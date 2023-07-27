Live coverage

Tour de France Femmes Stage 5 Live - The sprinters return

By James Moultrie
A flat and downhill run from Onet-Le-Château to Albi promises a chance for the fastest riders in the peloton

Tour de France Femmes stage 5 preview
Tour de France Femmes stage 4 result
Tour de France Femmes route
Tour de France Femmes favourites

Here's the new mountains classification leader, Anouska Koster (Uno-X), kitted out in the full polka-dot fit before the stage. 

We're around half an hour away from the neutralised start at 14:00 CEST. 

Some unfortunate news before the start today, as Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) won't start the fifth stage due to illness. 

The riders are completing sign-ons and the team presentation on a hot and sunny afternoon in Onet-le-Château. 

Today's stage should be one for the sprinters on a 126.1km route starting in Onet-le-Château and finishing in Albi. 

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes!

