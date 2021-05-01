Live coverage
Tour de Romandie stage 4 - Live coverage
All the action on the key summit finish at Thyon
We're now heading onto the second of our four climbs and the first of our two cat-1 ascents. It's the climb up to Anzère, and it's 12km long taking them up to 1500 metres altitude.
The total elevation gain for this 160km stage is listed as an eye-watering 4607m.
We had an early cat-3 climb at Chamoson (which you may remember from the other day), where the ever-active Joel Suter (Swiss Cycling) bolstered his lead in the mountains classification.
It was only after that the break formed, with Goossens, Schmidt, and Cerny first going clear before being joined by the other four and then being let off the leash by the peloton.
Movistar are leading the peloton 4:30 in arrears. That's because they have the leader's yellow jersey on the shoulders of Marc Soler, who won yesterday's stage.
Catch up on all the stage 3 action with our report, results, and photo gallery
As we pick up the action, with just over 25km on the clock, we have a breakaway of seven riders.
Matthew Holmes, Kobe Goossens (Lotto Soudal)
Simon Pellaud (Swiss Cycling)
Magnus Cort (EF-Nippo)
Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)
Josef Cerny (Deceuninck-QuickStep)
Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation)
The stage is already underway and that's because it has been brought forward by two hours due to forecasts for snow up at Thyon. As it stands, the road up is rideable and the route remains unchanged.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie. It's the penultimate day and the most important so far, with a summit finish at Thyon at 2000 metres.
