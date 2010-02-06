Image 1 of 7 Philip Buys chases hard. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 2 of 7 Burry Stander reflects on his winning ride. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 3 of 7 Burry Stander sets the tempo on his way to a win. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 4 of 7 Elite men's podium (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 5 of 7 Women's podium (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 6 of 7 Women's winner Yolande Speedy (MTN) (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 7 of 7 Overall men's podium (Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

Nothing was going to stop the pre-race favourites for the first South African MTN cross country event of the year. On Saturday, just outside of Alberton, Burry Stander (Specialized/MR Price) and Yolandé Speedy (MTN-Energade) dominated the national series race, just as they did one year ago.

Not even the fact that Stander suffered from a loss of concentration during the last lap, which caused him to crash twice into trees, or that the pedal of Speedy's bike came loose during the second lap, which caused her to lose nearly four minutes, could prevent them from winning their respective races by more than five minutes.

Stander's winning time for the six-lap (6.28km per lap) race was one hour, 57 minutes and 59 seconds. Philip Buys (Garmin adidas) finished second overall and won the under 23 category in a time of 2:03:17. Marc Bassingthwaighte (Garmin adidas) finished third in 2:03:45 and was second in the elite category.

Stander was full of praise for the course.

"Even though there were no big climbs or downhills, it was still one of the most challenging courses I have ever ridden. The route was so challenging that you had to stay focused all the time. If you read one line incorrectly, you paid the price.

"That was what happened to me during the last lap. On the last climb there was a choice of three lines. I don't know what induced me to make the decision, but I chose what I thought would be the easiest line. It was a mistake. Not knowing what to expect, I twice lost control of my bike and crashed into trees.

"Apparently this was the wake-up call that I needed because thereafter I was focused again."

According to Stander, the big difference between cross country racing and marathon racing is that during a marathon, tactics play an important part in the outcome of the race, while in cross country, every rider has to fend for himself. Usually the rider who can read the course best and makes the fewest mistakes wins.

Looking at Stander's lap times, he was "Mr Consistency". He finished his first lap in 19 minutes and 12 seconds and from then on, he managed to finish the next four laps all in under 20 minutes. During the last lap, his time was 20:04 which means that the time difference between his first and last laps was only 52 seconds.

"I am not surprised by my consistent lap times. I have been focusing on doing stamina work until now, therefore I have adequate endurance but no real speed," said Stander. "However, this will change during the next few weeks."

Bassingthwaighte was also consistent with his lap times. He finished his first lap in 20:23 and his last lap in 20:38. His slowest lap time was 20:44.

Buys surprised everybody when he decided to take the initiative from the moment the starter's gun went. He rode in front, setting the pace, with Stander right on his wheel. This meant that he shared the record for the fastest lap time with Stander.

A muddy Buys said that he surprised himself with the way he raced. "My race was just one big gamble and luckily it paid off."

Yolandé Speedy was quite satisfied with the way her race went.

Her winning time for the four-lap race was one hour, 36 minutes and 56 seconds.

Hungary's Eszter Erdelyi (Jeep), who became a South African citizen after falling in love with race promoter, Max Cluer, finished second in 1:41.12. Mariska Strauss (MTN-energade) was third in the elite category as well as the winner of the under 23 race in a time of 1:42.06.

Caitlin de Wet (Mr Price/Specialized) finished fourth overall and was the second under 23 rider to finish. Her time was 1:46.35.

After her mishap, Speedy said, "I can only blame myself for the fact that my pedal came loose during the second lap. Mistakes like this could cost you the race. I was lucky that they were able to help me in the technical zone. But I still lost four minutes in the process."

"The most important thing that I have learned is not to take things for granted. Next time, before I race, I will do a proper check on my bike. I had to race hard to catch Mariska again."

Asked what motivated her once she was in the lead again, Speedy said it was to set fast lap times. "After a race I like to compare my lap times with those of the men."

Speedy was also very consistent with a time of 23:04 for the first lap and 23:21 for the last lap.

The junior men's race was won by James Reid (Mr Price/Specialized) in 1:48:05 with Luke Roberts finishing second in 1:51:27 and Arno du Toit (Mr Price/Specialized) third in 1:52:41.

Candice Neethling (DCM) won the junior women's race in 1:19:36, and Simone Vosloo was second with a time of 1:21:25.

