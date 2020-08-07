Live coverage
Tour de l'Ain stage 1 - Live coverage
Froome, Bernal and Thomas go head-to-head with Roglic, Dumoulin and Kruijswijk
Meanwhile, it's full steam ahead on the Team Ineos bus.
Back racing!! It’s been a while... Can you tell I’m happy? pic.twitter.com/9hfuMqeSudAugust 7, 2020
Can't believe that it's been this long... but his last race outing was indeed the 2019 Dauphine.
First race in 420 days! I’m very excited to start in Tour de l’Ain today😃 pic.twitter.com/eVfQlvzwyhAugust 7, 2020
Today's route is 139.5km from Montréal-la-Cluse to Ceyzériat. As Patrick Fletcher wrote in his race preview, "With 2.5km to go, the route tilts uphill on a narrow country lane. With an average gradient of seven per cent over an 800-metre stretch, it could prove a perfect launchpad for a late act of aggression. Before the finale is reached, the riders will have already covered four short climbs in the opening half of the stage on what is the gentlest of the race, but still an undulating and tiring day in the saddle."
Our official start list is right here and we'll run down the teams shortly - it's not just Ineos and Jumbo Visma who are here but first an intro into today's stage.
Should be a reduced sprint today with an uphill dash to the line and lumpy finale we could see the GC favourites go up against each other before the real mountain stages at the weekend. Right now, riders are signing on in perfect blue skies, and we're about 45 minutes from the official start. We'll be here all day with live text information from what promises to be another great day of racing.
We're in France and switch the CN's blimp from one-day racing on Ventoux to stage racing and we're in for a real treat as Ineos and Jumbo Visma go head-to-head for the next three days. It's the first time we'll see Froome, Bernal and Thomas square up against Roglic, Dumoulin and Kruijswijk but with the Tour de France just a few weeks away this is a key marker.
Froome, Bernal, Thomas, camera, TV.
Hello, and welcome to our live coverage from stage 1of the Tour de l'Ain.
