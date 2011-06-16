Welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage six of the Tour de Suisse. The stage is from Tobel-Tägerschen to Triesenberg / Malbun in Liechtenstein over a distrance of 157.7km.

Hello and welcome to today's coverage of the stage.

The race is close to the final climb to the finish and ready for what cold be the decisive mountain finish of the race.

We currently have three riders away: Unsausti Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step).

They have a lead of 3:30 but are likely to be caught before the finish.

The climb to the finish is coming up fast. The riders are now in Liechtenstein.

We apologise for the late start of our live coverage today. This was due to a slight technical problem as we continue our live coverage ready for the Tour de France.

13km remaining from 157km The peloton has split after a crash, with 52 riders in a front group. Behind a chase group is scrambling to close the gap.

The climb is 10.8km long with the steepest section touching 15%. Ouch.

Leopard Trek has dragged the front group to the foto fo the climb, with Cancellara and Jens Voigt doing some strong turns on the front.

Leopard Trek are working for the SChleck brothers, while the Velits are protecting Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad).

Linus Gerdemann is now on the front, his head rocking as he digs deep.

10km remaining from 157km Riders are being dropped out of the back of the front group as Leopard Trek set the tempo up front.

9km remaining from 157km Maxim Monfort is now on the front for Leoard Trek.

There is just adozen or so riders in the front group.

8km remaining from 157km The break is falling apart with Izagirre leading alone, Chavanel is further behind, while Madrazo eased up.

Cunego looks good in the front group but is sitting a little far back. He is without nay Lampre-ISD teammates.

Monfort is still leading the front group in pursuit of Izagirre.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) is also in the front selection, as Matthias FRank (BMC) fights t oget back on after crashing at the foot of the climb.

6km remaining from 157km Izagirre is looking over his shoulder as the front group closes the gap.

Meanwhile behind Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) is dropped.

Matthias Frank has just closed the gap and got on.

The pace is fast as the road climbs steady but the steepest section is still to come.

Danielson was slightly off the back but has got back on.

Monfort is leading green jersey wearer Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) but the Dutchman seems to be struggling a little.

4km remaining from 157km The riders are now in the narrow tunnel but pushing on. No one was stopped by the police like Alberto Contador for not hsaving lights on his bike.www.cyclingnews.com/news/police-interrupt-contadors-tour-de-france-recon

Ouch. Danielson has lost his chain and lost contact with the front group.

Cunego has now jumped away to take the race by the scruff of the neck.

2km remaining from 157km Cunego tried to split the group but has been pulled back.

ten Dam has been dropped as the front group splits under the pressure of the attacks.

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank Cycling Team) is now having a go.

1km remaining from 157km He is carving out a gap but Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) seems to have faded badly.

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) is trying to chase but has little left in is legs.

Cunego is chasing too and wil keep his leader's yellow jersey.

Kruijswijk looks set to win the stage but Levi Leipheimer is also up there with Cunego.

Leipheimer looks good, dancing up the clmib, but Kruijswijk is still up the road and in sight of the finish.

This a tough finish, climbing at 12.5%

Kruijswijk takes the stage win ahead of Leiphemier and Cunego.

Frank Schleck also finishes with Matthias Frank (BMC).

Ten Dam comes in too but loses more than a minute on the steep finale.

Chavanel is coming up and passes Tejay Van Garderen just before the finish. The young American lost close to two minutes today.

Most riders have yet to finish as others begin to ride downthe climb to their buses.

Kruijswijk timed his attack perfectly today. He waited until Cunego attacked and then made his own move.

He finished nine seconds ahead Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and 18 seconds ahead of overal leader Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD).

Friday's seventh stage of the Tour de Suisse is from Tübach to Schaffhausen over 167.3km.

It is a largely flat stage andso could end in a sprint finish.

Brief results#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult 1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:12:03 2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:09 3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:18 4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:21 5Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 6Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:30 7Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:19 9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:27 10Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:42 General classification after stage 6#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult 1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Stage results 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4:12:03

2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:09

3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:18

4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:21

5 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:21

6 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:30

7 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30

8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:19

9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:27

10 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:42



General classification after stage 6

1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD

2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team