Full Results

Elite / Under 23 (*) women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy 1:36:56 2 Eszter Erdelyi 0:04:16 3 Mariske Strauss* 0:05:10 4 Caitlin De Wet* 0:09:39 5 Janneke Leask 0:10:48 6 Heletje Van Staden* 0:11:39 7 Julia Colvin 0:12:03 8 Amy-Jane Mundy 0:12:11 9 Karien Van Jaarsveld 0:13:28 10 Melanie Palframan* 0:14:20 11 Hilana Marais 0:18:22 12 Carmen Bassingthwaighte 0:22:00 13 Alexis Zorab* 0:25:51 14 Amy Mc Dougall* 0:28:08 15 Tamryn Taylor 0:32:14 -1lap Nicole Murphy -1lap Nicolene Van Der Sandt* -1lap Claudia Von Tutschek

Elite / Under 23 (*) men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Burry Stander 1:57:59 2 Philip Buys* 0:05:18 3 Marc Bassingthwaighte 0:05:46 4 Oliver Munnik 0:09:18 5 Benmelt Swanepoel 0:09:29 6 Renay Groustra 0:09:36 7 Craig Paul 0:09:49 8 Matthys Beukes 0:12:02 9 Paul Cordes 0:15:22 10 Dominic Calitz* 0:16:14 11 Brandon Stewart 0:17:37 12 Adriaan Louw* 0:18:18 13 Andrew Warr 0:19:00 14 Adrien Niyonshuti 0:21:59 15 Justin Porteous 0:23:00 16 Hilton Frost* 0:27:54 -1lap Shaun Silver* -1lap Dwayne Klingbiel* -1lap Frans Stander -1lap Justice Makhale -1lap Louis-Bresler Knipe* -1lap Mark Bridges* -1lap J P Jung* -1lap Jan Withaar -1lap Armand Swanepoel* -1lap Guylin Van Den Berg* -1lap Darryn Purtell* -1lap Nick Porteous DNF Rourke Croeser* DNF Max Knox DNF Craig Boyes* DNF Justin Victor DNF Reuben Van Niekerk DNF Brandon Whiteley* DNF Roan Exelby DNF David Nel DNS Etienne Le Roux DNS Dario Scilipoti DNS Mannie Heymans

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Candice Neetling 1:19:36 -1lap Simone Vosloo

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Reid 1:48:05 2 Luke Roberts 0:03:22 3 Arno Du Toit 0:04:36 4 Adam Reyneke 0:06:08 5 Ryan Ellis 0:07:02 6 Gert Heyns 0:07:59 7 Michael Casey 0:09:06 8 Travis Walker 0:10:25 9 Xander Botha 0:11:52 10 Ruan Du Toit 0:12:33 11 Warwick Waldeck 0:13:07 12 Brendon Davids 0:13:54 13 Allan Britnell 0:14:49 14 Wayne Gerber 0:15:03 15 Michael Hughes 0:17:05 16 Stephan Reyneke 0:17:38 17 Patrick Reimers 0:20:44 18 Kyle Wood 0:22:33 19 Slahde Seale 0:24:02 20 Lee Penderis 0:24:41 21 Ruan Van Staden 0:25:15 22 Ruan Pretorius 0:29:11 -1lap Graham Chrystal -1lap David De Backer -1lap Heinro Malan -1lap Jason Meaton -1lap Donovan Van Niekerk -1lap Stefan Janssen -1lap Eduan Kruyswijk DNF Bradley Mitchell DNS Bert Pauw

Nipper Boys # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Wright 0:49:33 2 Matthew Dinham 0:00:14 3 Aaron Michell 0:07:16 4 Cian Leveridge 0:07:17 -1lap Kian Victor

Nipper Girls # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ceiara Mac Nair 1:42:10

Sprog Boys # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Mac Nair 1:07:13 2 Thomas Jessop 0:01:13 3 David Botha 0:02:57 4 Sharjah Jonsson 0:09:37 5 Murray James 0:10:43

Sprog Girls # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lynette Benson 1:42:29 2 Saffron Vosloo 0:06:41

Sub junior girls # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikaela Jonsson 1:04:04 2 Emily Chalmers Banks 0:05:34 3 Danielle Rheeder 0:08:34 4 Yvonne Botha 0:13:19 5 Michelle Benson 0:24:04

Sub junior boys # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Robinson 1:17:28 2 Ivan Venter 0:03:38 3 Joel Hieber 0:07:01 4 Ryan Heukelman 0:10:20 5 Vincent Leygonie 0:10:21 6 Carlo Marzoppi 0:11:50 7 Dieter Blom 0:14:53 8 Julian Jessop 0:19:56 9 Dustin Osborne Starr 0:31:36 10 Jonathan Criaghead 0:38:42 DNF Brandon Venter DNS Chris Rigby

