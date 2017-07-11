After a gripping weekend of racing in the Jura, the Tour de France caught its breath during Monday's rest day and resumes to what should be a gentler afternoon of racing in the Dordogne. There are just category 4 climbs on the 178 kilometres from Perigueux and Bergerac, and the sprinters will hope to have another opportunity on the Allee Lucien Videau.

The general classification picture is as follows ahead of stage 10: 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 38:26:28

2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18

3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51

4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:55

5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37

6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:44

7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:02

8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:13

9 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:06

10 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:53

11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:00

12 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:15

13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:30

14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:18

15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:06:55

16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:58

17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:56

18 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:46

19 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:10:34

20 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:11:43

Stephen Farrand and Alasdair Fotheringham have broken down the general classification in greater detail here. Richie Porte (BMC), Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) may have been forced out, but the situation is still very tight atop the overall standings. Fabio Aru and Romain Bardet look the most likely threats to Chris Froome, but Nairo Quintana is not quite out of the hunt yet. Others, like Dan Martin, Rigoberto Uran and Simon Yates, can also have a major impact on the outcome of this race.

Another man who still wants to influence this Tour is Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), even if his hopes of a third overall victory surely ended on Sunday afternoon. The Spaniard crashed twice on stage 9 and now lies 11th overall, 5:15 back, but he is still eyeing "beautiful things" later in the Tour. You can read his full thoughts from the rest day here.

One confirmed non-starter this afternoon is Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe). The Pole was making his first tilt at the GC of the Tour, but he lost 36 minutes on Sunday after coming down in the same crash that ended Geraint Thomas' race. During Monday's rest day, Majka announced that his injuries were such that he would have to abandon the Tour. One touching feature of Majka's plight on Sunday was that his fellow countryman Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) took it upon himself to help nurse him through the final kilometres of the stage, and they crossed the line together in Chambery.

The peloton is lined up for the neutralised start, due at 1.10pm local time. After negotiating an 8.2km neutralised zone, the peloton should reach kilometre zero for the official start at 1.25.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) admitted to struggling on Sunday, but for all the doom and gloom about his prospects, he is not yet out of contention. He will need to show a lot more in the Pyrenees, of course, if he is to turn his race around.

There are leaden skies overhead as the peloton navigates the neutralised zone, but for now at least, the roads beneath their wheels are dry.

178km remaining from 178km Christian Prudhomme waves the flag and stage 10 of the Tour de France is underway. Immediately, Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) zips off the front and nobody comes with him. The Frenchman looks around in surprise and then continues with his effort.

Offredo shakes his head in disbelief. His teammate Guillaume Van Keirsbulck had a long, solo raid on stage 4 and Offredo could be in for something similar here.

177km remaining from 178km Now there is a reaction behind and Fortuneo-Oscaro's Elie Gesbert is attempting to bridge across. Stefan Kung (BMC) was also trying to make a counter-attack, but the Swiss rider appears to have relented.

175km remaining from 178km Elie Gesbert joins Yoann Offredo at the head of the race, and it seems that we have our échappée matinale. 20 seconds the gap.

172km remaining from 178km The peloton fans across the road, and Offredo and Gesbert pad out their advantage accordingly. The gap moves out to 1:30 and is still growing.

The loudest cheers at the start were for Romain Bardet, who announced his intentions for the remainder of this race with his AG2R team's aggressive weekend in the Jura. The Frenchman trails Froome by just 51 seconds on a parcours well-suited to his talents. It's going to be hard to shake off talk of 32 years and all that... Alasdair Fotheringham has the story from Bardet's rest day press conference here.

165km remaining from 178km Offredo and Gesbert have stretched their lead out to 4:20 as the peloton feels its way gingerly back into action in these opening kilometres.

161km remaining from 178km It has been a mercifully gentle start to proceedings for the tired legs in the main peloton. Offredo and Gesbert gladly take advantage, and stretch their lead out to 5:20.

As the break's lead nudges above five minutes, Quick-Step send Julien Vermote to the front to keep tabs on the advantage. Froome and his Sky squad are lined up behind the Belgian.

