Tour de France stage 4 Live: A second chance for the sprinters

Cavendish is having a very friendly chin-wag with former teammate Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step). Both have the World Champions bands on their jerseys and both should be involved in the day's final, Cavendish in the sprint and Alaphilippe in the lead-out for Jakobsen.

It's all smiles for now in the bunch with all the riders enjoying a second calm day on the bike after the explosive opening duo of stages. Perhaps a bit of a surprise to see not a single rider from a French team trying to get away if not at least for the TV time.

It must be said, the parcours is delivering as expected, a very calm start with no one wanting to neither push the pace nor get into any sort of early breakaway that certainly won't make it.

Here's a look at Lafay before the stage in what will likely be his final stage in the green jersey as he is tied on points with Philipsen on 80, who likely be in the top three in the finale. He's pictured here with legendary Tour de France sprinter, André Darrigade, who won 22 stages of the Tour in his career and the points classification twice. He would have certainly fancied a finished such as today's into Nogaro.

181.8KM TO GO We're underway with stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de France! We've got no one fancying an early attack as of yet, and it's no surprise given just how absolutely flat today's parcours is.

Early mechanical issue for Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) in the neutral zone. He's back on his back and getting back in now.

We will, of course, have our neutralised roll-out of 4.5km behind the lead car in southwestern France before the flag is waved.

The riders are making their way to the start line now. We've got the same four leaders in each of our classification: Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) in yellow, Victory Lafay (Cofidis) in Green, Neilson Powless (EF-Education EasyPost) in polka-dots and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in White. Laurent Pichon (Arkéa Samsic) is also on the front row after being awarded yesterday's combatively prize.

All of the riders and teams are currently completing sign-ons in Dax as they prepare for the start of stage 4. This will be the last flat stage before we enter the gates of the Pyrenees and start tackling the mountains that straddle the French and Spanish border.

Here's an early look at Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) from the start today. He's been enjoying nearly every moment of his final Tour de France and could be well in the fight for today's stage victory. Read below his reaction to finishing sixth yesterday and his thoughts on today's finish as he tries to again overtake Eddy Merckx for the most stage wins in Tour history.



No record but promising signs for Mark Cavendish on first sprint stage

Riders complained yesterday over safety after Philipsen's move to close the door on Van Aert was mainly down to the design of the finish. There was a chicane inside the final kilometre which cause Philipsen to go for the shortest line to the finish, as sprinters should, and the barriers curved meaning Van Aert actually hit by a spectator's phone and stopped his sprint to fight another day.



One of the most outspoken was Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-Quick Step). Catch up with what he had to say after the finish below.



Fabio Jakobsen calls out dangers of Tour de France chicane sprint finishes

Yesterday saw the first bunch sprint of the 2023 Tour de France with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) taking the win ahead of Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny).



It wasn't a stage without controversy, however, as Philipsen had to wait for the UCI commissaires to review the sprint footage after there were questions raised over whether he deviated and impacted Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in the sprint. He was eventually confirmed as winner and will be looking to double his stage win tally today.

Today's stage should provide another chance for the sprinters to battle it out on a 181.8km route that runs from Dax to Nogaro. We'll be heading east out of Dax, a place known as a spa destination, and it should certainly be a relaxing ride for those in the peloton with only one category 4 climb on the menu.