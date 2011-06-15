Police interrupt Contador's Tour de France recon
Spaniard stopped for riding in tunnels without lights
Alberto Contador's reconnaissance of the Alpine stages of the 2011 Tour de France was interrupted today when French police stopped him for failing to have lights on his bicycle on the descent of the Col du Galibier.
According to the Associated Press, Contador was unable to convince the officer that his team car would adequately light the way in the sometimes long and dark tunnels that are featured along the route. He eventually had to give up and put his bike in the car.
The Spaniard is looking to defend his 2010 Tour title in July, even in light of the pending arbitration hearing over his Clenbuterol positive in last year's race.
He has been training for the past two days in the French Alps in preparation for the race, which begins July 2.
