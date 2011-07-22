Hello and welcome to CN's live coverage from the Tour de France. Today is the last stage in the Alps, the last day in the mountains, as we head from Modane Valfréjus to Alpe-d’Huez.



The rider who wins on Alpe-d'Huez often goes on to win in Paris, as Carlos Sastre underlined in 2008. With just two stages to follow, this could turn into a 109.5km mountain sprint. There is little chance to warm up before the course reaches the 34km ascent comprising the Télégraphe and the epic north face of the Galibier. There are sure to be some breaks, with riders hoping they can defend their advantage on the long descent into Bourg d'oisans and onto the first ramps of the alpe, where the winner will climb into Tour history.

French have still to win a stage in the Tour but I reckon they've had a much better race than last year when they won six @petercossins Fri, 22nd Jul 2011 12:37:51

We're around 30 minutes from today's start.

Here's where we stand on GC after yesterday's stage. 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 79:34:06

2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:15

3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:08

4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12

5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:46

6 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:44

8 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:20

9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:08

10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:27

Tommy V is still in with a podium place while it looks like the race is down to just three GC contenders for yellow, the Shleck as they're collectively known, and Evans. The big question, therefore, his how much do they have in the tank. Andy S spent two hours off the front yesterday, Evans did all the chasing, while Frank had a relatively easy day in comparison. The Schleck will need to attack again though, with tomorrow's TT stage in Grenoble still to come.

And bear in mind today's stage distance, just 109km. It's going to be short but brutal with the three epic Alpine peaks to contend with.

And it's not just yellow that's up for grabs: The mountains, points and white jerseys are all still on the table after yesterday's stage. Cavendish lost 20 points so now leads Rojas by 15 points, Jelle Vanendert as a slim lead over Sanchez, who has come out saying he'll target the jersey, and Rein Taaramae had a great day yesterday but still isn't in a secure position. He leads Rolland by 33 sceonds. At least he can ride for himself while Rolland will have to put the defence of yellow as his priority for the day.

And lets not forget the team classification. Garmin lead and they'll want to finish the Tour as the top team - lots of lovely UCI points in that competition.

But we finish on Alpe d'Huez today, last used in 2008 when Carlos Sastre rode away from Evans, the Schleck, Vande Velde, Menchov, Kohl and co to win the Tour de France.

And this red-top German rode the climb in 1997, sealing his first and only TDF win.

Since then we've seen Telekom riders pushed off their bikes by fans (1999), Lance look into Jan's eyes and in the process send Phil and Paul into ecstasy, an individual and predictable TT, Mayo (remember him?) and Frank Schleck win in 03, and 06.

Today is another day, and we'll see new riders emerge, whether they're winners or losers. Yours truly would like to see Ten Dam pull out a big ride. The Dutchman loves the climb, his wife has camped out there for several days, and he's been through the wars in the Tour so far.

Did a flag count driving up Alpe d'Huez. More GB than French, more Oz than GB, more Dutch than Oz, more Norwegian than all put together #tdf @rbmoore73 Fri, 22nd Jul 2011 13:20:04

talk about the Tour. John has of course won a Tour de France as a DS, back in 2006 with Floyd Landis.

The riders are lining up now and we're close to the start of the stage. Despite the brutal profile we're going to see attacks throughout the stage.

And how much does "Dutch Corner" sound like a euphemism? @nyvelocity Fri, 22nd Jul 2011 13:28:51

And we've started. Blue skies, the sun is out, a Frenchman is in yellow and all is right with the world.

We're still in the neutralized zone though, Voeckler looks a tad nervous as you might expect. Cavendish looks determined and Schleck are both riding near the front.

And we already have an attack. BMC, Vacansoleil, Euskatel, Astana, Sky all present an we actually have two groups out on the road. The first section of the race is downhill so the pace is electric.

100km remaining from 109km So a big group now away, with a lead of 53 seconds. We've got just under 100km to go.

14 riders away now have well over a minute. The valley road is fast and sheltered. Higher up there's a tailwind on the Galibier. @inrng Fri, 22nd Jul 2011 13:50:18

@dnlbenson: LTD also won the 2003 edition of the cyclosportive La Marmotte, also finishing on top of l'Alpe d'Huez #tdf @hrytxt Fri, 22nd Jul 2011 13:51:40

The advantage to the break has gone up dramatically. It's now at 2:20.

