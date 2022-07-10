Tour de France stage 9 Live - First Alpine finish in Chatel tests GC contenders

Refresh

The second day of racing for the 2022 Tour de France in Switzerland promises to be by far harder than the first in Lausanne, with the 15.4km Pas des Morgins climb ending just 20km from the finish in Châtel.

It will surely be far too hard for a super puncheur/sprinter like Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and far more suited a breakaway of talented and hungry climbers or perhaps even offer another showdown between Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and his overall rivals.

Pogačar lost UAE Team Emirates teammate Vegard Stake Laegen due to COVID-19 on Saturday morning but gained another four seconds with his third place in the Lasusanne sprint.

He now leads Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) by 39 seconds, with Geraint Thomas at 1:14 and the rest of the top ten spread over two minutes. Pogačar has not yet done enough to secure overall victory but he is clearly in charge and in yellow, with no one so far able to better him on any terrain.