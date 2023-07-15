Live coverage

Tour de France stage 14 live: The GC battle continues in the Alps

By Daniel Ostanek
last updated

Vingegaard and Pogacar to fight once more on the 152km road to Morzine

- Tour de France: Kwiatkowski wins stage 13 on Grand Colombier as Pogacar closes in on yellow

- Pogacar deals Vingegaard another blow in Tour de France yellow jersey title bout

Tour de France - Everything you need to know

- How to watch the 2023 Tour de France – live streaming

Refresh

'I was running out of gas' – Hindley remains Tour de France's third man on Grand Colombier

Australian limits damage to Pogacar and Vingegaard to retain podium spot

10 minutes to go...

Vingegaard nonchalant as Pogacar chips away at his Tour de France lead

Dane denies feeling anxious as Pogacar closes – 'If I win, I win, if I don't, I don't'

Jumbo-Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium with the overall leader's yellow jersey after the 13th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 138 km between Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne in central-eastern France and Grand Colombier, in the Jura mountains in Eastern France, on July 14, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tom Pidcock's Tour de France GC bid still intact after Grand Colombier

'Bastille Day should be renamed Ineos Day' says Pidcock after British team repeat mountain victory with Kwiatkowski

Pogacar deals Vingegaard another blow in Tour de France yellow jersey title bout

Slovenian claws back eight more seconds on Grand Colombier

GRAND COLOMBIER FRANCE JULY 14 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey competes during the stage thirteen of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 1378km stage from ChtillonSurChalaronne to Grand Colombier 1501m UCIWT on July 14 2023 in Grand Colombier France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France – live streaming

Don't miss a moment of Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard's yellow jersey fight with our streaming guide

Just over half an hour to go until the riders roll out to start the stage.

The current GC standings at the 2023 Tour de France after stage 13

GRAND COLOMBIER FRANCE JULY 14 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey crosses the finish line during the stage thirteen of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 1378km stage from ChtillonSurChalaronne to Grand Colombier 1501m UCIWT on July 14 2023 in Grand Colombier France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Jonas Vingegaard continues to lead the Tour after stage 13, albeit with a reduced margin over Tadej Pogačar...

Tour de France 2023 stage 13 GC FirstCycling

(Image credit: FirstCycling)

Our stage 13 race report...

Tour de France: Kwiatkowski wins stage 13 on Grand Colombier as Pogacar closes in on yellow

Here's a look at the results from yesterday's stage to the Grand Colombier.

Tour de France 2023 stage 14 results FirstCycling

(Image credit: FirstCycling)

And here's a look at the stage 14 map.

The map of stage 14 of the 2023 Tour de France

(Image credit: GEOATLAS)

Here's a look at today's route profile.

Profile of stage 14 of the 2023 Tour de France

(Image credit: ASO)

We're around an hour and 15 minutes from the start of today's stage, another trip to the mountains.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 14 of the Tour de France!

Latest on Cyclingnews