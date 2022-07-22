Live coverage
Tour de France stage 19 Live - Can the sprinters control the attacks on the road to Cahors?
By Katy Madgwick published
All the action from the 188.3km stage in southwest France
Tour de France 2022 complete guide
How to watch the 2022 Tour de France – live TV and streaming
Tour de France 2022 stage 19 preview - Sprinters take aim at Cahors
Analysis: Hautacam the decider as Vingegaard seals the Tour de France
Race Notes
-Stage 19 is a largely flat 188.3km ride north from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors
-Jonas Vingegaard lead Tadej Pogacar by 3:26, with Geraint Thomas third at 8:00
Stage 20 is a 40.7km time trial from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour
-Stage 19 is expected to be a battle between the attackers chasing a stage victory and the sprinters and their teams.
Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 19 of the 2022 Tour de France.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 19 Live - Can the sprinters control the attacks on the road to Cahors?All the action from the 188.3km stage in southwest France
-
Astana suspend Miguel Angel Lopez after Spanish reports links him to drug trafficking caseSpanish doctor arrested the day before Lopez quit the Giro d’Italia
-
Power transfer or all-round comfort and style? S-Works Ares vs Torch head to headWe pit the S-Works Ares vs the S-Works Torch to find out which top-of-the-line Specialized road bike shoe makes the most sense for you
-
Quintana handed Tour de France time penalty for motorbike pushColombian set for Arkéa-Samsic's best Tour result despite dropping to fifth overall on stage 18
-
‘Another bump in the road’ – Sarah Gigante set to return to racing in AugustAustralian recovered from May concussion but not lining up at Tour de France Femmes, looks to other climbing tests
-
Aussies on Tour: 8 Australian riders to watch at the Tour de France FemmesAmanda Spratt and Grace Brown lead a list with plenty of potential to make a mark as the game-changing race returns
-
Gaudu wins battle with Quintana to move up to fourth at Tour de FrancePinot’s hunt for stage victory comes up short at Hautacam
-
Analysis: Hautacam the decider as Vingegaard seals the Tour de FrancePogacar never stopped trying but the strongest man with the strongest team prevailed
-
Van Aert ends Pogacar's Tour de France hopes with decisive turn on Hautacam'I was able to pull myself apart for Vingegaard' says Belgian