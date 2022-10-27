Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 3 preview
Tuesday, July 25, 2023: Collonges-La-Rouge to Montignac-Lascaux, 147km
Stage 3: Collonges-La-Rouge to Montignac-Lascaux
Date: July 25, 2023
Distance: 147km
Stage timing:
Stage type: Flat
The peloton will contest a flatter route on stage 3, July 25, but the 147km route that begins in Collonges-La-Rouge still includes five shorter ascents; Côte du Peyroux (4.8km at 4%), Côte du Pératel (2km at 5.3%), Côte de l'Escurotte (2.6km at 4.7%), Côte de Andrieux (2.6km at 4.1%) and Côte de Saint-Robert (1.1km at 6.2%) with a flat 10km to the finish line in Montignac-Lascaux.
