Hanson solos to victory in Doylestown

Van Gilder, Brown round out podium

A disappointingly small Women’s field takes off downtown for the Thompson Bucks County Classic, which this year even offered an equal prize with the Men.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing) takes the win.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Lauretta Hanson waited until LVG’s pull to make her move to the line.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers) finishes taking a pull.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing) starts blocking for her team.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Kristin Lotito (CRCA/ Houlihan Lokey) finds herself chasing after missing the break.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing) initiates what turns out to be the winning break.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Morgan Brown (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking) anticipates a move.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
2014 Irish National Champion, Fiona Meade (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing) strings out the field.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
The Ladies start strong and begin to make their plans.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
The Women’s Podium: 2nd place, Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers) 1st place, Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 3rd place, Morgan Brown (Colavita- Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)_0:58:21
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)0:00:23
3Morgan Brown (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)0:00:29
4Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:02:14
5Fiona Meade (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:02:15
6Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
7Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebell)
8Dori Buckethal (ABRT)
9Jacqueline Paull (Team ProPower Coaching)
10Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
11Chelsea Knapp (Healthy and Happy Racing)
12Diana Chang (Artemis Cycling)
13Paige Shumskas (Doylestown Bike Works)0:02:24
14Meredith Ehn (CAWES p/b Specialized)0:02:30
15Pamela Schmaldinst (Team Skyline)
16Carren Stika (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebell)
17Candace Kennedy - Hess (Sturdy Girl Cycling / Vanderkitten-VIP)

