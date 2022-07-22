Tour de France stage 19 Live - Can the sprinters control the attacks on the road to Cahors?

(Image credit: ASO)

Race Notes

-Stage 19 is a largely flat 188.3km ride north from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors

-Jonas Vingegaard lead Tadej Pogacar by 3:26, with Geraint Thomas third at 8:00

Stage 20 is a 40.7km time trial from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour

-Stage 19 is expected to be a battle between the attackers chasing a stage victory and the sprinters and their teams.