Welcome to our full daily live coverage of the Tour de France. We will again follow all the action of the stage and provide information, comments and photos post stage.

Today's stage is over 208.5km from and heads north through the Rhone valley. The stage will start 15 minutes earlier than scheduled due to a strong head wind along much of the route.

At the start in a packed Montelimar, the riders are about to line up. They have been grabbing a last coffee and saying hello to family and friends A huge section of noisy Colombian fans have given every Colombian rider a special cheer.

As the dust settles on two intense days of racing to Mont Ventoux and then the important 37km time trial to La Caverne du Pont-d'Arc, today's stage is a chance for a breakaway or perhaps a final chance for the sprinter's before the trip to Switzerland for the Bern finish and the decisive Alpine stages.

Chris Froome extended his overall lead in the time trial yesterday and has now a significant advantage on his rivals. What he failed to gain in the Pyrenees and on Ventoux, he took in the time trial with a strong performance.

This was the stage result yesterday and shows how well Froome rode to take second behind Tom Dumoulin (Giant) and how much time he took on his rivals. Most are not even in the top ten on the stage. 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 00:50:15

2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 00:01:03

3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:01:31

4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 00:01:35

5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing 00:01:45

6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:54

7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 00:02:00

8 Ion Izagirre (Spa) MovistarTeam 00:02:02

9 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx-QuickStep 00:02:05

10 Steve Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 00:02:24



This is the new GC after the time trial. 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 58:02:51

2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 00:01:47

3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 00:02:45

4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 00:02:59

5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:17

6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 00:03:19

7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 00:04:04

8 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 00:04:27

9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick Step 00:05:03

10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 00:05:16.

Before the start the UCI has again been carrying out bike checks with its famous blue tablet.

The riders have lined up quietly today and held a minute's silence to remember the victims of the Nice attack.

Le peloton rend hommage aux victimes de Nice / The peloton paying a tribute to the victims #NousSommesUnis https://t.co/cvl4MNnQBG @LeTour Sat, 16th Jul 2016 09:49:24

The riders have rolled out of Montelimar and face a 5.5km neutralised section before the official start of the racing.

As we recalled in this story yesterday, the riders -despite the fatigue and intensity of the Tour de France, were affected by what happened in Nice. The time trial was held in a subdued atmosphere, with a minutes silence also being held after the stage, with all for jersey wearers and stage winner Dumoulin wearing black arm bands on the podium. To read Barry Ryan's report of a difficult and emotional day for the Tour de France, click here.

A total of 187 riders are left in the race. Sadly several riders crashed in the time trial, including Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), who fractured his T12 vertebra. He is due to undergo surgery to stablise the fracture. There were gusts of wind reported to be as strong as 40 to 50 km/h, and many riders decided against using disc wheels for fear of losing control of their bikes. There was also a technical, tricky, descent along the Col du Serre into the Gorges de l'Ardèche. Theuns later said in a team press release that the wind picked him up on route, and he appeared to have gone over his handlebars through a hairpin turn and landed on the back of his neck and head in a roadside ditch. He was immediately taken to hospital nearby following the accident.

The flag has dropped and the race is live!

For now there are no attacks in the race. The strong head winds will make attacks difficult and there have also been suggestions that the riders will not race as a sign of respect following the Nice attack.

This is an interesting statistic and perhaps confirms the globalisation of cycling in recent years. RT @CafeRoubaix: For the first time in 90 years, there's no French, Italian or Spanish winner in the Tour de France after 13 stages. @AlexandreMignot Sat, 16th Jul 2016 10:07:51

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) wears the special red race number today after being nominated as the most aggressive or winner of the Prix de la Combatiivite on stage 12.

200km remaining from 208km After 8km of the stage, the riders are still all together.

This was the scene before the start of the stage as the riders respected a minutes silence to remember the victims of the Nice attack.

