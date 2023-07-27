Tour de France Femmes Stage 5 Live - The sprinters return

Refresh

Here's the new mountains classification leader, Anouska Koster (Uno-X), kitted out in the full polka-dot fit before the stage. ⚪🔴The matching bucket hat and the @maillotapois, it's a yes from us!⚪🔴Le bob assorti au @maillotapois, on valide tellement ! #TDFF2023 #WatchTheFemmes @Gozwift @anouskakoster pic.twitter.com/ArbuU8HSeKJuly 27, 2023 See more

We're around half an hour away from the neutralised start at 14:00 CEST.

Some unfortunate news before the start today, as Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) won't start the fifth stage due to illness. Lorena Wiebes is leaving @LeTourFemmes after illness. She’s suffering from stomach issues & consequently can’t start in Onet-Le-Château. "Of course this is a sportive loss for Team SD Worx, ‘cause there were still sprint opportunities. But health always prevails," says Danny Stam pic.twitter.com/gqM1vh9AN6July 27, 2023 See more

The riders are completing sign-ons and the team presentation on a hot and sunny afternoon in Onet-le-Château.

Today's stage should be one for the sprinters on a 126.1km route starting in Onet-le-Château and finishing in Albi.