I wonder what odds you'd get on Greipel winning today's stage. Pretty slim I'm sure, but there are some handy climbers in the break today, Costa - already a winner in the Tour this year - Hoogy, and Riblon.

A quick reaction from the bunch, Lampre leading the chase, along with Saxo and Leopard.

93km remaining from 109km Down to 93 km of racing left but three very tough climbs to come. The Telegraphe, Galibier and then Alpe d'Huez.

Sorensen attacks for Saxo Bank. That's an interesting move of intent from Contador's team.

And straight away the Schleck said their workers to the front of the field, while up ahead Greipel has been dropped by the break. There goes my $300 bet.

And Contador attacks.

He's got guts, you have to admit that. Andy Schleck straight on his wheel and they catch Sorenson.

And Contador now has another teammate with him and he sets the pace, both the Schleck with him and Evans is having to chase, but there's a gap already.

Evans makes it up to the Contador group, nice and steady from the Australian.

Voeckler is in trouble, Sanchez, Cunego with him.

Voeckler launches one, and goes passed Sanchez. Panic?

Nice move from the Frenchman, he makes it to the Contador group. Rabobank have a man up there too, it's Barredo and the Saxo teammate is Navarro.

Barrredo doing the work, perhaps for Contador.

And Contador takes up the pace and he's splitting the group. This is incredible.

He has Andy Schleck with him but Frank Schleck has been dropped. Evans and Voeckler still there. Frank is done, Evans has to work with Contador now.

Contador, Andy S, Evans and Voeckler. Everyone has just been blown away.

Contador and co have a minute on the bunch already. Will this dent Cav's green jersey?

Liquigas leading the peloton, with some Leopards hovering close by.

Voeckler in the yellow jersey just follows, he's dropped Frank Schleck and he's riding towards the podium, as back in the bunch Roche is dropped. Cunego is back in the bunch with Frank Schleck.

No freakin way @Chris_Boardman Fri, 22nd Jul 2011 14:05:06

And Burgy drops back from the break and he'll work for Evans here, if he can. Evans will want to distance Frank Schleck, here's the perfect chance.

Contador, out the saddle again, stamps on the pedals and goes passed Greipel and Burghardt.

Liquigas still setting the tempo on the front of the bunch. The gap to the Contador group around 15 seconds.

Cav, Hushovd, Cancellara, all dropped.

The gap might be small but Contador is still pressing on, still setting the pace, and still putting a lot of riders under immense pressure.

87km remaining from 109km 5km from the top of the climb. Then it's a short descent but Contador is going again. and Evans and Voeckler are dropped.

Evans has cracked. he thinks it's his bike but it's his legs.

Voeckler has been dropped too and Contador now just has Andy with him. Ah there is a problem with Evans' bike but he's lost time there and he'll either have to chase or sit up and wait for the bunch. He has Burghardt with him.

And now a bike change for Evans. Is the Tour slipping away from the Australian?

Voeckler is still out there on his own and chasing Schleck and Contador. Surely he should sit up and wait, and then use his teammates.

Contador has now caught the break and he's ripping right through them. Flecha can't believe what he's seeing.

Voeckler weaving all over the road, but he's digging in and digging in some more. This is proving to be an epic stage of the Tour already. Evans is 1:07 down on Contador.

I think Contador has just gone passed CN's Scott Longstaff, who is out there on the road side.

Evans has dropped his teammate and he's alone on the road, Contador still on the attack, Schleck does look comfortable on his wheel but there's still a long way to go.

Contador has 32 seconds on yellow an 1:10 on the bunch.

Evans is now back with the Basso group. Cunego and Frank Schleck are there too. 1km from the summit for Contador and the break.

83km remaining from 109km Pineau is dragging Voeckler back to the Contador group, the gap down to 30 seconds.

Contador eases slightly as the leaders go over the top of the climb. It's a short descent before they start the Galibier. Voeckler and Pineau working together behind the break, as Liquigas come over the top of the climb, 1:35 down on Contador.

And it's Contador drilling it on the descent. He's doing all the work, he's asking other riders from the break who dont have GC ambitions to help him, but so far nothing.

