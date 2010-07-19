Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews’ live coverage from stage 15 of the Tour de France from Pamiers to Bagnères-de-Luchon. We're still in Pyrenees and we've got another exciting stage ahead of us.

The Tour's Pyrenean centenary is very much in mind today on a stage that features the Portet d'Aspet and Ares passes 100 years on from their appearance in the race's first ever high mountains day. Complementing these Tour stalwarts is the Port de Balès, a pass first opened up primarily for the race’s use in 2007. Sections of 11 per cent are certain to thin out the yellow jersey group and some of those riders dropped might find it hard to get back up to the contenders on the high-speed descent into Bagnères-de-Luchon.



The Port de Balès, is a 19.5-kilometre climb that averages a 6.2% grade, with the final 10 kilometres at 8.5% which should show who is the strongest in this year's Tour. After yesterday's exploits from Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador the two riders sitting at the top of GC will be mindful not pull the same stunt again. Giving someone like Samuel Sanchez a lead at the top of the final climb could be a huge mistake.

Right now the riders are signing-on in the start village. A lot of nervous faces in the bunch as some of the riders gather on the start line. It's a day of survival for a lot of the riders today. With 14 stages of racing in their legs, the crashes, the heat and the climbs, a lot of riders will be hoping for a relaxed start to this morning's stage.

Let's have a look at the top twenty as things currently stand: 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 68:02:30

2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:00:31

3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:31

4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:44

5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:31

6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:27

7 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:04:51

8 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:58

9 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:56

10 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:52

11 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:07:04

12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:11

13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:17

14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:03

15 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:08:15

16 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:46

17 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:10:27

18 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:11:30

19 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:12:39

20 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:50

Big winners from yesterday were Menchov and Sanchez, who clawed a few seconds out of Schleck and Contador. Gesink, Rodriguez, Van den Broeck and Sastre also put in good rides. However the biggest winner has to be Riblon: a fantastic ride from the Frenchman who almost pulled out of the race the day before. You can read his comments on winning a stage of the Tour, right here. Contador was also a winner too. He can chalk off another stage without losing any time to Schleck and if he can carry on like that until the final TT he'll be more than happy.

187km remaining from 187km The bunch are moving through the neutralized zone as I type. Lots of people out to watch, as you would expect for the biggest bike race in the world.

The bunch have a 4th category climb at the 30km mark - the Carla-Bayle. It could be a good launchpad for a break.

End of the neutral zone. We're officially racing now.

Let's look at the profile of the Port de Balès, while we wait for the riders to wake up. The climb exemplifies why many riders fear the Pyrenees more than the Alps. Steep and often humid, this climb proved a nasty surprise for the majority of the 2007 Tour peloton which was unfamiliar with its perils. Careful pacing will be vital – it starts easily enough and then keeps getting harder and harder.

A few riders trying their luck, with attacks but nothing has stuck so far. The bunch are still all together.

Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step and Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions have jumped clear of the bunch. The duo have around ten seconds on the bunch. Pineau, of course, will be on the hunt for vital KOM points.

Pineau obviously too dangerous to let go and the bunch have reeled him back in - along with Van Summeren. Everyone back together.

Despite the severeness of yesterday's stage the bunch aren't hanging around today and the pace has been flat out. A few early casualties include Robbie McEwen, who has already been dropped. The Aussie sprinter is in for a long, hard day.

McEwen has had a torrid Tour so far. Crashes, bad luck, allergies have all played a part. On one stage a photographer walked out in front of him after the finish line (same day Barredo and Costa decided to throw bike parts at each other) and caused him to crash. Still, he's hanging in there and deserves a lot of credit.

167km remaining from 187km 7 riders off the front of the bunch. We'll bring you the names as soon as we have them.

Astana split the bunch there for a few minutes and Saxo Bank and Rabobank had to chase. Everyone is back together again now.

Still lots of riders trying to make a move from the bunch but nothing is being allowed to stick.

Now this is interesting. Hushovd and Petacchi have attacked the bunch - along with a few other riders - and they have a small gap on the bunch. The battle for the green jersey could go down to the wire this year.

