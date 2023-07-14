Live coverage
Tour de France stage 13 Live - GC battle on Grand Colombier
A punchy 137km from Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier on Bastille day
Esteban Chavez (EF Education-EasyPost) has been bridged across with Bettiol to help him, this will be the blueprint for all teams to get into the break as on such a flat start, any climber will want a rouleur to help them and drive a group away.
It's the TGV de Clermont-Ferrand, Rémi Cavagna, on the front now with Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X) and Valentin Ferrin (TotalEnergies) with him.
There's a lot of interest obviously, but the pack will continue to swell with so many adamant on being in the break. French teams all towards the front.
Lotto-Dstny are straight into a tandem attack with Campenaerts and Eenkhoorn. A trio of Uno-X riders are bridging across as we are above 50km/h already on the flat start.
137KM TO GO
Here we go! We're ready to go with Amador back in and the flag drops at kilometre zero.
Front wheel change for Andrey Amador (EF Education-EasyPost).
Keep your eye on all the French riders once Christian Prudhomme waves the flag as they will all want to be in the break on this huge day for France.
There are just over four kilometres of neutralised riding before the flag is dropped and the racing proper gets started. The crowds at the start in Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne were fantastic as expected on Bastille Day.
Stage 13 of the 2023 Tour de France is underway!
Here's Pogačar and his typical hair tuft sticking out, ready for a big day of battle on the Grand Colombier. He won atop this summit in the 2020 race ahead of Primož Roglič and will be confident in repeating the feat.
The riders are making their way to the start line in preparation for another day of racing in the sunshine.
Tony Gallopin (Lidl-Trek) is riding his final Tour de France, but will always have the memory of wearing the yellow jersey on Bastille Day during the 2014 race.
🇫🇷@tonygallopin can't wait to see you all on the Grand Colombier for Bastille Day! #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/kU5Ne8ulbUJuly 14, 2023
Barry Ryan has put together a great preview of today's stage and for the two that arrive after it on what should be a race-defining weekend. Read it below.
Tight margins, endless permutations – New phase in Vingegaard vs Pogacar duel
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) has just made his way to the stage. We're expecting to see the next round of his battle vs Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) today and the rest of the weekend should provide more of the same with two further mountainous tests.
We're just under half an hour away from the neutralised start of stage 13 in Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne.
Simon Yates could play a big role in the day's finale and currently sits seventh overall.
Biggest cheer so far goes to, unsurprisingly, Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ). The fan-favourite will be desperate to make it into the break and showed he is in strong form yesterday with a sixth-place finish.
Felix Gall (AG2R-Citroën) is assessing his aims for the day. If he can slip into a breakaway and re-find the climbing form that saw him win a stage at the Tour de Suisse, he could be a real threat for the stage win.
Here's another look at the day's profile with the hors catégorie Grand Colombier hosting the summit finish.
As is commonplace on Bastille Day at the Tour, there should be an almighty effort by most French riders to try and get into the break of the day. The last French rider to win the Bastille Day Tour de France stage was Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) in 2017, could today see the next French winner?
Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) has received a great cheer from the crowd before stage 13 of his final Tour de France.
The riders are completing sign-ons and the team presentation in Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne ahead of the start of the 137.8km route that finishes atop the Grand Colombier.
Happy Bastille Day and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 13 of the 2023 Tour de France!
