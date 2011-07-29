Trending

Sparkassen Giro past winners

Champions from 1998-2010

Past Winners
#
2010Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
2009Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Team Columbia-HTC
2008Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Sparkasse
2007Andy Cappelle (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2006Jens Voigt (Ger) Team CSC
2005Lubor Tesar (Cze) Akud-Arnolds Sicherheit
2004David Kopp (Ger) Team Wiesenhof
2003Rolf Aldag (Ger) Team Telekom
2002Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
2001Gianluca Bortolami (Ita) Tacconi Sport-Vini Caldirola
2000Jans Koerts (Ned) Farm Frites
1999Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
1998Jan Ullrich (Ger) Team Telekom

Latest on Cyclingnews