157km remaining from 178km Lars Bak joins the chase at the head of the peloton for Lotto Soudal and their sprinter Andre Greipel. Another Lotto Soudal man, debutant Tiesj Benoot, impressed on Sunday's tough leg to Chambery. Fifth at the Tour of Flanders in 2015 and now showing up well in the high mountains, Benoot, it seems, can do a little bit of everything. Brecht Decaluwe has more on the talented young Belgian's first tilt at La Grande Boucle.

155km remaining from 178km Thanks to QuickStep and Lotto Soudal's combined efforts, Offredo and Gesbert's lead has steadied at around the five-minute mark.

Richie Porte's Tour was brought to a sudden halt by his crash on the descent of Mont du Chat on Sunday, but despite sustaining a broken pelvis and collarbone, the Australian expressed hope yesterday that he might return to action before the end of the season. You can read the full story here.

147km remaining from 178km Lotto and Quick-Step's efforts have Offredo and Gesbert's lead pegged at 4:30. Menacing clouds loom overhead, but for now at least, the rain is holding off.

Monday's rest day saw Adriano Malori announce his retirement from professional cycling at the age of 29. The Italian never recovered fully from the injuries he sustained at the 2016 Tour de San Luis, which were so severe that he spent time in an induced coma in Buenos Aires. It must be said that the simple fact Malori was able to return to cycling at all was a most remarkable achievement. He spoke most eloquently in Spanish yesterday at the Movistar press conference as he bade farewell to competitive racing, but revealed that he was studying to become a coach. Considering his back catalogue, which includes a stage win at the 2015 Vuelta and a medal at the time trial Worlds, not to mention his command of foreign languages, one imagines we will continue to see Malori involved in professional cycling in the future.

136km remaining from 178km Offredo and Gesbert are in this for the long haul. They discuss their approach to managing their lead, which now stands at 4:42.

130km remaining from 178km Nairo Quintana admitted in his rest day press conference yesterday that he was "not going through [his] best moment as a pro, that's obvious," and the Colombian's overall challenge seems to be flagging. Is he still feeling his way back into action after his post-Giro lay-off, or have his efforts from the corsa rosa simply left him bereft of energy for this Tour? "I'm not regretful at all about having ridden the Giro," Quintana said. "It was a gamble, something different." You can read the full story here.

Yoann Offredo is one of the most interesting personalities in the Tour peloton and, at 30 years of age, is a very late debutant in La Grande Boucle. A committed Classics man, Offredo evinced no interest in riding the Tour, and has spoken of how he used to watch with detachment during his time at FDJ as his teammates battled one another for selection for the Tour. Offredo moved to Wanty in the off-season, of course, and the Belgian squad persuaded him to revise his most atypical (at least for a French professional) disdain for the Tour. Offredo is, incidentally, just of nine debutants in the nine-man line-up.

120km remaining from 178km Offredo and Gesbert reach Roche Morel with a lead of 5:43 over the peloton, The skies grow ever darker but the rain continues to hold off for the time being. Lotto and QuickStep continue to tap out a steady pace in the main peloton behind.

Katusha-Alpecin have joined the chase at the head of the bunch with Alexander Kristoff in mind. The Norwegian, still to agree a contract for 2017, is in need of a big result on this Tour after a typically consistent but ultimately underwhelming Classics campaign. Yesterday, incidentally, Katusha confirmed that Ilnur Zakarin has signed a two-year contract extension. Zakarin, fifth at the Giro and one of the most fascinating personalities in professional cycling today, is not on this Tour but is expected to feature among the contenders at the Vuelta a Espana in August.

110km remaining from 178km At Fabio Aru's press conference yesterday, the Italian champion was once again asked about his decision to attack Chris Froome while the yellow jersey had raced his hand to seek mechanical assistance on Mont du Chat. "When I heard over the radio he'd lost contact, I stopped, I never saw what happened," Aru said, adding that he did not think Froome's subsequent brushing of shoulders had been deliberate.

Despite holding the yellow jersey, Team Sky decided not to hold a press conference at all on Monday, and so Froome's thoughts on the matter were limited to a press release far too banal to recount here. For years, Sky have been telling us that they "welcome the questions" but dispensing with the race leader's traditional rest day press conference rather strongly suggests otherwise.

102km remaining from 178km A delegation from Cofidis is moving towards the front with Nacer Bouhanni in mind. The gap to the break stands at five minutes, and the sprinters' teams will be more than happy to allow Offredo and Gesbert to linger out in front for a considerable while longer.