The riders are spread across the road, with no one team setting the pace. Nobody wants to go on the attack just yet.

no action so far in stage 14 #TDF2016 its like the calm before the storm. #BoraArgon18 @BoraArgon18 Sat, 16th Jul 2016 10:20:32

193km remaining from 208km It's going to be a long day. Strong headwind !!! @LeTour #TDF2016 https://t.co/tcxx8qV5Ck @sebpiquet Sat, 16th Jul 2016 10:17:39

This is the profile of today's 208.5km stage There are some early climbs but the finish suits the sprinters.

De Gendt jumped off the front of the peloton but only to take the points on the 4th category Cote de Puy-Saint-Martin climb. He is now back in the peloton.

He scored a point for his effort, taking his total to 91 points.

Rafa Majka is second with 77 points and could perhaps make a challenge during Sunday's tough and mountainous stage to Culoz.

De Gendt proudly wore the polka-dot jersey during Friday's time trial.

From the Cyclingnews blimp we can see the peloton grouped tightly together as they ride into the headwind. They are currently riding at just 30km/h.

The sun is warming the riders but the wind is blowing at between 40km/h and 60km/h.

#TDF2016 Strong winds are seeing the peloton grouped after 24km of racing and the pace is slow at below 30km/h. @BMCProTeam Sat, 16th Jul 2016 10:53:24

We have an attack!

Jérémy Roy (FDJ) was the first to attack, jumping away at the 28.5km mark. Three riders quickly tried to join him: Alex Howes (Cannondale), secondly Martin Elmiger (IAM) and Cesare Benedetti (Bora).

The four have come together to form the early break of the day.

.@jeremyroy est rejoint par Howes, Elmiger et Benedetti en tête de course ! #TDF2016 @EquipeFDJ Sat, 16th Jul 2016 11:02:25

176km remaining from 208km The peloton has not reacted and so the gap is already up to 2:00.

It seems the race organisers were right to start the stage early, the strong head wind and lack attacks meant the average speed for the first hour was 30.4km/h.

The gap for the four attackers is up to 3:00.

4 riders in breakaway incl #TrentinoTornado @benedetticesare gap 1:45. #AlezCeCe #TDF2016 #BoraArgon18 @BoraArgon18 Sat, 16th Jul 2016 11:05:55

With today's stage suiting the sprinters, it is up the strongest sprint teams to pick up the chase of the break. For now only Etixx has placed some riders on the front to keep the gap under control.

None of the four attackers are a threat to Chris Froome's yellow jersey. Martin Elmiger is the best placed of the four but he is at a massive 1:31:38.

168km remaining from 208km The quartet is working together to fight the stiff headwind. Their lead is up to 4:05.

The four are riding in a min echelon as they fight the wind that is blowing from their right side.

Other teams are starting to help with the chase of the break. Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data) and Lars Bak (Lotto-Soudal) are also taking turns on the front to work for their sprinters Mark Cavendish and Andre Greipel.

Today's Greipel's 34th birthday. The gentile German has yet to win a stage in this year's Tour de France.

However Marcel Sieberg has promised to help his teammate in an eventual sprint today. “There was a lot of happiness in the team after the victory of Thomas De Gendt. Of course that doesn’t change the fact that we came to the Tour to win a stage with André and we’ll keep working for that, even though there are not so many chances left," he said on the team's Facebook page. "We hope there will be a sprint today, and on the Champs Elysées that will normally be the case as well. The finish in Bern on Wednesday is probably too hard." "It was a difficult first Tour half for André. He wasn’t able to show what he had hoped for and that made him feel uncomfortable. Luckily he could contribute to the stage win of Thomas on Thursday. That pleased him of course and has boosted his confidence.”

158km remaining from 208km The gap of the break is still rising gradually as the four reach 4:40.

Geraint Thomas is in a domestique role at this year's Tour de France after struggling ealy in the race. He spoke briefly before the start of the stage and was hoping for a quiet day in the peloton. "The wind direction is mainly going to be a headwind so hopefully it won’t be as stressful and dangerous as the other day. Hopefully it will be more of a straightforward day," he said. However he warned to watch out for more surprise moves from Chris Froome. "Maybe, you never know. We’ll just have to see...." he said.