78km remaining from 109km BMC sharing the work with Liquigas on the front of the bunch. The gap is still at 1:35

And now we're on the Galibier, and we're going up the hard way. It ramps up to 6-9 per cent for most of the climb but has a 10 per cent section soon and then another near the top of the climb. Contador as you guessed, is on the front setting the pace.

Voeckler has left Pineau and it looks like Voeckler is will sit up. He's got 24 seconds on the bunch and he's got teammates there.

Well, they've been talking about doing the #TdF with national teams. @Bonnie_D_Ford Fri, 22nd Jul 2011 14:35:12

It's a long climb, a long descent as well but Contador is staring straight ahead, occasionally looking down at his computer, and he's dropping more and more riders from the break. He'll be alone with Schleck soon, surely.

Voeckler is still persisting, 32 seconds ahead of the bunch. Contador manages to get Costa to take a turn. Andy Schleck refuses to take a turn, as you might expect.

74km remaining from 109km If you thought the Pyrenees were boring (I admit, so did I) then the boys are making up for it yesterday and today! @lancearmstrong Fri, 22nd Jul 2011 14:37:59

Voeckler catches a group containing Flecha and the Spaniard takes a huge pull for the Frenchman. Now that's not very patriotic Mr Flecha.

Voeckler is playing an interesting game here. he's not waiting for the bunch, instead he's sifting through the remnants of the break and using them to drag him closer to the Contador group. He probably thinks that he'd lose 15 seconds to Schleck on the final climb anyway so he's going out fighting.

It's 1:39 now between Contador and the bunch. Andy comes up to Contador and they exchange a few words and Andy takes a turn on the front. Liquigas only have one worker left, then it's going to be up to George Hincapie. George Hincapie vs Contador on the Galibier.

And the KOM leader has now been dropped from the peloton, just as BMC hit the front for Evans.

Voeckler is pulling time back on Contador and co. The gap is 25 seconds.

The Frenchman is gritting his teeth, hands on the hoods and out of the saddle. Whatever the outcome in Paris, this has surely been Voeckler's Tour de France.

I think Voeckler's suitcase of courage has been slammed into the hurt locker. @Laura_Weislo Fri, 22nd Jul 2011 14:50:07

Contador again asks Schleck to work and the Luxembourger comes through and takes a steady turn. Contador gives a nod of appreciation and then takes to the front again. Voeckler looks like he's cracking.

He might look in trouble but he's coming back to Contador, slowly, but he's doing it.

69km remaining from 109km 69km to.

1:52 between Contador and the peloton. The gap is going up and the break is down to four: Contador, Costa, Riblon and Schleck

Contador looks down the mountain to see where the field is and then turns his back towards the road. The climb jumps up onto a much steeper section and BMC are setting the pace but the gap is slowly creeping up.

The long descent of the Galibier, that's going to be just as vital as one of these climbs. It will favour the bunch, so Contador has to keep the pressure on.

Evans is down to just two teammates.

Voeckler is putting time into the peloton.

151, the white jersey is suffering and he's been dropped by the BMC led bunch. No sign of Rolland or Uran. And Voeckler, no hiding place, is cracking. Similar to Heulot on 1996, he's grinding down to his last gear but he's all over the road.

Andy Schleck takes another turn on the front, as BMC blow and now Evans has to do it all over again and set the pace, Frank Schleck sitting comfortably on his wheel.

Vande Velde dropped, and Evans has reduced the bunch to less than 20 riders, Basso looks to be slipping back slightly, Evans is reducing the gap to Contador, it's 1:28 now.

Voeckler is waiting for Evans and this is all playing into the hands of The Schleck.

Voeckler sits in on Frank Schleck's wheel, Rolland just behind him and Basso is cracking, he's slipping and slipping and he's gone. Already 10 bike lengths off Evans.

Evans is closing the gap, it's 1:08 now but he's using so much energy to do it. Basso has made it back to the Evans' group.

64km remaining from 109km Contador, as you can imagine, doesn't look as fresh on the bike, but the gap has crept out again to 1:18. Andy Schleck just needs to sit in for now because the Tour is working in his favour.

