Tour de France stage 21 Live - Sprint showdown on the Champs-Élysées

Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 21 of the 2022 Tour de France

On a historic day which saw the rebooted Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift conclude around half an hour ago with a win for Team DSM's Lorena Wiebes, the men will shortly begin the final stage of their journey around France.

Of course, it's a largely processional stage, which will see the winning teams and riders enjoy moments of celebration, before they hit the circuit around Paris which they will complete 8 times, before the expected bunch sprint finish.

It's been an unforgettable three weeks of racing. I'll be looking back at a few of the highlights throughout the afternoon, assuming we don't have a surprise breakaway attack.

Jonas Vingegaard and his Jumbo-Visma team will be celebrating this afternoon, as they finish what has been an incredible Tour for them as a team. They have secured the yellow jersey, the green jersey through Wout Van Aert, along with the polka dot jersey which also belongs to Jonas Vingegaard. The Dutch team have won 6 stages so far, and with Van Aert looking to add to his already record-breaking points tally, there's every chance they could make it 7 today.

The stage starts today in the Paris La Défense Arena, which is situated in Nanterre, a suburb west of the city centre. The crowds have already gathered in the arena as they wait for the neutralised stage start, which we are expecting any moment now.

Wout Van Aert won't have things all his own way today though. Plenty of other sprinters will be very keen to get something out of today, in a Tour that has had very few opportunities for the fast men. Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Dylan Groenewegen (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Danny Van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) are some of the big names who will hope to contest for the final stage win later on this afternoon.

The riders roll out of the Paris La Défense Arena, head out for a short neutralised start, before passing the Arena once again at kilometre zero. They then face a 115.6km ride to determine the final stage winner of this year's Tour de France.

Tadej Pogacar looks happy and relaxed as he rides alongside his remaining UAE Team Emirates team mates. The team have been short-handed for most of the race, and just half of their 8-man team remain.