We have the first images of the breakaway. Here the USA's Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) leads the quartet as they work to stay away from the peloton.

sprinter teams are controlling the gap of the peloton. break at about 4:45 @benedetticesare #TDF2016 #BoraArgon18 @BoraArgon18 Sat, 16th Jul 2016 11:45:58

50km done in the 5th stage of the #TDP2016. Everything is still together. https://t.co/8En67UcuKa @LottoJumbo_road Sat, 16th Jul 2016 12:00:09

The green Cannondale-Drapac is in the break today, chasing a stage result after focusing on protecting Pierre Rolland for much of the race. Howes is on the attack for the second time this Tour. If the sprinters' team do not catch the break, he could have a chance of victory. Cannondale-Drapac are chasing their first top-ten result in this year's Tour.

The break remains out front but the gap has stabilised at 4:30. The peloton and the sprinter's teams are keeping the break under control by setting a steady pace.

RACE UPDATE: Quiet day at the #TDF2016 so far. A four-man break has 4'30" on the peloton after 70km #GoTeamSky

Race leader Chris Froome is tucked safely on the wheel of his Team Sky teammates. They are lined to near the front.

Warren Barguil (Giant) is slowed by a flat but quickly changes a wheel and is off chasing the peloton.

The break and the peloton are riding through the French countryside with fields of sunflowers bowing their heads in the strong head wind.

The average speed is still low at 34km/h. The peloton is chasing the break, with three riders on the front from Dimension Data, Lotto Soudal and Etixx-QuickStep.

Etixx - Quick-Step, Dimension Data and Lotto-Soudal are at the head of the bunch. #TDF2016 125 km to go. @Etixx_QuickStep Sat, 16th Jul 2016 12:29:56

With 120km to ride, the race is approaching two Cat 4 climbs as they head towards Lyon. The Cote de Four-a-Chaux climb os 3.6km long at 4.2%. The Cote d'Hauterives comes just after and is 3.9km long at 5.5%.

115km remaining from 208km The crowds on the climb are cheering on the riders but the gap is falling slightly. It is down to 3:50.

#TDF2016 The riders are on the 2nd climb: Côte du Four-à-Chaux (4th cat, 3.9km at 4.2%). Our viking Lars Bak at the front of the peloton! @Lotto_Soudal Sat, 16th Jul 2016 12:47:06

Leading the chase at the head of the peloton are Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal), Petr Vakoc (Etixx) and Natnael Berhane (Dimnsion Data). Team Sky and the peloton is lined out behind them.

Alex Howes (Cannondale) is the first to the summit of the climb and so takes the one climber's point.

With the headwind the riders are 20 minutes behind the slowest forecast schedule. 115km to go #TDF2016 @inrng Sat, 16th Jul 2016 12:50:35

This time it was Benedetti first to the top of the cat 4 climb. He also took a point for his effort but the four riders in the break are working smoothly together.

We are now at the half-way point of the stage.

99km remaining from 208km After two cat 4 climbs, the break is on a downhill section and take a chance to eat and drink. The peloton is passing through two huge fields of grain already dry and burnt by the sumer sun.

The lead of the break continues to fall gradually as the peloton leads the chase. H gap is down to 3:20.

Long stage + bloc head wind will probably be a sprint. I'm tipping @AndreGreipel to win. #TDU2016 @UNIBETAustralia https://t.co/DHJXRvEGdR @badencooke Sat, 16th Jul 2016 13:18:25

After the break, the peloton has also reached the feed zone and is also collecting their lunch in musettes. Riders are changing their bottles and seeing what the team soigneurs have prepared for lunch in the pocket-sized sandwiches and snacks. Most will keep any energy bars and gels for the finale of the stage.

The feed zone is often the point were riders quit the race and today Mathias Frank IAM) has abandoned the Tour de France due to gastroenteritis. He finished eighth overall last year but his race is over for this year. There are now 186 riders are left in the race.

Trek-Segafredo manager Luca Guercilena spoke to Italian television before the start. He was angry about the chaos on the stage to Mont Ventoux, when Mollema gained time but ten saw Froome and Porte be given the same time. However the Trek team was happy to see Mollema perform so well in the time trial, which allowed him to climb to second overall. “At the end of the day I think our glass is half full not half empty,” he said. “It was a very unusual finish on Ventoux but we respect the decision of the judges. To be so well placed after the TT is good for us. Our goal is a top five in Paris and at the moment we’re on the podium. Now we’ll see what we can do in the rest of the race and see what we can come up with in the mountains.”