The riders will climb the Portet d'Aspet this year. One of the most famous climbs in cycling and in the Tour, first used in 1910. Famously used in 1997, on the stage in which Ullrich won the Tour. It was stage 10 and the riders faced the Portet d'Aspet, Port, Port d'Envalira, Ordino, Andora/Arcalis. Laurent Brochard crested the top of the first climb in first place. He won a stage a couple of days previously. Here's the top ten from stage 10 of the Tour that year: 1. Jan Ullrich: 7hr 46min 6sec

2. Marco Pantani @ 1min 6sec

3. Richard Virenque s.t.

4. Francesco Casagrande @ 2min 1sec

5. Bjarne Riis @ 3min 23sec

6. Laurent Dufaux @ 3min 27sec

7. Jose-Maria Jimenez @ 3min 45sec

8. Fernando Escartin s.t.

9. Abraham Olano s.t.

10. Alberto Elli s.t.

That didn't last long, did it? The bunch don't like the look of the break and chase them down. Everyone is back together we've raced 30km.

Going back to the Port de Balès. As mentioned it was used in the 2007 for the first time. That day Kim Kirchen reached the top first. That day in 2007 Vino won the stage but was later stripped of the win. Kim Kirchen finished in second. Vino was sent packing in Pau the very next day. We all know why.

Here are the results from the climb: 1 Fedrigo (Bbox) 3

2 Hushovd (Cervelo) 2

3 Petacchi (Lampre) 1

152km remaining from 187km Rapid. That's the best word to describe the pace so far in the bunch. We're at the 37km mark and our blimp is struggling to keep up.

147km remaining from 187km Still the bunch is together as we await the first serious break of the day. We've got our first sprint at the 55km point so it could happen just after that. There are some valuable points up for grab and the likes of Petacchi and Cavendish will be looking to win against Hushovd, who hasn't been in the best of form when it comes to the bunch sprints. Still, he's used all his experience and power to put up a very good defense of his title.

They are really moving along today, covering 47.5 km in the first hour. What's the hurry, guys?

All the main sprinters are near the front as Lampre set the tempo for their man Petacchi.

Well not quite the result we were expecting from the sprint, but there you go: 1 Hunt (Cervelo) 6

2 Knees (Milram) 4

3 Pineau (Quickstep) 2

A quick shot of Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo in the bunch. He's had a poor Tour so far. This was a great chance for him to step up after some solid rides in the last couple of Tours but he's not quite been on the pace so far in the race and he was dropped early yesterday. Roman aside, who has been your flop of the Tour so far? Let me know at twitter.com/dnlbenson.

129km remaining from 187km Still together in the bunch, with no serious attacks having worked so far. Still lots of teams who have had poor Tours so far and they'll be looking to prove something. Perhaps today.

But the attacks are coming again and a large group is forming, around 10 seconds ahead of the main bunch. The green and the KOM jersey are both in the break.

Again, the bunch look up, don't like the contents of the break and chase them down. I think Julian Dean needs to attack. Everyone likes Julian Dean.

Martin Elmiger is not Julian Dean, but he has attacked and he does have a small lead over the bunch.

Four riders are in pursuit of Martin Elmiger, with Sky leading the chase behind. The Brits could be looking to get riders in breaks today. Yesterday it was Thomas.

Earlier I asked who the big flops of the Tour had been so far. Here are some of your answers: # thorerk @dnlbenson Biggest flop so far: Entire Radioshack! So many skilled riders, but so little impact... Even though they are high in the teamrank # shannonoshea shannonaoshea @dnlbenson basso is underperformer of tdf # Srinivas Sasank sultanofhyd @dnlbenson Armstrong is the most obvious flop, dropped on almost every big climb, apart from him, Basso, who has been largely anonymous

Sigh, Martin Elmiger has been caught.

A few more Tweets on the flops of this year's Tour: # KarolMcD @dnlbenson Bit disappointed with Matthew Lloyd. Great performance in the giro, was hoping for more on the mountains in #tdf. Tired perhaps. # Marc Perel MarcPerel @dnlbenson Bradley Wiggins is a huge flop... Spent a year building hype and Sky and has come in and underperformed. #tdf # Max Knee maxknee @dnlbenson whoever said that basso was a big flop is mistaken. he won the giro and doesn't have the same team # andrew young andrew261168 @dnlbenson biggest flop for me is undoubtedly Sky and Bradley Wiggins. So much money for so little returns

116km remaining from 187km I dont know why I'm telling you this but Vogondy has attacked. How much room will he be given?

After giving us your Tour flops it's only fair we ask you to send us your favourite Tour success stories. Was it Riblon? Cav winning again? Let me know twitter.com/dnlbenson

Vogondy has around 10 seconds on the bunch.

