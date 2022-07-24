Tour de France Femmes stage 1: Live

(Image credit: ASO)

Race Situation

-Stage 1 of the Tour de France Femmes runs from Paris Tour Eiffel to Paris Champs-Élysées over a flat 81 kilometre course.

- The opening stage marks the return of the Tour de France Femmes after a 33-year-break and is one of the most keenly anticipated moments of the entire 2022 cycling season.

- The stage winner will also be the first leader of the eight-day event.

- Favourites include Marianne Vos, Lorena Wiebes, Lotte Kopecky, Elisa Balsamo, Marta Bastianelli and Emma Norsgaard.