2020 Tour de l'Ain stage 1 preview
By Cyclingnews
Map and profile of 139.5km stage from Montréal-la-Cluse to Ceyzeriat
Stage 1: Montréal-La-Cluse - Ceyzériat
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tirreno-Adriatico adds extra stageEight-day September stage race becomes key test before Giro d'Italia
-
2020 Tour de l'Ain stage 3 previewMap and profile of 144.5km stage from Saint-Vulbas to Grand Colombier
-
2020 Tour de l'Ain stage 2 previewMap and profile of 140.5km stage from Lagnieu to Lélex Monts-Jura
-
2020 Tour de l'Ain stage 1 previewMap and profile of 139.5km stage from Montréal-la-Cluse to Ceyzeriat
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.