Casar, Hesjedal, Cunego, Jeannesson, Casar, Basso and Frank Schleck are all in the chase group. Andy Schleck is starting to work a lot more now with Contador. The Leopard rider looks the strongest rider in the break right now but there's still a long, long way to go.

Danielson, Velits, and Rolland are also in the chase group as well. Rolland riding into the white jersey.

The gap is now 1:08 but Sanchez has attacked the yellow jersey group. He wants the mountains points on offer at the top of the climb.

Europcar is leading the chase but it's not fast enough and Evans has attacked and Voeckler has blown. it's all over for Voeckler and Rolland has left him, he's clearly racing for white. That's a huge dig from Evans, and Frank Schleck grits his teeth and has to chase. Contador must have heard that news in his radio because he's out of the saddle and pushing again.

Evans about to catch Sanchez but he only has Frank and Rolland with him, Danielson, Cunego, Basso have all been dropped. Basso is way, way back.

Evans has reduced the gap to Contador to just 42 seconds.

The Australian attacked on one of the hardest sections of the climb and Voeckler is screaming at his teammates that they're riding too fast. There's nothing he can do other than wait for the descent and try and recover.

61km remaining from 109km Ryder H and Danielson have come back to Evans, Basso has one teammate with him but he's struggling off the back still. Contador and Andy Schleck are close to the summit, Andy takes the points.

Voeckler gets a new bottle and then throws it to the ground. He's not happy, not happy at all. Yellow is slipping through his fingers.

Contador is leading on the descent, he'd love Sanchez with him but he's going to have to do it all on his own. The Evans group is at 34 seconds so it's possible that it could all reform at the bottom of Alpe d'Huez.

This is an open descent with some big drop offs but nothing too technical or dangerous @inrng Fri, 22nd Jul 2011 15:21:20

57km remaining from 109km The real pressure on Basso and Voeckler, both distanced on the last climb.

Cunego has made it back to the Evans group. Contador has 1:48 on Voeckler but Evans is still closing, the gap 30 seconds.

Sanchez is catching the leaders but Evans isn't too far behind either. It's all coming back together.

Basso is chasing, he has Fuggles on his wheel but it doesn't look good for the Italian. Thomas, meanwhile is in the group with Voeckler and Leipheimer.

51km remaining from 109km Evans, and Ryder H are 31 seconds behind Contador and Andy Schleck.

Sanchez is just 100 meters down on the Contador group, that will help Contador a lot on the descent, as I'm sure they'll work together. The Evans group has swelled to around 9 riders. Garmin working because they'll want to push Basso further down the GC for Danielson. Voeckler is 2 minutes down on Contador and Schleck.

And Sanchez makes the lead group. He'll move right to the front and set the pace. Evans is pushing the pace back in the chase group. He's got a huge fight on his hands to save the Tour.

Basso in 1 minute behind the Evans group. Cunego could be top five by the end of the day.

43km remaining from 109km Just 27 seconds between the Contador and Evans group. We've got a Schleck in each of those groups and you have to say the race is playing into their hands right now. Frank Schleck should be the freshest rider if they all hit the final climb together. Evans, Contador have both done a huge amount of work, while Andy Schleck has pitched in too.

Casar is setting the pace in the Evans group but that's for Jeannesson who is also in the group and riding for the green jersey. Rolland And Velits are both in the group too.

Frank Schleck goes back to the Leopard car, picks up a bottle, checks his hair and grabs a gel. Evans and his group are just 22 seconds behind the Contador group.

Cunego is the worst wheel sucker #tdf @julienpretotRTR Fri, 22nd Jul 2011 15:42:44

Video: Cyclingnews Climbs L'Alpe D'Huez In 140 Seconds | Cyclingnews.com http://bit.ly/pTxzVA @dnlbenson Fri, 22nd Jul 2011 15:41:17

This is where Voeckler can make a last stand, in between the Galibier and the final climb. He has to bring all the groups back though, and it's going to be so so tough, but he has all his men on the front chasing.

Evans looks so strong. He's brought the gap down to 28 seconds. Garmin are pitching in with a few turns, while at 1:45 are Europcar. Basso have been caught by the yellow jersey.

Ag2R area chasing with Europcar, because they need to bring the Garmin duo back. Both those teams are fighting for the team classification.

