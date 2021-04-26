Tour de Romandie 2021 prologue start times
By Cyclingnews
Joel Suter first off the starting ramp at 15:00 CET, Geraint Thomas last rider off at 17:19 CET
The Tour de Romandie will begin with a 4.05km individual time trial prologue on Tuesday, April 27 in Oron. Joel Suter (Swiss Cycling) will be the first off the starting ramp at 15:00 CET while Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) will be the last rider off at 17:19 CET.
The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 but returns for six days of racing from April 27 to May 2. The event begins with a short prologue and will follow with five stages that includes a total of 12,500 metres of climbing.
The start list includes Thomas, who was third in the 2019 edition, along with Miguel Ángel López (Movistar), Steven Kruijwsijk (Jumbo-Visma), time trial World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal).
The opener is just 4.05km but a climb to the finish, an 880-metre ascent up the Route de Bulle at an average gradient of 7.6 per cent.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|15:00:00
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:01:00
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|15:02:00
|4
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|15:03:00
|5
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|15:04:00
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:05:00
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|15:06:00
|8
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|15:07:00
|9
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|15:08:00
|10
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|15:09:00
|11
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|15:10:00
|12
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:11:00
|13
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:12:00
|14
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|15:13:00
|15
|Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|15:14:00
|16
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:15:00
|17
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:16:00
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|15:17:00
|19
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:18:00
|20
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:19:00
|21
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|15:20:00
|22
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:21:00
|23
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|15:22:00
|24
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|15:23:00
|25
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|15:24:00
|26
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:25:00
|27
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|15:26:00
|28
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|15:27:00
|29
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|15:28:00
|30
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|15:29:00
|31
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|15:30:00
|32
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:31:00
|33
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:32:00
|34
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|15:33:00
|35
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:34:00
|36
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:35:00
|37
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|15:36:00
|38
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|15:37:00
|39
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:38:00
|40
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:39:00
|41
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|15:40:00
|42
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:41:00
|43
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|15:42:00
|44
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|15:43:00
|45
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|15:44:00
|46
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:45:00
|47
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:46:00
|48
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|15:47:00
|49
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|15:48:00
|50
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:49:00
|51
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|15:50:00
|52
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:51:00
|53
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:52:00
|54
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|15:53:00
|55
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:54:00
|56
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:55:00
|57
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:56:00
|58
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|15:57:00
|59
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:58:00
|60
|Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:59:00
|61
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|16:00:00
|62
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:01:00
|63
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|16:02:00
|64
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|16:03:00
|65
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|16:04:00
|66
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|16:05:00
|67
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|16:06:00
|68
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|16:07:00
|69
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|16:08:00
|70
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|16:09:00
|71
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|16:10:00
|72
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|16:11:00
|73
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|16:12:00
|74
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|16:13:00
|75
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|16:14:00
|76
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:15:00
|77
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|16:16:00
|78
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|16:17:00
|79
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16:18:00
|80
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:19:00
|81
|Cyrille Thièry (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|16:20:00
|82
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:21:00
|83
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|16:22:00
|84
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|16:23:00
|85
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|16:24:00
|86
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:25:00
|87
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|16:26:00
|88
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|16:27:00
|89
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos
|16:28:00
|90
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:29:00
|91
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|16:30:00
|92
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|16:31:00
|93
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|16:32:00
|94
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|16:33:00
|95
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|16:34:00
|96
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:35:00
|97
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16:36:00
|98
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|16:37:00
|99
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16:38:00
|100
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:39:00
|101
|Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|16:40:00
|102
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:41:00
|103
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|16:42:00
|104
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|16:43:00
|105
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|16:44:00
|106
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|16:45:00
|107
|Mathias Jorgensen (Den) Movistar
|16:46:00
|108
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|16:47:00
|109
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|16:48:00
|110
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|16:49:00
|111
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|16:50:00
|112
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|16:51:00
|113
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|16:52:00
|114
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|16:53:00
|115
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|16:54:00
|116
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:55:00
|117
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|16:56:00
|118
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|16:57:00
|119
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16:58:00
|120
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:59:00
|121
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|17:00:00
|122
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|17:01:00
|123
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|17:02:00
|124
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|17:03:00
|125
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|17:04:00
|126
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|17:05:00
|127
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:06:00
|128
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|17:07:00
|129
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|17:08:00
|130
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|17:09:00
|131
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|17:10:00
|132
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|17:11:00
|133
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|17:12:00
|134
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|17:13:00
|135
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17:14:00
|136
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:15:00
|137
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|17:16:00
|138
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|17:17:00
|139
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17:18:00
|140
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|17:19:00
