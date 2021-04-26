Tour de Romandie 2021 prologue start times

The Tour de Romandie will begin with a 4.05km individual time trial prologue on Tuesday, April 27 in Oron. Joel Suter (Swiss Cycling) will be the first off the starting ramp at 15:00 CET while Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) will be the last rider off at 17:19 CET.

The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 but returns for six days of racing from April 27 to May 2. The event begins with a short prologue and will follow with five stages that includes a total of 12,500 metres of climbing.

The start list includes Thomas, who was third in the 2019 edition, along with Miguel Ángel López (Movistar), Steven Kruijwsijk (Jumbo-Visma), time trial World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal).

The opener is just 4.05km but a climb to the finish, an 880-metre ascent up the Route de Bulle at an average gradient of 7.6 per cent.