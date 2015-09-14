Hanson solos to victory in Doylestown
Van Gilder, Brown round out podium
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)_
|0:58:21
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|0:00:23
|3
|Morgan Brown (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
|0:00:29
|4
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|0:02:14
|5
|Fiona Meade (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|0:02:15
|6
|Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
|7
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebell)
|8
|Dori Buckethal (ABRT)
|9
|Jacqueline Paull (Team ProPower Coaching)
|10
|Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|11
|Chelsea Knapp (Healthy and Happy Racing)
|12
|Diana Chang (Artemis Cycling)
|13
|Paige Shumskas (Doylestown Bike Works)
|0:02:24
|14
|Meredith Ehn (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|0:02:30
|15
|Pamela Schmaldinst (Team Skyline)
|16
|Carren Stika (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebell)
|17
|Candace Kennedy - Hess (Sturdy Girl Cycling / Vanderkitten-VIP)