97km remaining from 178km Elie Gesbert is a Tour de France debutant, and the race seems always to have been in his destiny. He was born in Saint-Brieuc on July 1, 1995 - the very day that the Tour de France started in the Breton town. The night is best remembered, of course, for Chris Boardman's crash in the rain-soaked prologue. Jacky Durand, who was among the early starters on dry roads, won the prologue to wear the first maillot jaune of the Tour.

Gesbert made headlines today even before he infiltrated the break in the opening kilometres. The Breton risked inadvertently starting a fire at the Fortuneo-Oscaro hotel on the rest day in Boulazac after he left a towel on an electric heater in his room. Ouest France has the full story here.

95km remaining from 178km Gesbert and Offredo continue to collaborate smoothly at the head of the race, 4:22 clear of the peloton.

87km remaining from 178km Offredo and Gesbert come through the feed zone at Sarlat-La-Caneda, and their lead drops accordingly as they slow to pick up their musettes. 3:35 the gap, though the peloton has yet to pass the same point.

79km remaining from 178km There has been a slight injection of pace in the main pelootn, and the break's lead has dropped inside three minutes. Offredo and Gesbert have 2:45 in hand as they tackle the first categorised climb of the day, the category 4 Cote de Domme.

77km remaining from 178km Gesbert leads Offredo over the summit of the Cote de Domme, to take the king of the mountains point on offer at the top.

Chris Froome and Team Sky didn’t hold their usual press conference on the first rest day, but Froome spoke briefly before the start of the stage as Team Sky went on the podium together to collect the tam prize from Sunday’s ninth stage. “I feel good. The rest day was very welcome for the whole peloton. Everyone is fresh and ready to go now,” he said. “We’re one teammate down after losing Geraint Thomas. That’s a big blow for us but we’re all going to rally together and hopefully get through this next week. “Losing Richie Porte is also big loss for the race. I think we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

The peloton crests the summit 3:10 down on Offredo and Gesbert, with Lotto, Katusha and Quick-Step all represented at the front.

70km remaining from 178km Today's intermediate sprint comes 57 kilometres from the finish in Saint-Cyprien and the speed in the peloton is ratcheting upwards accordingly. The points classification was as follows this morning: 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 212 pts

2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 160

3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 130

4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 113

5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 73

6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 66

7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 58

8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56

9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 56

10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54

68km remaining from 178km Offredo has been off the front for 110 kilometres and Gesbert for around 109. Their lead over the peloton is 2:36.

65km remaining from 178km Following Arnaud Demare's elimination on Sunday, the points classification seems destined to be a straight fight between Marcel Kittel and Michael Matthews, two sprinters of such very different styles. Matthews can score points in places Kittel simply can't reach. But on a flat finale like today, all things being equal, Kittel can produce power that Matthews cannot match. It promises to be an enthralling duel.

"I think it’s pretty clear that I’m not able to do what Michael can do," Kittel said at the start today. "He’s a very strong guy on the climbs but that’s not a surprise, he’s shown it before. So I have to score my points on stages like today and in the intermediate sprints to get a really good advantage before we get into the harder stages."

Kittel will have to fare without the help of Matteo Trentin, who was eliminated on Sunday, as he bids for his fourth win of this Tour. "For sure it’s disappointing to see him crash out of the Tour. He tried to finish the stage but it was just not enough," Kittel said. "It’ll have an influence but as a team I think we can in some kind of way try to compensate that we lost him."

A mechanical problem for Nairo Quintana, who calmly makes his way back on immediately through the race convoy.

60km remaining from 178km Offredo and Gesbert will take first and second at this sprint, but there are still some 15 points on offer for the third-placed rider across the line, and Matthews will view this as a chance to claw back a few points on Kittel, who might be minded to save himself for the finishing sprint in Bergerac.

57km remaining from 178km Offredo leads Gesbert through the intermediate sprint. Quick-Step, meanwhile, are winding up the pace in the main peloton, three minutes back the road.

Andre Greipel takes third place ahead of Kittel. Kristoff was next over the line and then - I think - Matthews. Kittel adds another handful of points to his advantage in the green jersey competition. So much for the Kittel might be sparing himself for the sprint in Bergerac theory...

