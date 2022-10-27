Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 3 preview

Image 1 of 1 Tour de France Femmes 2023 profile stage 3 (Image credit: ASO )

Stage 3: Collonges-La-Rouge to Montignac-Lascaux

Date: July 25, 2023

Distance: 147km

Stage timing:

Stage type: Flat

The peloton will contest a flatter route on stage 3, July 25, but the 147km route that begins in Collonges-La-Rouge still includes five shorter ascents; Côte du Peyroux (4.8km at 4%), Côte du Pératel (2km at 5.3%), Côte de l'Escurotte (2.6km at 4.7%), Côte de Andrieux (2.6km at 4.1%) and Côte de Saint-Robert (1.1km at 6.2%) with a flat 10km to the finish line in Montignac-Lascaux.