98km remaining from 187km Vogondy was joined by a big group but they've all been caught. Less than 100km to race and we've still not had a break gain more than half a minute on the bunch.

I asked for you to tweet your favourite moments of the Tour so far. Here are some of your answers: # appease_party @dnlbenson rafael valls and daniel navarro have been the impressive newcomers so far. # kell8888bell kell8888bell @dnlbenson Cav winning the day after Renshaw got booted was a message to his fellow sprinters - don't think I can't win without him! :) # Vitaliy v1lat @dnlbenson For me the biggest Tour success is Chavanel - 2 great stages, 2 days in Yellow - amazing Tour for this great frenchmen # Max Knee maxknee @dnlbenson biggest success is riblon and petacchi # Darryl McKinney DWMcKinney @dnlbenson How about the French riders having such a big impact this year? It's been awhile! # andrew young andrew261168 @dnlbenson Awful for F Schleck but thought cobbles were brilliant. Like stage 7 of this years Giro it was something different. Cav great too # LunaCyclesNC lunacyclesnc @dnlbenson Chavenal is the big success story of the year especially given his injury and recovery story

Vandborg and Roberts are now trying their luck and they've got a small group behind them as Radioshack lead the bunch.

We're coming up to the Col de Portet d'Aspet. Fabio Casartelli died on the descent of the climb in 1995 so today has a very special meaning for everyone in cycling. Our thoughts go out to his family.

95km remaining from 187km We finally have a break today as Vandborg and Roberts are joined by five other riders. Vandborg (Liquigas), Van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions), Ivanov (Katusha), Ballan (BMC), Reda (QuickStep), Roberts (Milram), Perez Arrieta (Footn)

Not sure about this one: Biggest Tour success: BMW_Bianchi @dnlbenson - the biggest success by far is Vasil Kiryienka's beautiful flowing locks.

90km remaining from 187km There are in fact ten leaders in the break as Saxo and Lotto lead the chase. New just reaching us that BMC have lost another rider. Mauro Santambrogio having just pulled out.

88km remaining from 187km The gap is up to 4 minutes as the break reaches the lower slopes of the first climb.

Our man Pete Cossins spoke to Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Eisakdi) at the start in Pamiers. Asked about his chances of a winning a stage in the Pyrenees, infront of thousands of Basque cycling fans, Sanchez said: "I think both today's stage and tomorrow's stage will be won by riders from a breakaway. Because I'm third overall I won't be able to move and even if we fight for the stage, I think either Alberto Contador or Andy Schleck will get it because they're fighting for overall victory." "I'm focusing on finishing on the podium. I know I need to be at least one minute ahead of Denis Menchov before the final time trial to have a chance of staying on podium." When asked who he thinks will win the Tour de France, Sanchez backed compatriot Alberto Contador. "I actually think Contador is stronger than Schleck. He needs a two- minute advantage before the time trial if he wants to win but I can't see how he gain that time in the Pyrenees."

Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) belieives his main rival for the polka-dot jersey is now Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank). "If he goes over the top of the final climb of a stage, where there are double points, then it will be difficult for me to keep the jersey," he admitted. "I know that creates a lot of pressure. So much so, that I don't speak about the polka-dot jersey when I call my family in the evening after the stage." "I'm going to fight all the way for the polka-dot jersey that's for sure, give it my all. I can't do more than that."



It's a fairly short climb, just under 6km but it could see the gap go out to another couple of minutes.

In his blog in the French newspaper L'Aujourd'hui, Christophe Moreau predicted that a break would go clear during the stage and that Alberto Contador will continue their game of poker. "I was surprised that Contador didn't try and take advantage of the work done by Navarro and Vino because Schleck was isolated," he wrote. "I think it'll be the same today and we'll have to wait until tomorrow for the first big showdown in the Pyrenees. Andy Schleck will have to attack otherwise he will lose the Tour de France in the time trial.

Contador knows that and is playing a waiting game."



The Saxo Bank boys are on the front of the bunch now but he gap is going out further. It's close to five minutes now.

Cunego, Evans and Contador climbing alongside each other in the bunch.

1km to the summit for the break. No real specialist climbers in there but a few good all-rounders.

83km remaining from 187km The gap is now at 6.26 and it's continuing to rise. O'Grady and McEwen are on the front of the bunch so no real serious chase at the moment, as Van Summeren goes to the back of the break, I think he's waiting for his team car.

