Trending

Tour de Romandie 2021 prologue start times

By

Joel Suter first off the starting ramp at 15:00 CET, Geraint Thomas last rider off at 17:19 CET

Geraint Thomas
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de Romandie will begin with a 4.05km individual time trial prologue on Tuesday, April 27 in Oron. Joel Suter (Swiss Cycling) will be the first off the starting ramp at 15:00 CET while Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) will be the last rider off at 17:19 CET.

The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 but returns for six days of racing from April 27 to May 2. The event begins with a short prologue and will follow with five stages that includes a total of 12,500 metres of climbing.

The start list includes Thomas, who was third in the 2019 edition, along with Miguel Ángel López (Movistar), Steven Kruijwsijk (Jumbo-Visma), time trial World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal).

The opener is just 4.05km but a climb to the finish, an 880-metre ascent up the Route de Bulle at an average gradient of 7.6 per cent. 

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss Cycling 15:00:00
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:01:00
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 15:02:00
4Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 15:03:00
5Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 15:04:00
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:05:00
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 15:06:00
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 15:07:00
9Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 15:08:00
10Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 15:09:00
11Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 15:10:00
12Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 15:11:00
13Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15:12:00
14Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15:13:00
15Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 15:14:00
16Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:15:00
17Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15:16:00
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15:17:00
19Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:18:00
20Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 15:19:00
21Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 15:20:00
22Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:21:00
23Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 15:22:00
24Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 15:23:00
25Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 15:24:00
26Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:25:00
27Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 15:26:00
28Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 15:27:00
29Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 15:28:00
30Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 15:29:00
31Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 15:30:00
32Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 15:31:00
33Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15:32:00
34Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 15:33:00
35Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:34:00
36Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:35:00
37Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 15:36:00
38Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15:37:00
39Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:38:00
40Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 15:39:00
41Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss Cycling 15:40:00
42Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:41:00
43Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 15:42:00
44Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 15:43:00
45Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 15:44:00
46Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:45:00
47Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 15:46:00
48Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 15:47:00
49Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 15:48:00
50Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:49:00
51Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 15:50:00
52Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 15:51:00
53Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 15:52:00
54Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15:53:00
55Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:54:00
56Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:55:00
57Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15:56:00
58Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15:57:00
59Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:58:00
60Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:59:00
61Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss Cycling 16:00:00
62Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:01:00
63Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 16:02:00
64Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 16:03:00
65Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 16:04:00
66Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 16:05:00
67Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 16:06:00
68Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 16:07:00
69Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 16:08:00
70Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 16:09:00
71Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 16:10:00
72Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 16:11:00
73Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 16:12:00
74Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 16:13:00
75Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 16:14:00
76Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:15:00
77Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 16:16:00
78Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 16:17:00
79Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16:18:00
80Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 16:19:00
81Cyrille Thièry (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 16:20:00
82Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:21:00
83Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 16:22:00
84Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 16:23:00
85Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 16:24:00
86Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16:25:00
87Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 16:26:00
88Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 16:27:00
89Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos 16:28:00
90Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16:29:00
91Sam Bewley (NZl) Team BikeExchange 16:30:00
92Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 16:31:00
93Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 16:32:00
94Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 16:33:00
95Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 16:34:00
96Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:35:00
97Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16:36:00
98Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 16:37:00
99Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16:38:00
100Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 16:39:00
101Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss Cycling 16:40:00
102Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:41:00
103Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 16:42:00
104Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 16:43:00
105Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 16:44:00
106Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 16:45:00
107Mathias Jorgensen (Den) Movistar 16:46:00
108Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 16:47:00
109Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 16:48:00
110Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 16:49:00
111Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 16:50:00
112Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 16:51:00
113Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 16:52:00
114Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 16:53:00
115Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 16:54:00
116Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:55:00
117Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 16:56:00
118Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 16:57:00
119Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16:58:00
120Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 16:59:00
121Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 17:00:00
122Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17:01:00
123Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 17:02:00
124Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 17:03:00
125Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 17:04:00
126Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 17:05:00
127Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17:06:00
128Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 17:07:00
129Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 17:08:00
130Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 17:09:00
131Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 17:10:00
132Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 17:11:00
133Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 17:12:00
134Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 17:13:00
135Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17:14:00
136Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 17:15:00
137Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 17:16:00
138Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 17:17:00
139Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17:18:00
140Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 17:19:00