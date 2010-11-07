Image 1 of 26 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) leads the pack on the first lap. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 2 of 26 Laura Van Gilder (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) makes it 2 for 2 this weekend in Northampton (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 3 of 26 Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles), Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com/pedalpower.com), and Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) are what remains of that front group (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 4 of 26 Laura Van Gilder (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) motors away from the front group (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 5 of 26 Arley Kemmerer (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) has bridged to Christina Tamilio (Ladies First Racing), the two would dangle just behind the front group for most of the race (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 6 of 26 Sally Annis (crossresults.com/pedalpower.com) leads the front group (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 7 of 26 Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 8 of 26 Laura Van Gilder (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 9 of 26 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com/pedalpower.com) recovered form the previous day's crash and would finish 2nd on the day (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 10 of 26 Christina Tamilio (Ladies First Racing) leaves the chase group in pursuit of the front group (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 11 of 26 Almost from the gun a group of five left the elite women's field for the day: Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles), Laura Van Gilder (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes), Sally Annis (crossresults.com/pedalpower.com), Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com/pedalpower.com), and Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 12 of 26 Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) regains the lead of the Verge New England Championship Cyclocross Series (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 13 of 26 Elite Women's Podium, Left to Right: Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com/pedalpower.com), Laura Van Gilder (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes), Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 14 of 26 Teammates Sally Annis and Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) were pleased with fifth and second, respectively. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 15 of 26 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) won the sprint for second from the front. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 16 of 26 Laura Van Gilder (C3/Athletes Serving Athletes) notches another impressive victory. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 17 of 26 Maureen Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b JRA Cycles) powered into fourth on the day. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 18 of 26 Early on, Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) attacked repeatedly, but Van Gilder (C3/Athletes Serving Athletes) wouldn’t let her get away. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 19 of 26 Maureen Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) comes through the dog leg. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 20 of 26 Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) gets ready for the off-camber ride-up. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 21 of 26 Rebecca Wellons (Pedro’s) began to find her form. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 22 of 26 Laura Van Gilder (C3/Athletes Serving Athletes) speeds through the hurdles. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 23 of 26 Arley Kemmerer (C3/Athletes Serving Athletes) had a solid sixth place on the day. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 24 of 26 Laura Van Gilder (C3/Athletes Serving Athletes) pushes through a turn. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 25 of 26 Maureen Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) handles a bend. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 26 of 26 The Women’s Podium (L to R) – Bresnick-Zocchi, Van Gilder, Smith. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)

Laura Van Gilder (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) took a second solo victory of the weekend at the C2 Cycle-Smart International held at Look Park in Northampton, Massachusetts. In the 20th edition of the event, the UCI world points leader rode away from a small lead group to take the win ahead of Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (Crossresults.com) in second and Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) in third.

"I'm very pleased and felt that I rode a solid race and that my skills were really there today," Van Gilder said. "I feel like people were looking to beat me, sort of like I had a bulls eye on me and so no victory comes easily for me. I'm pleased with how I'm riding and being able to test myself with each race this season."

"The promoters also offered equal prize money to the top places in the women's and men's field," she added. "I'm very appreciative of the promoters that are able to do that. I'm happy to support those races because they are supporting us."

The Cycle-Smart International is a member of the Verge New England Championship Cyclo-cross 10-round series. Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) is currently leading the overall ranking.

The UCI elite women's race quickly shook out to reveal a strong lead group of five riders in contention for the race win. The upper level of the course is known for its embedded roots that cater to the technically talented riders like pro mountain biker Bresnick-Zocchi. Others in the front group included Van Gilder, Smith, Annis and Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill-Seven Cycles).

"I think the course lent itself to aggressive riding," Van Gilder said. "People came out riding hungry for the win. It showed because everyone was riding really well and tried to break up the group. But everyone, at times, had a little bit of difficulty."

The course drop down to the lower half where racers contested several raised train track crossings, technical and fast twists, long straightaways and a deep sand pit that better-suited Van Gilder's riding style.

"Today I made more mistakes and bobbles than I did yesterday," Van Gilder said. "I kept my head together and regrouped after every instance. Mo really pushed the pace and so did Bresnick and Annis. I got a clean break out of the sand pit and was clear for the last lap and a quarter."

Van Gilder gain several second exiting the sand pit forcing Bresnick-Zocchi, Annis and Smith to chase. She increased her lead on the final lap securing her second victory of the weekend. Bresnick-Zocchi lead the chase all the way into the finish line for second place on the day ahead of Smith and Bruno-Roy.