Back in the bunch and Cavendish has a problem with his bike and has to stop as the break crest the top of the climb.

The bunch aren't going that quickly, so Cavendish should get back on without much fuss.

And we have a special guest joining us for a bit of live coverage, Mike Creed from Team Type1. DB: Hello Michael MC: Hello Dan, and CN readers.

DB: How are things going for you? MC: Yeah, good. Just waiting for my next team race, not sure what race it is. But it should be coming up soon.

77km remaining from 187km The bunch are 7.23 back right now as the break descend the climb.

DB: Strong break today, do you think they could make it to the finish like Riblon did yesterday? MC: Its hard to think anything will go to the line with out Andy or Alberto being in there. I think they're going to throw down today.

Saxo have just led the bunch over the climb, Andy Schleck close to the front, so he's not on bottle duty for today at least.

DB: You dont think they'll wait for the Tourmalet? MC: I think they will. But if they race from top to bottom on the climb, they'll take a lot of time out of the guys in the break

DB: And who is your money on for yellow?

MC: Lance, I'm a patriot.

DB: Haha MC: Or Andy Schleck. It would be great to see him take some time.

The bunch sweep passed the Fabio Casartelli. Stuart O'grady leads the peloton and pays his respects as he goes by.

DB: On the subject of Armstrong, how would you asses his Tour so far? MC: Well, I'm sure he thinks its a failure. But unless he won it was going to be a failure.

DB: You rode with Armstrong for two years. Fond memories: MC: Sure. I think it's a mixed bag, because I only stayed with the team for 2 years. But it really was a great chance and a lot of fun.

66km remaining from 187km Back at the race for a secon, Saxo Bank are leading the bunch with a bit more effort now. The gap is now at 8.42.

The break, as you would expect at this stage, are working well together. Everyone seems to be pulling their weight as Voeckler gives each rider a look and a few words as they come through. He really, really wants a stage in this year's race. The French have had a good Tour but he's in the national champs jersey and he'd love to crown that with a stage win.

DB: Okay, give us your biggest flop and biggest surprise of this year's race. MC: Lance would be the no show of the Tour. Its not nice, but I'm sure he would admit he wanted better. And Jurgen Vdb is suprising. DB: You rode with him in 2005, right? At Disco? MC: Yeah, he's a great kid.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck has a puncture, a teammate is with him so he should be able to get back on quickly. The bunch are still just rolling along as the gap creeps up towards ten minutes.

Ballan is worth watching in the break. He's not the best climber here but he's been far more active this year in the Tour compared to last year.

DB: What did you think of the Contador/Schleck antics from yesterday? MC: It was a bit over the top! but it was great for viewing. It would be great to see Schleck attack.

MC: It was funny to see that they attack each other out the back.

The race is now on the Col des Ares, Samuel Sanchez is back with his team car and getting a bit help with one of his pedals.

The leaders have just gone over the top of the climb. The gap at 9.28

DB: Contador's tactics, if you were him how would you play things? MC: I think he's playing it well. I would try and not let anyone up the road. And put a lot of pressure on Andy.

55km remaining from 187km The gap is now 9.31 and we're closing in on the big climb of the day.

DB: Final question for you Mike. Give us your Paris podium MC: Alberto, Menchov and Schleck DB: Thanks for joining us today, Mike. Want to give a shout out to anyone? MC: Ha, no. Follow me on twitter at michael_creed

That was Michael Creed, from Team Type1. Back to the race and the break now have 10 mins on the bunch. Saxo are leading the chase but it's all going to be about the final climb, which is still to come. Who has recovered from yesterday? Who can still attack?

50km remaining from 187km With 50km to go the gap is 10.00

46km remaining from 187km Van Summeren comes through and takes his turn, followed by Mondory.

The break are being given quite a lot of room here. Not surprising as there aren't any GC danger men. Van Summeren is highest placed, but he's around 30 mins down on yellow.

Some of the break should survive until the finish though. They've got close to 11 minutes and there's 43km remaining.

Schleck now moves closer to the front and has a quick word with one of his teammates. He's offered a gel, turns it down and just sits in the bunch. Is today the day Schleck goes all out for the win?

We've not seen anything from Astana yet. They sat on the front for a long time yesterday but they're trying a new tactic today.

Onto the climb now for the break, the Port de Bales. They have 10.52 on the bunch

40km remaining from 187km Turgot is setting the pace, probably for his man Voeckler.

