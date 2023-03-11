Live coverage

Live report: Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6 takes in the 'walls' of Osimo

By Stephen Puddicombe
published

All the action as the punchy climbs stack up

Maps and profiles of the 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico

The profile of Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6 (Image credit: RCS Sport)

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico – live streaming

Tirreno-Adriatico – results and news

Tirreno-Adriatico route

Refresh

Primož Roglič became the new overall leader of the race following his second successive stage win yesterday, but the GC remains wide open, with 15 riders all still within one minute of the Slovenian.

That makes today’s stage, with its constant ups and downs, an especially thrilling prospect. Brace yourself - this has the potential to be one of the most exciting days of racing so far this season

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 7 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Latest on Cyclingnews