Tour de France stage 9 Live - First Alpine finish in Chatel tests GC contenders

Will anyone attack Pogacar on the 15km climb in the Alps?

The profile of stage 9 of the 2022 Tour de France

(Image credit: ASO)

Race notes

- Stage 9 starts in Aigle and heads into the Alps with a 15km climb to Châtel

- Tadej Pogacar leads the Tour de France and wears the yellow jersey

- The riders enjoy a rest day on Tuesday in Morzine

The second day of racing for the 2022 Tour de France in Switzerland promises to be by far harder than the first in Lausanne, with the 15.4km Pas des Morgins climb ending just 20km from the finish in Châtel. 

It will surely be far too hard for a super puncheur/sprinter like Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and far more suited a breakaway of talented and hungry climbers or perhaps even offer another showdown between Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and his overall rivals.    

Pogačar lost UAE Team Emirates teammate Vegard Stake Laegen due to COVID-19 on Saturday morning but gained another four seconds with his third place in the Lasusanne sprint.

He now leads Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) by 39 seconds, with Geraint Thomas at 1:14 and the rest of the top ten spread over two minutes. Pogačar has not yet done enough to secure overall victory but he is clearly in charge and in yellow, with no one so far able to better him on any terrain.

The teams are currently signing on at the start in Aigle. The sun is out in Switzerland and there is real excitement and tension in the air as the riders prepare to face the first Alpine finish of this year's Tour.   

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 9 of the Tour de France