The gap is 18 seconds. It's coming back together. Will Andy Schleck attack before Evans comes across?

25km remaining from 109km 25 to go and Evans is about to catch the Contador group.

And now they're all looking at each other and waiting. Movistar drive the pace, perhaps to affect Cav's chances. Voeckler is at 1:21 so they're coming back too.

Casar working for the white jersey competition so Cofidis now help Europcar in the chase group. So much to play for and Rolland attacks. Jeannesson has to respond and tries to. It looks like Sanchez has also attacked.

Costa attacks as well, while the Schlecks sit back and have a word with each other. And now Evans attacks with Sanchez.

Evans has been put on the back foot so many times in the last few days but now he's attacking. His move has been brought back though.

21km remaining from 109km Voeckler and Basso are at 1:09

Rolland still leads the race, Ryder H is coming across to him though. Riblon, Costa and Jeannesson in the second group, just ahead of the main favourites.

Frank Schleck is setting the pace. They need to drop Evans. The time they both have over him isn't enough heading into tomorrow's time trial.

Rolland and Hesjedal have 35 seconds but more importantly Voeckler and Basso are now back with the Contador, Evans and Schleck group. Great fightback from the Frenchman.

13km remaining from 109km And we're onto Alpe d'Huez. We've been treated to an amazing stage so far, what can the last climb deliver? The Tour could be decided in the next 13 km

And an attack it's Fuggles and Leopard are trying to blow the race apart. Voeckler is with Frank and Andy.

Evans has dropped the Schleck so Fuggles has to ease up.

He's only gone and done a Beltran!

Evans has Mollema on his wheel but riders are being dropped, Chavanel, the white, jersey, Voigt. all dropped.

Evans being dragged back but Voeckler is in trouble again, he's losing contact and with that the yellow jersey.

And Contador is going again.

The Leopards dont need to chase but they do.

Andy Schleck is closing the gap. Contador came around the outside and from a long way back and Evans is being dropped. Contador is ripping the race apart again. Evans I think is on Andy Schleck's wheel. Yep, there he is. He can sit there.

There's a small re-grouping in the Schleck group as Contador goes up to Rolland. Evans sitting behind Andy and he's on the limit. No sign of Frank Schleck. As Contador goes again. Ryder is dropped instantly but Rolland, can match the 6 time grand tour winner.

Frank Schleck is back with Sanchez and Cunego. Sanchez is setting the pace, but we're still a long way from the finish, anything can still happen and Contador drops Rolland at last. The Spaniard stamps on the pedals again, one look back, and he's gone. Evans and Andy Schleck dont need to worry about Contador just yet, he's almost 5 minutes down on GC.

10km remaining from 109km Ryder is about to be caught by Schleck and Evans. He'll work with them in order to help Garmin in the teams classification.

Andy Schleck having to do all the work. He really just needs to worry about Evans. Contador isn't a threat, he's only 28 seconds ahead at the moment.

As Contador goes through the 10km to go banner. The gradient has eased slightly and more and more riders drag themselves up to the Evans, Schleck group. Cunego, Velits, Sanchez all there. Frank has dig but Evans is right on his wheel.

Contador is right on the edge of his saddle, out of the saddle, then back down again has he tries to find the pace he needs. Rolland is still out there, by the way, in between Contador and the favourites.

Voeckler is 1:46 down on Contador and the Spaniard is now 46 seconds ahead of Schleck and Evans. Contador for the podium still?

And Velits jumps off the front of the favourites' group, and Sanchez goes after him.



The Schlecks need to test Evans more than they are. They can't afford to wait for the TT.

Frank Schleck is setting the pace, followed by Evans and then Andy.

Sanchez has caught Velits as back down the mountain Voeckler is on his own. The Schleck are letting more and more riders jump from the group. They need to focus on Evans but they need to attack him. They need to put him under more pressure. Easier said than done, of course.

And Andy takes over, as up ahead Contador is ripping the race apart. He's now 52 ahead of the Schleck group.

As Rolland is caught by Sanchez. Voeckler is nearly 3 minutes down. And Andy turns on the gas but Evans can match it. Cunego Riblon, Ryder, still with him.

7km remaining from 109km Velits has been caught but this is all playing into Evans's hands so far. Still a long, long way to go. There's still time for attacks.

