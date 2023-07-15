Live coverage
Tour de France stage 14 live: The GC battle continues in the Alps
Vingegaard and Pogacar to fight once more on the 152km road to Morzine
'I was running out of gas' – Hindley remains Tour de France's third man on Grand Colombier
Australian limits damage to Pogacar and Vingegaard to retain podium spot
10 minutes to go...
Vingegaard nonchalant as Pogacar chips away at his Tour de France lead
Dane denies feeling anxious as Pogacar closes – 'If I win, I win, if I don't, I don't'
Tom Pidcock's Tour de France GC bid still intact after Grand Colombier
'Bastille Day should be renamed Ineos Day' says Pidcock after British team repeat mountain victory with Kwiatkowski
Pogacar deals Vingegaard another blow in Tour de France yellow jersey title bout
Slovenian claws back eight more seconds on Grand Colombier
How to watch the 2023 Tour de France – live streaming
Don't miss a moment of Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard's yellow jersey fight with our streaming guide
Just over half an hour to go until the riders roll out to start the stage.
Jonas Vingegaard continues to lead the Tour after stage 13, albeit with a reduced margin over Tadej Pogačar...
Our stage 13 race report...
Tour de France: Kwiatkowski wins stage 13 on Grand Colombier as Pogacar closes in on yellow
Here's a look at the results from yesterday's stage to the Grand Colombier.
And here's a look at the stage 14 map.
Here's a look at today's route profile.
We're around an hour and 15 minutes from the start of today's stage, another trip to the mountains.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 14 of the Tour de France!
