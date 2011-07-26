Tour de Pologne: Past winners
Champions from 1928-2010
|2010
|Daniel Martin (Irl)
|2009
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita)
|2008
|Jens Voigt (Ger)
|2007
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel)
|2006
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger)
|2005
|Kim Kirchen (Lux)
|2004
|Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
|2003
|Cezary Zamana (Pol)
|2002
|Laurent Brochard (Fra)
|2001
|Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
|2000
|Piotr Przydzial (Pol)
|1999
|Tomasz Brozyna (Pol)
|1998
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus)
|1997
|Rolf Järmann (Swi)
|1996
|Viatcheslav Djavanian (Rus)
|1995
|Zbigniew Spruch (Pol)
|1994
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
|1993
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
|1992
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
|1991
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
|1990
|Mieczyslaw Karlowicz (Pol)
|1989
|Marek Wrona (Pol)
|1988
|Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
|1987
|Zbigniew Piatek (Pol)
|1986
|Marek Kulas (Pol)
|1985
|Marek Lesniewski (Pol)
|1984
|Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
|1983
|Tadeusz Krawczyk (Pol)
|1982
|Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
|1981
|Jan Brzezny (Pol)
|1980
|Czeslaw Lang (Pol)
|1979
|Henryk Charucki (Pol)
|1978
|Jan Brzezny (Pol)
|1977
|Lechoslaw Michalak (Pol)
|1976
|Janusz Kowalski (Pol)
|1975
|Tadeusz Mytnik (Pol)
|1974
|André Delcroix (Bel)
|1973
|Lucjan Lis (Pol)
|1972
|José Luis Viejo (Spa)
|1971
|Stanislaw Szozda (Pol)
|1970
|Jan Stachura (Pol)
|1969
|Wojciech Matusiak (Pol)
|1968
|Jan Kudra (Pol)
|1967
|Andrzej Blawdzin (Pol)
|1966
|Józef Gawliczek (Pol)
|1965
|Józef Beker (Pol)
|1964
|Rajmund Zielinski (Pol)
|1963
|Stanislaw Gazda (Pol)
|1962
|Jan Kudra (Pol)
|1961
|Henryk Kowalski (Pol)
|1960
|Roger Diercken (Bel)
|1959
|Wieslaw Podobas (Pol)
|1958
|Boguslaw Fornalczyk (Pol)
|1957
|Henryk Kowalski (Pol)
|1956
|Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
|1955
|Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
|1954
|Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
|1953
|Mieczyslaw Wilczewski (Pol)
|1952
|Waclaw Wójcik (Pol)
|1949
|Francesco Locatelli (Ita)
|1948
|Waclaw Wójcik (Pol)
|1947
|Stanislaw Grzelak (Pol)
|1939
|Boleslaw Napierala (Pol)
|1937
|Boleslaw Napierala (Pol)
|1933
|Jerzy Lipinski (Pol)
|1929
|Józef Stefanski (Pol)
|1928
|Feliks Wiecek (Pol)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy