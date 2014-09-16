Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zach McDonald (Kccx Elite Cyclocross Team P/B Challenge Tires)0:58:55
2Barry Wicks (Kona)0:00:04
3Russell Stevenson (Nw Mtb Series/Voler)0:00:09
4Kevin Bradford-Parish (Set Coaching/Specialized)0:00:13
5Molly Cameron (Portland Bicycle Studio)0:00:28
6Spencer Paxson (Kona)0:00:55
7Carl Decker (Giant)0:01:22
8Adam Mcgrath (Raleigh/Fsa Cx)0:02:58
9Ian Tubbs (Audi)0:03:48
10Theo Arden (Cycleu/Apex)0:03:58
11Shawn Mitchell (Team Rhino Rush)0:04:28
12Nolan Brady (Rad Racing Nw)0:04:31
13Cole Lalomia (Team Wooly Mammoth)0:04:54
14Michael Dicenso (Mafia Racing)
15Evan Geary (Rad Racing Nw)0:04:55
16Joseph Reynolds (Portland Bicycle Studio)0:05:00
17Trevor Koss (Team Magnus)0:05:01
18Ronnie Schmeer (Stranamanti Cycling)0:05:18
19Ryan Bibko (Kenmore Velo Center Cycle)0:05:28
20Tony Pletcher (Bikesale/Volkl)0:05:36
21Josh Direen (Paradise Garage Racing)0:05:41
22Richard Machhein (Local Ride Racing)0:05:44
23Randy Bott (Cucina Fresca)0:06:25
-1lapLeif Olson (Est(E) Racing)
-1lapJeremy Dunn (The Athletic Community)
-1lapIra Ryan (Breadwinner Cycles Cx Team)
-1lapKevin Andrews (Therapeutic Associates Racing)
-1lapDavid O'brien (Rad Racing Nw)
-1lapNathan Gibson (Trusty Switchblade)
-1lapAvi Mahan (Garage Racing)
DNFKelly Nowels (Ravenna Capital)
DNFKyle Mcgilvray (Team Redline)
DNFDarren Marino (Cycling Northwest)
DNFJohn Wolters (Tenspeedhero/J.P. Graziano)
DNFTyson Lashbrook (Mafia Racing Northwest)
DNFJack Duncan (Audi)
DNFBen Jenkins
DNFMichael Benno (Smith&Nephew P/B West End Bike)
DNSJoseph Williams (Native)
DNSRusty Dodge (Fanatik Bike Co. Race Team)
DNSKris Sneddon (Kona)
DNSAdam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
DNSLuke Demoe (Stoemper/Metal)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beth Ann Orton (Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair)0:37:48
2Jessica Cutler (Jamis Bikesport P/B Wa Bike Law)0:00:10
3Andi Zolton (Nemesis Racing)0:00:27
4Abby Watson (Breadwinner Cycles)0:00:37
5Megan Chinburg (River City Bicycles Women Racing Team)0:00:51
6Marsa Daniel (Team Group Health)0:00:56
7Jenni Gaertner (Vertical Earth)0:01:34
8Tricia Fleischer (Abd Cycling Team)0:01:17
9Kristen Kelsey (Axiomhvac-Voler-Cycle U)0:01:40
10Emily Boscacci (Oregon Bike Shop Racing Team)0:02:05
11Alexandra Burton (Portland Bicycle Studio)0:02:11
12Stephanie White0:02:21
13Julie Robertson Zivin (Cycling Northwest)0:02:29
14Dawn Andres (Portland Bicycle Studio)0:02:42
15Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)0:03:25
16Kristi Berg (Axiomhvac-Voler-Cycle U)0:03:32
17Hannah Neubeck (Trailhead Racing)0:03:42
18Kele Murdin (Keller-Rohrback)0:03:38
19Kelly Jones (Steed Cycles)0:04:51
20Anne-Marije Rook (Team Group Health / Sound Velo Cycling)0:04:42
21Bethany Kobza (Portland Bicycle Studio)0:05:40
22Carrie Eller (Recycled Cycles Racing)0:06:08
-1lapKristi Carver (Portland Bicycle Studio)
-1lapClaire Frost (The Cycling House)
DNFEmily Huebner (Keller-Rohrback)
DNFNatalie Koncz (Nemesis Racing)
DNSJenn Levo (Speedvagen)