Before the start of the stage Nairo Quintana was quizzed about the video that showed him holding onto a motorbike in the chaotic moment on Ventoux. Did Quintana some how cheat and try to limit his losses by grabbing hold of a spare wheel on the back of the Mavic motorbike? Or was he just trying to avoid crashing in the chaos of the moment caused by the fans, poor race organisation and too many race vehicles in the final two kilometres of the race. His answer was succinct. "There was a moto and I went over to the right and then the moto went up on the right of me, I grabbed it because it hit me," he explained to Belgian sports channel Sporza and Cyclingnews in Montelimar. "Afterwards, I let go of it and moved away." To read the full story, with reaction from other riders and directeur sportif click here.

Tour de France: Nairo Quintana defends holding onto motorbike in Ventoux chaos: https://t.co/AvsGqkRz2u #TdF https://t.co/Yw6RC4PqFl @Cyclingnewsfeed Sat, 16th Jul 2016 13:41:28

Roger Hammond, director of Dimension Data, spoke to the press ahead of the stage today saying that he expects Mark Cavendish to do well in the expected sprint in Villars-les-Dombes. "We knew that today was a sprinter's stage so we took it easy in the time trial yesterday."

Organisers started today's stage 15 minutes early to make up for the expected block headwind. That will make it hard for this breakaway to stay away, and the sprinter teams will take full advantage of that.

The field just crossed the 10km to the intermediate sprint banner, so we may see a sprint from green jersey Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), who will want to pick up the remaining points after the breakaway grabs the first four spots.

The intermediate sprint is located in La Fayette at the 145.5km mark.

And the breakaway riders are sprinting for the sprint points and prize money.

It was Bora-Argon 18's Cesar Benedetti who took the honours in that sprint.

The main field are 1km away from the intermediate sprint, and teams are setting up their sprinters for the rest of the points.

It looks like Marcel Kittel, Mark Cavendish, Bryan Coquard and green jersey Peter Sagan are going for the points.

It was Sagan who took the sprint followed by Kittel.

Benedetti, Roy, Howes and Elmiger are pushing on but their gap is dropping, down to 2:15 with 60km to go.

Benedetti picked up 20 points in that intermediate sprint, Howes took 17, Roy took 15 and Elmiger 13. Sagan got the 11 points for fifth place and Kittel 10.

Before the start today, Michael Matthews (Orica-BikeExchange) said that today is a transition stage but that he expects an exciting sprint to take place. Matthews won stage 10 into Revel after being in the breakaway. He is one of the favourites for the sprint today, too.

The gap to the breakaway has been cut in half, down to 1:10 with 50km to go.

40km remaining from 208km As we enter, finally, the final hour of racing, the gap for the break is down to 1:00. No doubt the break and peloton will play cat and mouse in the finale.

Sadly Matti Breschel (Cannondale) has crashed hard and been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Initial reports say he is not seriously injured despite being taken away by ambulance. We'll update you later on his condition.

UPDATE: We're inside the final 40km and heading for a bunch sprint at the #TDF2016. No issues for @TeamSky today. https://t.co/nxj8VzSB5U @TeamSky Sat, 16th Jul 2016 14:50:09

#TDF2016 @Natnaelb2 has been doing a terrific job at the head of the peloton today... 40km to go.

After two intense stages, Froome sat safely on his teammates wheels today.

Today's stage finishes in Villars-les-Dombes, in the centre of new bird park called the Parc des Oiseaux. The long finishing straight ends in the centre of the bird park and so we should see some spectacular nature in the finale.

