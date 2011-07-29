Sparkassen Giro past winners
Champions from 1998-2010
|#
|2010
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|2009
|Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Team Columbia-HTC
|2008
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Sparkasse
|2007
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|2006
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team CSC
|2005
|Lubor Tesar (Cze) Akud-Arnolds Sicherheit
|2004
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Wiesenhof
|2003
|Rolf Aldag (Ger) Team Telekom
|2002
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
|2001
|Gianluca Bortolami (Ita) Tacconi Sport-Vini Caldirola
|2000
|Jans Koerts (Ned) Farm Frites
|1999
|Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
|1998
|Jan Ullrich (Ger) Team Telekom
