Live coverage
Tour de France stage 2 - Live coverage
By Daniel Ostanek published
Wind in play as the peloton tackles a 202km sprint stage to Nyborg
Race notes
Yves Lampaert defends yellow jersey after time trial win
Sprint finish expected on flat stage in Denmark
Tour de France 2022 complete guide
Tour de France start list
Tour de France: Lampaert stuns favourites to take yellow jersey
Geraint Thomas' gilet gaffe costs him in Tour de France time trial
Tour de France stage 2 preview - Crosswinds could inspire fight for the yellow jersey
We're around 35 minutes from the start of the stage and the riders are signing on in Roskilde.
A look at the map of today's stage, featuring that bridge right at the end.
It's the longest of the opening three stages in Denmark today, clocking in at 202km. Crosswinds could come into play today, with a crossing of the exposed 18km Great Belt Bridge coming just 21km from the line.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second stage of the Tour de France, the first road stage of the race.