The Etixx team has helped the chase today and is riding for Marcel Kittel in one of the final sprint stages of this year's Tour. Leadout man Iijo Keisse spoke to Cyclingnews about the Belgian team's hopes. Can Marcel take victory today? "Let’s hope so. We will do everything with the team to go to a sprint today and hopefully Marcel can finish it off and win a second stage in this Tour." Will today’s wind be to the team’s benefit? "I know it’s going to be a long day, we’ve got a headwind all day. It’s a pretty long stage, it depends on the situation of the race and who goes in the breakaway but tomorrow is also a very hard stage and I think many guys will be a little bit afraid to go in the breakaway because of what is coming up tomorrow. It could be a very long and slow day." The sprints have been pretty hectic this year, how difficult is it to get a sprint train formed? "We can only try. It is hard to get a train on the rails; it’s hard for us and it’s hard for every other team. There haven’t really been any good trains in this Tour so far. Today is also going to be very hectic with the headwind in the finish straight. It’s a difficult day coming up, it’s difficult to say if we can make it with a train or not."

less than 1' now for the break with @benedetticesare #TDF2016 #BoraArgon18 @BoraArgon18 Sat, 16th Jul 2016 14:55:07

This is the first time the Tour de France has finished in the bird park but a stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné finished here last year, with Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) dominating the power sprint.

The final 30km weaves through the fields to the east of Lyon but the final 10km are on mostly straight roads, with just a left turn at 5.5km to go and then a right turn at 3km to go. A lead out will be vital, as will be timing into the headwind.

27km remaining from 208km The crowds are huge today but fortunately they are well behaved and respecting the riders. For now the peloton is happy to let the break hang off the front but there is tension in the peloton as the kilometres tick down and the sprint approaches.

Much of the stage has cut through fields of grain and sunflowers.

The peloton can see the four breakaways now as they fight the strong wind.

21km remaining from 208km It will be interesting to see who takes up the tempo when the break is caught.

The four riders in the break had chance to enjoy the many fields of sunflowers today. They were stunning in the sun today.

#TDF2016 headwind now, but there are expected crosswinds coming in the final 6kms. Our Classics specialists will be ready to shine again. @TrekSegafredo Sat, 16th Jul 2016 15:17:25

The BMC team is massing on the front, riding to protect Tejay van Garderen and Richie Porte.

We can confirm that @Mattibreschel has crashed out of #TDF2016. He is being taken to the finish now for evaluation. https://t.co/wovuSeN1ax @Ride_Argyle Sat, 16th Jul 2016 15:16:20

Very prelim update re @Mattibreschel: He's ok, but had a cut deep enough into his leg, it needed to be attended to ASAP. @Vaughters Sat, 16th Jul 2016 15:12:23

16km remaining from 208km The peloton has eased off chasing the four to avoid catching them too soon. But make no mistake this stage will end in a sprint.

Who is your tip to win today? Cavendish? Kittel? Greipel? How about Kristoff? Or even Sam Bennett or Bora-Argon 18? He's recovered from his nasty crash in the early days.

Howes has eased up from the break and is about to be caught by the peloton. The other three riders are perhaps fighting for the Combativite prize and the special red number for stage 15.

The could be hectic today as the teams fight for position. There will be the sprinters' teams and the GC teams' all fighting for the same piece of road. Stay safe guys!

11km remaining from 208km The wind is still blowing strongly and will be an added factor in the final 10km.

Other contenders for today's sprint finish? How about Britain's Dan Mclay (Fortuneo) or Frenchman Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)?

#TDF2016 with the winds, the fight in these final 13kms is between GC and sprinters' teams. It's a huge battle for positioning. @TrekSegafredo Sat, 16th Jul 2016 15:27:46

10km remaining from 208km The peloton splits and reforms around some road furniture. The speed is rising more and more.

Elmiger and Roy have accelerated from Benedetti, leaving two riders up front.

7km remaining from 208km Frank Schleck (Trek) flats but quickly gets a wheel change.

The huge crowds are helping protect the riders from the wind but the speed will explode very soon.

The peloton is travelling 10km/h faster than the two attackers.

Five teams are lined out across the road in the peloton. Sky is on the left, BMC in the middle and Etixx on the right.

5km remaining from 208km Riders are fighting position. Everyone needs to be careful now.

4km remaining from 208km The peloton made it through the left turn but soon face the final right turn with 3km to go.

The breakaway riders are struggling now and sit up.