As Danielson makes it up to the Schleck group, while Contador goes through Dutch corner - one of the most amazing sights in pro cycling.

Contador still looks good. Incredible turn around from yesterday's performance when he couldn't hold the wheel of all his main rivals.

And Frank Schleck takes up the pace. They're putting time into Bsso, into Voeckler and into Danielson but the man they're aiding right now is Evans. They need to attack him on this climb. Can they do it?

So on the road we have Contador, then Rolland and Sanchez at 18, then Velits and De Gendt at 40 and the Schleck group at 56

Here is today's trivia question in the Easton/Cyclingnews Tour de

France Trivia Challenge: What was the narrowest margin by which the Tour was won?

You are entered for the random drawing for prizes by filling in your answer here - http://easton.cyclingnews.com/. Good luck

Fans are really close to Contador. He punches one - dressed as a doctor - in the face. If only CAS cases were settled in such ways. As Frank talks to Evans.

Voeckler makes it into a group with Vande Velde but Sanchez and Rolland are catching Contador. They're just 19 seconds down.

4km remaining from 109km Just 4 km to go for the Schleck to win the Tour de France. Evans has the TT tomorrow.

Sanchez is leading Rolland all the way up to Contador. Sanchez asks Rolland to come through but the Frenchman doesn't even flinch.

Contador has 1:11 on the Schleck group and Sanchez is easing slightly, trying to get Rolland to come through and work.

Contador is going backwards, can a Frenchman win on the Alpe?

And Cunego attacks.

Andy Schleck is setting the pace but more riders have attacked that group than gone backwards. Cunego attacking in case basso comes back. As Contador and Sanchez look at each other and Rolland attacks. But Contador comes back and sits on the Frenchman's wheel. Sanchez in trouble but slowly coming back.

And Evans attacks from behind and Rolland attacks too and he has a gap.

Andy Shleck has gone with Evans and they're catching Cunego. Evans looks back to see Andy Schleck there and then goes again as Rolland is clear, Contador and Sanchez have both blown.

2km remaining from 109km Frank Schleck dropped by Evan as Rolland heads towards the biggest win of his life.

And Evans goes again. Schleck straight onto this wheel.

1km remaining from 109km Just 1km for Contador and Sanchez but they won't catch Rolland now.

He'll take the stage and almost certainly the white jersey as well.

As Sanchez drops Contador.

The French haven't won a stage but they've done it now.

Sanchez takes second, Contador third.

Behind Andy Schleck tries one more time but Evans crosses the line perhaps a second or two ahead of the Leopard rider. Cunego , Velits, De Gendt also in that group.

Confirmed. Rolland will take white, Basso comes over the line 2:08 down. Not bad considering he was struggling all day.

Voeckler will come home and the crowd cheer him home. He's still fighting but yellow will not be on his shoulders tonight. A brave last ditch performance but Europcar still have the stage and white to celebrate.

So Andy Schleck will be in yellow: 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar

2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard

4 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad

5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team

6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD

8 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

9 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo



General classification after stage 19



1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team

Sanchez the first ride to congratulate Rolland on the stage win.

1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 3:13:25

2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:14

3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:23

4 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:00:57

5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team

6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD

8 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

9 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:15 General classification after stage 19 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:53

3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57

4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:10

5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:31

6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:55

7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:22

8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:40

9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:11

10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:57

So after today's epic stage we'll go into the final TT of the race to decide the winner of this year's Tour de France. The favourite, Evans who was immense, again today. He's less than a minute down on Andy Schleck who will wear yellow in tomorrow's stage. Thanks for joining us today. Stay tuned for tomorrow's Grenoble time trial.

1km remaining from 109km Great story for Pierre Rolland, I'll write something on the blog about him this evening. @inrng Fri, 22nd Jul 2011 17:09:46

Contador: Yesterday wasn't a good day, and the last ks I felt very bad. Maybe because this Tour was hard for me with the problem in my knee. Today I wanted to attack, I decided in the morning in the hotel. In the first km of the climb I attacked. I didn't get the win but I am happy with the stage.

Sanchez now moves into the KOM jersey. Nygaard on tv saying 'anything is possible'.