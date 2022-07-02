Live coverage

Tour de France stage 2 - Live coverage

published

Wind in play as the peloton tackles a 202km sprint stage to Nyborg

Profile for stage 2 of 2022 Tour de France

(Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)

Race notes

Yves Lampaert defends yellow jersey after time trial win

Sprint finish expected on flat stage in Denmark

Tour de France 2022 complete guide

Tour de France start list

Tour de France: Lampaert stuns favourites to take yellow jersey

Geraint Thomas' gilet gaffe costs him in Tour de France time trial

Tour de France stage 2 preview - Crosswinds could inspire fight for the yellow jersey

We're around 35 minutes from the start of the stage and the riders are signing on in Roskilde.

A look at the map of today's stage, featuring that bridge right at the end.

Route map for stage 2 2022 Tour de France

(Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)

It's the longest of the opening three stages in Denmark today, clocking in at 202km. Crosswinds could come into play today, with a crossing of the exposed 18km Great Belt Bridge coming just 21km from the line.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second stage of the Tour de France, the first road stage of the race.