54km remaining from 178km Sky have enjoyed a relative day off in terms of riding to defend the yellow jersey, though the team in white remains well-placed near the head of the peloton.

52km remaining from 178km The intensity is beginning to rise a notch of two in the peloton, which is now 2:30 down on the escapees.

46km remaining from 178km Cofidis, Katusha, Lotto Soudal and Quick-Step have stuck a solid working arrangement at the head of the peloton, and their pacemaking is keeping Offredo and Gesbert's lead stable at around 2:30 for the time being.

41km remaining from 178km Seconds are being shaved off the break's lead with each passing kilometre, and the gap now stands at precisely two minutes.

Offredo and Gesbert tackle the lower slopes of the category 4 Cote du Buisson-de-Cadouin with a lead of 1:58 over the peloton.

38km remaining from 178km Gesbert leads over the top of the climb, while the peloton follows at 2:20.

35km remaining from 178km The peloton begins to string out into a line as the race heads towards its denouement in Bergerac. Offredo and Gesbert continue to press on at the front, 2:05 clear of the bunch.

30km remaining from 178km Gesbert shakes his legs out and then calls for another bidon. He and Offredo have just 1:30 of their advantage still in hand as the pace rises steadily in the peloton.

27km remaining from 178km Marcel Kittel came from a long way back to win the second of his three stages in Troyes, but the German is adamant that he cannot afford to miss out on the first positions in the finale today. “You need to be on the front…. For sure it’ll be a very fast finish. I think it’s a finish where you shouldn’t sit too far back," Kittel said. "For sure not in the last four kilometres. From there for sure we will want to show ourselves."

26km remaining from 178km Quick-Step, Cofidis, Lotto and Katusha continue to perform the heavy lifting at the head of the peloton, and they have slashed Offredo and Gesbert's lead to 40 seconds.

24km remaining from 178km Offredo and Gesbert stick gamely to their task, but they know they are fighting a losing battle here. The sprinters will not let this opportunity to escape them, though they won't want the break to be pegged back this early.

21km remaining from 178km There has been a slight lull in the bunch's efforts and the escapees' stretch their lead back out to a minute. Gesbert is showing signs of suffering now, and Offredo is doing the longer turns on the front as a consequence.

19km remaining from 178km The general classification men are moving up in the main body of the peloton ahead of the finale. It's easy to forget that the margins are still very tight at the head of the GC - a puncture or a split could change things quite substantially.

One notable absentee from the list of sprint teams at the head of the peloton: Michael Matthews' Sunweb squad are happy to let the chasing to Quick-Step, Lotto et al. Matthews explained before the start that he believes Saturday's stage to Rodez is a better option for him than today's flat run-in. "I enjoy those stages more than flat stages. It's more exciting for me, I don't find flat stages very exciting, they're a little boring. The hillier stages are more my forte I guess," said Matthews, though the technical run-in gives him a chance this afternoon. "I think it makes it a little bit more of a possibility for a sprinter like me, it's less about high speed."

15km remaining from 178km Offredo and Gesbert draw closer to Bergerac, and their lead over the bunch drops to 26 seconds. Julien Vermote sets the pace for QuickStep and Kittel.

14km remaining from 178km Thomas De Gendt swaps turns with Vermote at the front. British champion Steve Cummings sits, as per habit, at the rear of the peloton, already with an eye to infiltrating moves in the Pyrenees, perhaps.

13km remaining from 178km 20 seconds the gap, and the bunch is almost within sight of the escapees. Undeterred, Offredo takes a long, long turn on the front.

12km remaining from 178km As per the on-screen graphics, the gap is just 250 metres as Gesbert comes through to take a turn. Lotto Soudal gather en masse at the head of the peloton.

11km remaining from 178km A delegation from Sky remains near the head of the peloton, swarmed around Froome. Aru is also towards the front, ensconced in a phalanx of Astana riders.

10km remaining from 178km Into the final ten kilometres from Offredo and Gesbert, who hold a lead of just 18 seconds over the looming peloton.

9km remaining from 178km Offredo is refusing to give up on this break, even though their lead is now down to just 12 seconds. It's almost all over...

