Live coverage
Tour de France Femmes Stage 5 Live - The sprinters return
A flat and downhill run from Onet-Le-Château to Albi promises a chance for the fastest riders in the peloton
Here's the new mountains classification leader, Anouska Koster (Uno-X), kitted out in the full polka-dot fit before the stage.
⚪🔴The matching bucket hat and the @maillotapois, it's a yes from us!⚪🔴Le bob assorti au @maillotapois, on valide tellement ! #TDFF2023 #WatchTheFemmes @Gozwift @anouskakoster pic.twitter.com/ArbuU8HSeKJuly 27, 2023
We're around half an hour away from the neutralised start at 14:00 CEST.
Some unfortunate news before the start today, as Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) won't start the fifth stage due to illness.
Lorena Wiebes is leaving @LeTourFemmes after illness. She’s suffering from stomach issues & consequently can’t start in Onet-Le-Château. "Of course this is a sportive loss for Team SD Worx, ‘cause there were still sprint opportunities. But health always prevails," says Danny Stam pic.twitter.com/gqM1vh9AN6July 27, 2023
The riders are completing sign-ons and the team presentation on a hot and sunny afternoon in Onet-le-Château.
Today's stage should be one for the sprinters on a 126.1km route starting in Onet-le-Château and finishing in Albi.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes!
