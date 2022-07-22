Live coverage

Tour de France stage 19 Live - Can the sprinters control the attacks on the road to Cahors?

By published

All the action from the 188.3km stage in southwest France

The profile of stage 19 of the 2022 Tour de France

(Image credit: ASO)

Tour de France 2022 complete guide

How to watch the 2022 Tour de France – live TV and streaming

Tour de France 2022 stage 19 preview - Sprinters take aim at Cahors

Analysis: Hautacam the decider as Vingegaard seals the Tour de France

Race Notes

-Stage 19 is a largely flat 188.3km ride north from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors

-Jonas Vingegaard lead Tadej Pogacar by 3:26, with Geraint Thomas third at 8:00

Stage 20 is a 40.7km time trial from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour 

-Stage 19 is expected to be a battle between the attackers chasing a stage victory and the sprinters and their teams.

Refresh

Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 19 of the 2022 Tour de France.

Latest on Cyclingnews