Tour de France stage 2 - Live coverage

Refresh

We're around 35 minutes from the start of the stage and the riders are signing on in Roskilde.

A look at the map of today's stage, featuring that bridge right at the end. (Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)

It's the longest of the opening three stages in Denmark today, clocking in at 202km. Crosswinds could come into play today, with a crossing of the exposed 18km Great Belt Bridge coming just 21km from the line.