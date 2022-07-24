Live coverage
Tour de France Femmes stage 1: Live
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
All the action from the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes
The Tour de France Femmes: the complete guide
Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Stage 1 preview
Tour de France Femmes – Analysing the contenders
How to watch the 2022 Tour de France Femmes – live TV and streaming
Race Situation
-Stage 1 of the Tour de France Femmes runs from Paris Tour Eiffel to Paris Champs-Élysées over a flat 81 kilometre course.
- The opening stage marks the return of the Tour de France Femmes after a 33-year-break and is one of the most keenly anticipated moments of the entire 2022 cycling season.
- The stage winner will also be the first leader of the eight-day event.
- Favourites include Marianne Vos, Lorena Wiebes, Lotte Kopecky, Elisa Balsamo, Marta Bastianelli and Emma Norsgaard.
Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 1 of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes.