8km remaining from 178km No one team is controlling the peloton, with sprinters' teams and GC squads alike vying for the box seats...

7km remaining from 178km Offredo and Gesbert's day is done. They sit up and are absorbed by the peloton. It was a doomed tilt at the windmill, but a game one nonetheless.

6km remaining from 178km Gruppo compatto. Sky and Direct Energie are prominent at the front.

5km remaining from 178km Lotto Soudal take up the reins again at the head of the peloton, with Lars Bak at the front.

4km remaining from 178km A delegation from Katusha moves up to join them. Kittel's Quick-Step team have dropped back from the front for the time being.

3km remaining from 178km It's still Lotto and Katusha who control affairs, though Direct Energie have moved back up. A small group of Cofidis riders are trying to find a path to the front for Nacer Bouhanni.

2km remaining from 178km Lotto-Soudal's lead-out effort here has been one of the most coherent we've seen on the Tour so far. Can Greipel finish off this work and continue his remarkable sequence of Grand Tours with a stage victory?

Kittel seems to have only Fabio Sabatini for company as he moves up in the peloton.

There has been a split in the peloton ahead of the flamme rouge... It's not clear if any GC men have missed out.

1km remaining from 178km Lotto Soudal lead into the final kilometre, with a Katusha delegation on their wheels.

Marco Haller leads out for Kristoff...

Dan McLay launches his effort from distance, but with Marcel Kittel on his wheel...

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 10 of the Tour de France. His fourth stage win of this Tour and his 13th in total, the most by any German rider.

Kittel won emphatically. John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) was second, while Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) took third.

Rudiger Selig (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a solid fourth, while fifth-placed Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) and sixth-placed Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) will be very disappointed with how that one panned out.

So, too, will Andre Greipel, who was nowhere to e seen in the finishing straight and placed outside the top ten.

Result: 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 4:01:00

2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo

3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

4 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin

6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

7 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro

8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data

Chris Froome (Sky) retains the yellow jersey and it does not appear the late split in the peloton has made any change to the top of the GC, though we await confirmation.

Kittel came off McLay's wheel at 63kph to win the stage by the proverbial street from Degenkolb and Groenewegen.

"It's an incredible amount of Tour de France stages, and to win four in one Tour is amazing," Kitttel says, who has set a record for Tour stage wins by a German rider. "Of course, it means something to me. I've won so many stages in the Tour and I never expected that when I started my career. I dreamed of being a professional but to be at this level is incredible. I feel like I live in a small little bubble. I saw that McLay started to sprint very early to come to the front, and that was my lead-out. I feel really good in the sprint at the moment and the power was there."

QuickStep directeur sportif Wilfried Peeters downplays the prospect of Kittel winning another four stages between here and Paris - "We'll go day by day, eh" - but he points out that the German is building quite a buffer in the points classification. Matthews will need to be very industrious in the mountains to peg back this deficit.

General classification: 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 42:27:29

2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18

3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51

4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:55

5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37

6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:44

7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:02

8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:13

9 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:06

10 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:53

Second-placed John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) speaks. "We always tried to stay in a good position. in the end it was super hectic, very nervous. When I was going in the last kilometre, I thought the sprint was already over, but then a miracle happened and Marcel overtook me. I did a full sprint to stay on his slipstream and that took me to second place," says Degenkolb, who acknowledges there was little to be done against Kittel. "Today he was unbeatable, that's for sure. But at the tour anything can happen."

Chris Froome (Sky) speaks after defending his lead for another day. "It's nice after a rest day for things to not be so crazy again. Nice stages to tick off now. I guess, just regain a bit of energy before we hit the Pyrenees. Tomorrow should be another sprint day. Everyone’s waiting to see what the weather’s going to be like tomorrow. That could play a part. Otherwise it should be a straightforward sprint day before we hit the Pyrenees the day afterwards. The race is still very close, very open, and there is a lot of racing to come."

Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 4:01:00

2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo

3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

4 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin

6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

7 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro

8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data General classification after stage 10

1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 42:27:29

2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18

3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51

4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:55

5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37

6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:44

7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:02

8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:13

9 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:06

10 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:53

Our reporters in Bergerac are in the salle de press working on their post-stage stories. As we wait for them to file, here is a selection of snap reactions from some of the protagonists from today's stage.

