Tour de France Femmes stage 2 Live: Puncheur profile

Riders are beginning to struggle as soon as the road begins to go uphill. Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Canyon SRAM) was the first rider to attack.

151.7KM TO GO Flag dropped and racing is fully underway! Attacks are starting already.

Lippert went down but is back on her bike. 💥@LianeLippert crashed during the neutralized start, but she's back on the bike💥@LianeLippert a chuté lors du départ fictif, mais elle est de retour sur le vélo.#TDFF2023 #WatchTheFemmes @GoZwift

Reports of a small crash in the neutralised zone.

Things are calm for now in the neutral zone, but the action should kick off as soon as Marion Rousse waves the flag. 🚗 Live from the director's car!🚗 En direct de la voiture de direction de course !#TDFF2023 #WatchTheFemmes @GoZwift

Kopecky in yellow, great to see. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Early mechanical issue for Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Coop-Hitec Products), but she's back in the bunch now.

Stage 2 of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes is underway. We'll again have a neutral rollout before the racing proper gets underway at kilometre 0.

Unfortunately Lara Vieceli (Israel-Premier Tech Roland) won't take the start of the second stage due to stomach issues. Unfortunately Lara Vieceli is unable to make the start of stage 2due to a stomach issue. Speedy recovery, Lara!—#TDFF2023July 24, 2023 See more

Here come SD Worx to the stage, led by Kopecky in the maillot jaune. She's got yellow bar tape, but no full yellow bike. Vollering should be their aim for the day if Kopecky gets dropped somewhere along the route, but the Belgian champion should be able to hold onto her yellow jersey with a huge 53 second advantage over the GC favourites.

We're around 15 minutes away from the neutralised roll out of Clermont-Ferrand before the flag drops at 13:25 CEST.

Canyon SRAM are next on the stage in their alternate orange and pink kits with Kasia Niewiadoma in the polka-dot jersey despite not leading the classification, as Kopecky is, of course, in the yellow jersey.

All smiles for German national champion, Liane Lippert (Movistar), on a stage that should suit her very well. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday's stage saw yet another SD Worx masterclass with Lotte Kopecky attacking away on the final climb and soloing to victory 41 seconds ahead of teammate, Lorena Wiebes, who won the sprint behind. Kopekcy took the first yellow jersey, but can she hold onto it across today's tough parcours? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Very important day for warming up, with the racing starting straight out of neutral as the road begins to rise. The first 30km are all uphill on an uncategorised climb before they get into the final 120km of racing which contains six categorised climbs along the way and promises a difficult day in the saddle. 🇫🇷 #TDFF2023Gettin' ready. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X9ej8Fzu7sJuly 24, 2023 See more

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) has just been announced on stage in Clermont-Ferrand to a huge reception. Today could be a big day for GC action and we may see her back at her aggressive best.

Today's stage once again starts in Clermont-Ferrand, the city on central France which has played a prominent role in both the men's and women's Tours de France in 2023, before the riders head south into hilly terrain and finish in Mauriac.