Tour de France stage 2 - Live coverage

Kristoff has gone for an all-yellow attire today but he doesn't have a yellow bike so it's not complete overkill. Bit on Kristoff, seems to be some sympathy from some commentators that suggest he's some plucky underdog who hasn't maybe had great results. Utter tosh. He's won four stages in the Tour, he's won Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders, and he won Gent-Wevelgem last year. He's class.

The riders are rolling out now and the conditions are lovely. Sagan is in green, of course he is, because Kristoff is wearing yellow. The neutralized zone is 10km in length so it's a decent little warm-up for the peloton this afternoon.

A number of teams - including Ineos - were warming up on the rollers by their bus. It's a clear indication that we could see some really intense racing right from the start. Not sure we'll see a lot from Sivakov, who will be hoping to simply recover as much as possible after his two falls on stage 1. He really was in the wars yesterday but he battled through and finished the stage. Fair play.

Valls, Degenkolb and Gilbert are the three non-starters after crashes yesterday, after the stage had to be neutralized by the increasingly popular Tony Martin. For a full run down on how fell and their injuries, you should read Stephen Farrand's comprehensive story, right here. The conditions were awful and we'll talk about them in greater length later on as the stage evolves. Luckily, we have gorgeous blue skies overhead today and the riders should remain dry. Sun's out, masks out. We're about ten minutes away from racing on stage 2 of the 2020 Tour de France.

The stage is 186km in length but it's the ascents and not the distance that will do the damage today - especially after so many riders crashed yesterday. Three have already gone home and we're hearing that Wout Poels is starting with a fractured rib. These climbs will be familiar to anyone who is a fan of the early-season stage race, Paris-Nice, especially the scenic Col d’Eze that is an institution for the ‘Race to the Sun.’ Consider this is a bold statement from organisers ASO as the second day of racing features two category 1 mountains - the Col de la Colmiane at the 63.5km mark and Col de Turini at 99.5 kilometres on the route. Both were tackled in the 1973 Tour, while the Colmiane was on the route of the stage to Pra-Loup in 1975 where Eddy Merckx wore his last ever yellow jersey. The Col d’Èze is a punchy haul out of the eastern end of Nice and the peloton will climb it in the last quarter of the stage, then loop back and ride up the first half of the climb before turning off at the bonus sprint at Col des Quatre Chemins with 9km to go. While the two big climbs will split the field, the real action will come with the punchy finale and bonus sprint, sure to offer an opportunity for a rider like Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Alexander Kristoff starts in yellow for the first time in his career after taking an impressive win on stage 1 but it'll be even more impressive if the Norwegian can hang on today because ASO have fired their first volley of mountains into the race on stage 2. It's day for the GC riders, and probably a reduced bunch sprint.

We're about 30 minutes away from the official start of the stage but the weather has improved on yesterday's heavy rain, which is something for the riders after the terrible conditions that the had to endure 24 hours ago.