Behind several riders have sat up, forming small dropped groups.

Upfront Elminger and Roy shake hands and sit up. Gruppo Compatto! Sprint time!

Katusha leads the peloton through the 3km to go corner. Cofidis is also up front, as Dimension Data and Etixx wait.

Now Etixx punch through to the front on the right of the road.

A wave through the peloton leaves some riders on the grass but all stay up.

1km remaining from 208km Etixx switch to the left of the road as they crank up the speed.

Cavendish is up there, Sagan too. As in Mclay.

1km remaining from 208km Last K!!!!

Katusha and Lotto lead it out. Etixx is there too.

Kittel gets a perfect lead out but goes too early and is passed.

Cavendish comes past him but so do other riders. It's a photo finish.

Kittel was angry with Cavendish and protested but he had already lost his chance.

Kristoff and Greipel are also close, as is Sagan but it seems that Cavendish got it.

The overhead shot shows that Cavendish hit the line first, winning by a few inches.

It's a fourth win for Cavendish in this Tour.

#TDF2016 @petosagan came from a long way back there to take 3rd on the line in the sprint - really tough conditions on the run-in @LeTour @tinkoff_team Sat, 16th Jul 2016 15:44:56

#TDF2016 @MarkCavendish wins again??? No way!!! What a sprint! What a team!! #BicyclesChangeLives https://t.co/NswqsIUaHB @TeamDiData Sat, 16th Jul 2016 15:44:17

The judges are doubt looking at the sprint to see if Cavendish damaged Kittel's sprint.

This is the provisional top ten: 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 05:43:49

2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha

3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team

4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin

5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step

6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal

7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie

8 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida

9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Looking at replays, Cavendish flicked his wheel but nothing more. Kittel made the mistake of also moving towards Cavendish who was in front of him.

Cavendish rode a perfect finale because he managed to get on Kittel's wheel and then came past him after the final curve in sight of the line. It was perfect execution by the Manxman.

Peter Sagan was an excellent third today behind Kristoff.

John Degenkolb (Giant) also showed his speed by finishing fourth.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished safely in the pack and so keeps his overall race lead.

General classification after stage 14:

1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 63:46:40

2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:47

3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 00:02:45

Cavendish has now won four stages in this year's Tour de France and 30 during his career.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was content with second and praised Cavendish. “My teammates did a great job keeping me there, and I think I had the legs but I didn’t find the wheels, maybe a little bit too late, and I had good speed because coming from behind is always easier in a headwind. Cavendish is really aero and fast, so I knew that he would be difficult to beat today. I’m happy to finish second but for sure I was hoping ot win. Cavendish is just faster right now." “I did a good sprint and the team did a good lead out, we had a plan. When we come to a sprint here, and they are not tired, I know that it is difficult to beat them [the other sprinters].”

Cavendish and Froome are in the podium area. Cavendish is celebrating with Dimension Data team owner Doug Ryder, while Froome is warming down from the stage on the rollers under the shade of an umbrella.

Cavendish also talked about his sprint. "We knew we had to be there, it went from narrow to narrower with 6km to go. There was a little crosswind there. You saw the guys riding in the last 40km to see us there with Daniel Teklehaimanot and Serge Pauwels, after Natnael was riding the whole day. Bernie kept us there for the narrow section, and then it was about jumping trains to the end," he explained. "Actually. Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg is not very experienced, he needs Bernie to guide him there. Reinardt messed up a bit - I was on Kittel and he brought the other trains past, and I thought, oh this is it, it's finished. I followed Kittel, Edvald stayed there, made sure I was there." "We got through, and then I saw they led out quite early Etixx did, and I knew Kittel would be left on the front quite soon into the headwind. So I knew I had to wait, wait, wait and let him die and then come around."

Cavendish also spoke about his clash with Kittel, saying:

"I jumped around him and obviously it bent over to the right and he's kicked off a little bit, but I was way past him by then. I don't figure there's anything wrong there. I think he was just frustrated."

