Tour de Romandie prologue TT – Live coverage

British TT champion Alex Dowsett is also racing now.
The USA's Chad Haga is next off.
Van Emden started the climb to the finish on the tops of his bar but is now back in an aero tuck.
He sets 5: 57. That's off the pace.
Jos van Emden is out on the course, the Giro TT winner could be a threat today.
Stefan Bissegger's average time of 43.264km/h shows hoe technical and rolling the course is.
It includes a 180 degree turn and that uphill finish.
Stefan Bissegger won the Paris-Nice opening TT and used his superb bike skills and aero position to strike again.
Kuing sets 5:43 and so is beaten. The Euro TT champion perhaps suffered on the technical and rolling course.
Here comes Stefan Kung.
The Swiss rider goes into the hot seat.
New fastest time!
Stefan Bissegger (EF Education - Nippo) set 5:37.85 with an average of 43.264 km/h.
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) completes his preparation for the Giro d’Italia at the Tour de Romandieand is the favourite for Tuesday afternoon’s prologue time trial in Oron.
The world champion will start his ride in around an hour. Click below to read his latest comments.
Ganna tunes up for Giro d'Italia with Tour de Romandie time trials
This is the view at the finish. with riders enjoying blue skies and spring weather in Switzerland today.
Magnifique arrivée en côte au château d’Oron. pic.twitter.com/uqYFnBNDowApril 27, 2021
Stage 1 proper sees the riders head from the UCI's home of Aigle to Martigny, where four laps of a hilly circuit lie in wait. With nine third-category climbs on the menu, it's a challenging day out, concluding with an uphill run to the line.
To read our full race preview, click below.
The route of the 2021 Tour de Romandie largely follows the cancelled 2020 edition of the race, kicking off with a prologue in the town of Oron near Lausanne.
The opener is just 4.05 kilometres long but comes with a kick in the tail in the form of a climb to the finish, an 880-metre ascent up the Route de Bulle at an average of 7.6 per cent gradient. It's a testing start to the race, though things only get tougher as the days pass.
The week in western Switzerland will see a number of big names do battle, including Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Miguel Ángel López (Movistar), and Steven Kruijwsijk (Jumbo-Visma), while Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) are also among the starters.
#TDR2021 🇨🇭We’re putting our @tacx trainers to good use today 🙌@DionSmithy is our next rider away in the next 10 minutes ⏱ pic.twitter.com/wJIbeTzbZEApril 27, 2021
Lots of riders are warming up for their riders in the shadows of their tram buses parked in a country road near Oron.
Indeed Philippe Gilbert set 5:53 but that has been beaten too.
Manuel Boaro (Astana) is currently fastest with 5:48.
Suter and other early starters are already done, with Suter setting time of 6:10.
His time has already been beaten.
The race was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 but returns for six days of racing from April 27 to May 2. The event begins with a short prologue and will follow with five stages that includes a total of 12,500 metres of climbing.
The start list includes Thomas, who was third in the 2019 edition, along with Miguel Ángel López (Movistar), Steven Kruijwsijk (Jumbo-Visma), time trial World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal).
Joel Suter (Swiss Cycling) was the first off the starting ramp at 15:00 CET while Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) will be the last rider off at 17:19 CET.
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the first riders have begun the 4.05km prologue in Oron.
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the prologue time trial of the Tour de Romandie in Switzerland.
Tour de Romandie prologue TT – Live coverageWho will take the first leader's jersey on uphill finish in Oron?