Saxo Bank still on the front of the bunch controlling things in the bunch. The break is of no concern to them. All they're concerned with is their leader and his rivals.

Guys from the break dropping back now and getting bottles.

The lower slopes are not that hard but things will start to get very hard soon. It's such a long climb.

Voeckler comes to the front, takes a turn and then looks around. Van Summeren does the same. There's time to play around here for the break.

There are some quality riders in the break but no real stand-out climber. Should make it quite exciting once we get to the really steep sections.

Saxo are upping the pace now and the gap is under 10 minutes but we have a crash

Three riders down Mayoz is one, Geslin and I think that's Lancaster.

That looked like a hard fall. All of them are back up but Geslin has to sit again. He's up now and looks okay to continue.

O'grady, who has been on the front since what seems like 32BC is still there. The Australian will keep the pace high until the really steep slopes.

Riblon and Casar have both been dropped by the peloton.

They're not the only one, the Bus is forming now and a lot of riders are starting to sit up.

34km remaining from 187km Astana are sitting comfortably behind the Saxo train. Sastre is breaking the pattern, he's on Schleck's wheel.

McEwen is dropped and sits up with Hushovd.

Cancellara another rider dropped.

Cavendish, Millar also sitting up now.

33km remaining from 187km More time lost by the break as Saxo Bank continue to apply the pressure. The gap is now 8.26

Voigt now on the front of the bunch as we see the break starting to struggle now on the steeper sections.

O'Grady sits up. His job done for the day, but the break are losing time rapidly now. It's 7.32

Groups forming all over the road as Saxo continue to shell more and more riders.

Contador is near the front now, he's on the wheel of Schleck and there are still around 60 or so riders in the main bunch. That'll change once they hit the really steep sections.

31km remaining from 187km The gap just over 7 minutes now as the break begins to lose riders

31km remaining from 187km Van Summeren is setting the pace and he has Ivanov, Ballan, Voeckler and Perez with him. The rest are out the back.

Ivanov won a stage last year.

Narrow roads on the climb now as Van Summeren continues to set the pace.

Charteau is going backwards now too.

30km remaining from 187km Vandborg has made it back up to the leaders.

Schleck has three men left and he's making them set a strong pace. The bunch down to around 40 riders now.

Still 8km for the leaders on the road.

Vandborg dropped again as Voeckler jumps.

Van Summeren and Ballan are trying to get over to the Frenchman.

Has the Bbox rider gone to early? there's still a long way to go until the summit. Cunego is dropped from the main field.

Hincapie also getting dropped.

28km remaining from 187km Fuglsang is setting the pace now as more riders are dropped. At the front Ballan has dropped his Garmin companion and goes off in pursuit of Voeckler. The gap is around 150 meters.

Le Mevel is dropped from the main field now too.

Still nothing from the major favourites who are still waiting to strike.

Voeckler grabs a bottle. He's still 5.41 on the bunch so it's still touch and go at this point.

Roche has a puncture and has to stop and get a wheel. Not the fastest change but he's back on and chasing.

Schleck looks back at the damage being done by his team. Contador is still there. Armstrong still there, Sastre and Evans still there. 5km left for Voeckler. He's certainly giving it everything.

27km remaining from 187km Still around 30 riders left in the yellow jersey group.

26km remaining from 187km Rogers and Wiggins being dropped together. They're about 50 meters back from the field. Schleck is down to his last man. Astana have four guys left.

Roche working his way back to the leaders, passing Wiggins as he goes. Good ride by the AG2R rider but bad luck getting a flat when he did.

Sorensen is setting a very fast pace. Still four or five Astana guys in the yellow jersey group.

5km until the summit for what's left of the bunch as Evans and Sastre slip to the back. Ballan looks like he's cooked.

Contador sits on Schleck's wheel, will he attack as soon as Sorensen pulls off?

Gesink, Menchov, Basso, Sanchez all still with the main group.

Voeckler isn't the most graceful of climbers but he's doing a job. Should be safe for a stage win.

Vino and Van den Broeck sharing the space behind Contador's wheel, who in turn is still sitting on Schleck's back wheel.

The yellow jersey group is down to around 20 men now. A couple of Astana men dropped.

24km remaining from 187km Schleck now takes up the pace setting. Evans is going back.

