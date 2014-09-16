McDonald wins StarCrossed
Orton celebrates victory in women's race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zach McDonald (Kccx Elite Cyclocross Team P/B Challenge Tires)
|0:58:55
|2
|Barry Wicks (Kona)
|0:00:04
|3
|Russell Stevenson (Nw Mtb Series/Voler)
|0:00:09
|4
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (Set Coaching/Specialized)
|0:00:13
|5
|Molly Cameron (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|0:00:28
|6
|Spencer Paxson (Kona)
|0:00:55
|7
|Carl Decker (Giant)
|0:01:22
|8
|Adam Mcgrath (Raleigh/Fsa Cx)
|0:02:58
|9
|Ian Tubbs (Audi)
|0:03:48
|10
|Theo Arden (Cycleu/Apex)
|0:03:58
|11
|Shawn Mitchell (Team Rhino Rush)
|0:04:28
|12
|Nolan Brady (Rad Racing Nw)
|0:04:31
|13
|Cole Lalomia (Team Wooly Mammoth)
|0:04:54
|14
|Michael Dicenso (Mafia Racing)
|15
|Evan Geary (Rad Racing Nw)
|0:04:55
|16
|Joseph Reynolds (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|0:05:00
|17
|Trevor Koss (Team Magnus)
|0:05:01
|18
|Ronnie Schmeer (Stranamanti Cycling)
|0:05:18
|19
|Ryan Bibko (Kenmore Velo Center Cycle)
|0:05:28
|20
|Tony Pletcher (Bikesale/Volkl)
|0:05:36
|21
|Josh Direen (Paradise Garage Racing)
|0:05:41
|22
|Richard Machhein (Local Ride Racing)
|0:05:44
|23
|Randy Bott (Cucina Fresca)
|0:06:25
|-1lap
|Leif Olson (Est(E) Racing)
|-1lap
|Jeremy Dunn (The Athletic Community)
|-1lap
|Ira Ryan (Breadwinner Cycles Cx Team)
|-1lap
|Kevin Andrews (Therapeutic Associates Racing)
|-1lap
|David O'brien (Rad Racing Nw)
|-1lap
|Nathan Gibson (Trusty Switchblade)
|-1lap
|Avi Mahan (Garage Racing)
|DNF
|Kelly Nowels (Ravenna Capital)
|DNF
|Kyle Mcgilvray (Team Redline)
|DNF
|Darren Marino (Cycling Northwest)
|DNF
|John Wolters (Tenspeedhero/J.P. Graziano)
|DNF
|Tyson Lashbrook (Mafia Racing Northwest)
|DNF
|Jack Duncan (Audi)
|DNF
|Ben Jenkins
|DNF
|Michael Benno (Smith&Nephew P/B West End Bike)
|DNS
|Joseph Williams (Native)
|DNS
|Rusty Dodge (Fanatik Bike Co. Race Team)
|DNS
|Kris Sneddon (Kona)
|DNS
|Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
|DNS
|Luke Demoe (Stoemper/Metal)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beth Ann Orton (Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair)
|0:37:48
|2
|Jessica Cutler (Jamis Bikesport P/B Wa Bike Law)
|0:00:10
|3
|Andi Zolton (Nemesis Racing)
|0:00:27
|4
|Abby Watson (Breadwinner Cycles)
|0:00:37
|5
|Megan Chinburg (River City Bicycles Women Racing Team)
|0:00:51
|6
|Marsa Daniel (Team Group Health)
|0:00:56
|7
|Jenni Gaertner (Vertical Earth)
|0:01:34
|8
|Tricia Fleischer (Abd Cycling Team)
|0:01:17
|9
|Kristen Kelsey (Axiomhvac-Voler-Cycle U)
|0:01:40
|10
|Emily Boscacci (Oregon Bike Shop Racing Team)
|0:02:05
|11
|Alexandra Burton (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|0:02:11
|12
|Stephanie White
|0:02:21
|13
|Julie Robertson Zivin (Cycling Northwest)
|0:02:29
|14
|Dawn Andres (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|0:02:42
|15
|Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
|0:03:25
|16
|Kristi Berg (Axiomhvac-Voler-Cycle U)
|0:03:32
|17
|Hannah Neubeck (Trailhead Racing)
|0:03:42
|18
|Kele Murdin (Keller-Rohrback)
|0:03:38
|19
|Kelly Jones (Steed Cycles)
|0:04:51
|20
|Anne-Marije Rook (Team Group Health / Sound Velo Cycling)
|0:04:42
|21
|Bethany Kobza (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|0:05:40
|22
|Carrie Eller (Recycled Cycles Racing)
|0:06:08
|-1lap
|Kristi Carver (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|-1lap
|Claire Frost (The Cycling House)
|DNF
|Emily Huebner (Keller-Rohrback)
|DNF
|Natalie Koncz (Nemesis Racing)
|DNS
|Jenn Levo (Speedvagen)