#IAMTDF Martin Elmiger was in the break of the day. Caught only 3 km before the finish. #GoodJob Martin #TDF2016 https://t.co/Upx5kaZTns @IAM_Cycling Sat, 16th Jul 2016 16:08:39

Cavendish has collected the glory for his fourth stage win on the podium. Stay with us for the first images of his sprint.

Just like every day, we'll have a full stage report and huge photo gallery, plus news and interviews from our reporters at the finish.

This is the first image of Cavendish's victory, as he indicates, its his fourth this Tour. Chapeau sir!

riders quickly disappeared onto the team buses after the 208km stage into the head wind but Richie Porte spoke briefly at the finish about the stage and the return to the mountains on Sunday. “It was cross winds, head winds, the wind was just everywhere. Then after such a hard time trial yesterday, it was a niggling kind of stage, with twisting roads and quite a tricky finale. It was a nice one to get done to be honest,” Porte said.



“The team kept me pretty well protected out there. Micky Schar and Marcus Burghardt did the last 20km, they pretty much dragged the whole peloton. They were incredible. Rohan Dennis too.” And tomorrow? “It’s nice to get back into and we’ll just see what happens. It’s a very hard day and so we’ll see how everyone is after today.”

This is a great side on shot of Cavendish hitting the finish line first.

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) finished seventh in the sprint but praised fellow track rider Mark Cavendish on his victory. "It is not a huge disappointment. It was not really a finish for me," he said. "I think I can be a match, but when you're 10th with 300 metres to go, you cannot look for victory. There was some friction with Peter Sagan but the race was already sorted." "There was headwind from the left and we said we would go left and Adrien Petit went right, I didn't have the time to understand. The headwind was interesting for me but the best man won. It's good that we have two opportunities left."

Cavendish had to wait for official confirmation of his fourth victory but then was happy when he heard the news from race officials ho escort the winner's to the podium area.

To read what all the riders said today post stage, click on our special Finish line quotes page. Finish line quotes from stage 14 of @letour #TDF2016 https://t.co/zCSpNV6owS https://t.co/RErWCA9A78 @Cyclingnewsfeed Sat, 16th Jul 2016 16:33:33

Chris Froome had quiet day in the peloton but is already thinking of Sunday's tough mountain stage to Culoz. "I’ve got to keep an eye on Bauke Mollema, he’s in second place and at the moment he’s my biggest rival," he warned, during his press conference as race leader. We'll have a full report on what Froome said on Cyclingnews very soon. We've also spoken to Marcel Kittel, who was angry that he lost the sprint and was 'flicked' by Cavendish in the sprint.

Cavendish took the major honours today thanks to his excellent sprint finish but Jeremy Roy (FDJ) was awarded the Prix de la Combativite prize as most aggressive rider of the stage. It was a small consolation for the French team after their leader Thibaut Pinot quit the race due to illness. Earlier the team confirmed that Pinot has been diagnosed with a virus and so will also miss the Rio Olympics.

This image captures Kittel's anger with Cavendish after he almost touched the Manxman's wheel and went down. The race judges decided not to take any action.

This was the image a split second before as the sprinters spread across the road. However Cavendish had the best line to the finish and won.

For more great images like that one, visit our report page and photo gallery. Click here to read how the stage unfolded, how Cavenish won and what he said immediately after crossing the line.

If you saw the video of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) holding onto the Mavic neutral service motorbike, then you should read what the Colombian said this morning to explain his move. Click here for Quintana's reaction and that of other riders and directeur sportif on the tour. Not all of them agree with Quintana.

Kittel has suggested that the judges made the wrong call by letting Cavendish keep his victory. “I started my sprint super fast with 220 metres to go, the train worked well. I was in the inside, I was well positioned. I saw Cavendish passing me and he swerved to the right and I needed to brake to avoid collision. It's not up to me to decide if he made a mistake,” the German sprinter said post-stage.

Despite Kittel's lament, the judges communique was pretty clear: Nothing to report today. However 109 bikes were checked for mechanical doping.

We're super disappointed to have lost @Mattibreschel to a crash at #TDF2016 today but happy to report no breaks. https://t.co/ZJHAgTxf43 @Ride_Argyle Sat, 16th Jul 2016 17:07:19