24km remaining from 187km Schleck has destroyed the field. Basso, Horner, Evans all dropped. Sanchez, Menchov, Contador, Van den Broeck all that's lefft

Armstrong with Chavanel, both men going backwards.

Levi, Ryder, Gesink, all dropped too as Schleck starts to turn the screw again.

23km remaining from 187km Contador out of the saddle, still on Schleck's wheel., Menchov follows, Sanchez comes to the front and now sets the pace.

Van den Broeck needs to help with the pace setting.

Voeckler still well ahead of Basso, Rodriguez is back with the leaders and so are loads more riders. Gadret attacks, Levi chases.

All back together.

Gadret is allowed to ride away. None of the favourites want to take it up.

Gesink goes to his radio, asking for advice perhaps.

Schleck attacks. He's lost his chain and Contador attacks!

Schleck is shaking, he's off his bike! He' can't fix it.

Contador now with Sanchez and Menchov as Schleck is trying to chase. That was crazy.

Schleck attacked, Vino followed, chain came off and Contador went passed with other riders. SChleck is coming back so I think Contador and co have settled down. Perhaps he didn't know that SChleck's chain came off. No, Contador is setting the pace and he's out of the saddle. Schleck is on his own chasing with Rodriguez.

Contador is looking back but he's probably got 40 seconds on Schleck who is now with Ryder and Gesink and co. Contador, Menchov and Sanchez.

Schleck and Broeck and Vino and Levi are chasing. Menchov and Sanchez just following Contador.

17km remaining from 187km Gesink being dropped near the top of the climb by the Schleck group. Schleck is 25 seconds down on Contador, who has Sanchez with him. Vino just sitting in.

Schleck powering up the climb he's just 12 seconds down on COntador now. He's coming back.

16km remaining from 187km Such a big test for Schleck now.. Can he close that gap on the Contador, Sanchez and Menchov.

Schleck is taking huge risks, only Van den Broeck with him.

14km remaining from 187km Voeckler will win the stage for sure but everyone is watching the Contador, Schleck battle. We'll be talking about that 'attack' for a while.

Very technical descent for the first few kilometers.

Contador is just following Sanchez, Menchov behind.

The gap is maybe less than 20 seconds, so Schleck is doing a good job right now.

11km remaining from 187km Such a big moment in Schleck's Tour, in his career. Contador still follows Sanchez, all the riders are taking big risks here.

The gap is going out slightly to around 30 seconds.

Van den Broeck just on Schleck's wheel who is descending very well. The Belgian comes through on a small flat section and helps with the chase.

Contador comes through and takes a turn, giving Sanchez a break. Voeckler almost loses it totally on a corner but just about manages to keep it up. Vino catches Schleck and Broeck and will surely just sit on.

Gesink leading a group with Gadret, Levi and Ryder further back.

6km remaining from 187km Contador has 28 seconds on Schleck now, not enough to take yellow, as Menchov comes through and takes a really big turn on the front.

Just five left for the lone leader who is still taking huge risks he's doing a great job.

You're asking about Roche on Twitter. Sorry no news atm.

4km remaining from 187km Sanchez back on the front now, the gap to Schleck is 29 seconds. It's going to be hard for the Saxo rider to make this up.

It's going to be win number 5 for the French in the Tour this year.

Contador sticking with Sanchez with everything he's got. Menchov still following. Andy Schleck is dropping Vino on the descent.

The gap between yellow and Contador is over 30 seconds now. 34 in fact but here comes Voeckler, he's going to take the win. He puts on his glasses, takes the final couple of corners, one arm up, now both and he takes the win. Bravo.

This really is a great Tour for the French.

He kisses his jersey as he crosses the line. 2km for the Contador group.

2km remaining from 187km The yellow jersey will probably change hands even though Schleck is doing a great job on his own.

Perez, then Ballan for second and third.

Mondory getting in the way but Menchov is dragging them to the line.

Now Sanchez take it over. Now Contador. Start the clock.

Here comes Schleck. He's out of the saddle, the jersey is gone. Contador will wear yellow. Schleck loses 39 seconds.

Gesink, Ryder, Levi, Gadret come over., ,Then a group with Kloden and Armstrong.

What an incredible stage. What an incredible result. Riders are still coming over the line here at the finish. Now the debate will start on whether Contador did the right thing.

So Contador now leads Andy Schleck by 8 seconds. Dramatic scenes at the Tour today. Tune in tomorrow for another dose of Tour action.