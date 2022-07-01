Geraint Thomas' gillet gaffe costs him in Tour de France time trial

For a team focussed so intently on marginal gains, Ineos Grenadiers made an unusual gaffe in the sport's biggest race when Geraint Thomas started the opening Tour de France time trial still wearing his gillet.

The 2018 Tour de France winner gave up 18 seconds to defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) but was kicking himself less for his aerodynamic disadvantage than he was for his timid cornering in the first half of the 13-kilometre test in Copenhagen. There were steady showers throughout the stage, letting up for the latest starters, and Thomas did his ride in terrible conditions.

"That was the worst first half of a time trial I've ever done," Thomas said with honesty afterwards. "I wanted to start fairly conservatively power-wise but - everyone tells you go to easy on the corners, it's three weeks - apparently there were a lot of crashes.

"Then it was in my head. The first few corners I was cornering like my wife - she hasn't ridden a bike in 12 years - it was unbelievable. Then I realized I had my gillet on - I zipped it up, it was nice and snug and I didn't realize."

Thomas didn't blame the soigneur who was helping him at the start for not noticing and it didn't appear the gillet cost him too much, as he held the gap steady in the straighter second half of the race.

"Once I went through the first time check and I was 18 seconds down, I took the pin out and sod it, just go. Then it actually went alright. The legs were good, which is the main thing, but the cornering was terrible. I just overthought it. In the wet the best thing you can do is flow and carry the speed nice and smooth. I was not flowing.

"I could have done a better ride so it's annoying. You have to try and take it positive, which was the legs were good and I was warm - maybe everyone else will get cold."