Youth women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hayley Smith 1:26:13 2 Tarryn Brent 0:06:16 3 Linda Van Wyk 0:07:45 4 Savannah Vosloo 0:17:35 5 Tayla Odendaal 0:20:12 DNS Ilze Kriel

Sub Veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carla Rowley 1:22:50 2 Nicky Booyens 0:00:38 3 Andrea Von Holdt 0:01:14 4 Catherine Roberts 0:03:54 5 Suzanne Assenmacher 0:06:02 6 Helen Squirrell 0:06:45 7 Laura Eicker Harris 0:14:15 8 Dorette Crous 0:18:55 9 Annelize Ferreira 0:20:15 DNS Michelle Harris DNS Christi Pienaar

Veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mene Olivier 1:24:12 2 Helen Gibbings 0:03:31 3 Rose Mackintosh 0:08:46 4 Gail Killian 0:26:39 - - Lynette Adlem

Master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tessa Conte 1:34:30 2 Bridget O' Meara 0:06:00 3 Sue Rault 0:18:32 4 Ann Pearton 0:20:50 DNS Carol Irwin

Youth men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richardt Ferreira 1:30:07 2 Ryan Gibbons 0:01:49 3 Evan Van Der Spuy 0:03:13 4 Kyle Dorkin 0:05:00 5 Ruan Erasmus 0:07:20 6 Ferdi Botha 0:07:27 7 Patrick Belton 0:07:29 8 Channing Smith 0:07:41 9 Werner Van Heerden 0:10:14 10 Murray Starr 0:10:17 11 Schalk Botha 0:11:46 12 Luke Dinkel 0:12:33 13 Jaco Pelser 0:15:06 14 Frans Grotepass 0:17:00 15 Dylan Rebello 0:19:42 16 Devin Kruger 0:23:26 -1lap Robert Oosterlaak DNF Calvin Van Wieringen DNS Izak Botha

Sub veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geddan Ruddock 1:52:14 2 Dion Froneman 0:02:35 3 Brandon Moore 0:06:16 4 Hennie Kriek 0:06:22 5 Gerard Dirks 0:06:34 6 Adrian Ilsley 0:07:48 7 Jeroen Swart 0:09:38 8 Rob Blatch 0:10:58 9 Rynard Van Hoven 0:11:10 10 Sean O' Flynn Madden 0:11:36 11 Ruan Louw 0:12:35 12 Piers Morgan 0:17:44 13 Abraham Meyer 0:22:58 14 Wayne Bursey 0:25:18 15 Dawid Ferreira 0:28:06 16 Martinus Victor 0:28:43 17 Stuart Carliell 0:32:13 -1lap Neal Bloom -1lap Darren Wilson -1lap Adrian Cooney -1lap Louis Mulder -1lap Grant Dekker -1lap Duane Kritzinger -2laps Martin Snyders -2laps Brian Herlihy DNF Fritz Pienaar DNF Justin Newcombe-Bond DNF Manus Grobler DNS Kenneth Mortimer DNS Motlatsi Mutlanyane DNS Barend Jordaan DNS Garth Flanders

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francois Ebersohn 1:33:30 2 Daniel Paul 0:02:54 3 Chris Nel 0:03:43 4 Sean Badenhorst 0:05:30 5 Charl Joubert 0:07:05 6 Frederick Benson 0:11:38 7 Casper Badenhorst 0:11:41 8 Johann Wykerd 0:12:02 9 Gary Neethling 0:12:25 10 David Gibb 0:15:44 11 Rudi De Wet 0:15:46 12 Leon Prinsloo 0:20:30 13 Graham Berry 0:23:44 14 Brett Coates 0:24:38 15 Conrad De Beer 0:30:00 16 Craig Jessop 0:35:37 -1lap Peter Constan-Tatos -1lap Brandon Doyle DNF Louw Gerber DNF Thomas Blom DNS Leon Prinsloo DNS Beyers Rossouw DNS Grant Lottering DNS Danie Marais DNS Jaco Liebenberg DNS Fred Leygonie

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Brand 1:14:49 2 Paul Furbank 3 Kim Phillips 0:02:18 4 Tim James 0:03:57 5 David Cochran 0:03:58 6 Tony Stark 0:04:00 7 Bryan Strauss 0:06:27 8 Colin Gibbings 0:07:09 9 Neil Fourie 0:07:21 10 Rob Hamlyn 0:07:42 11 Denis O' Grady 0:08:55 12 Gavin Mackintosh 0:09:47 13 Cobus Slabbert 0:10:34 14 Pierre Klingbiel 0:10:35 15 Michael Frost 0:13:08 16 Charles Stander 0:14:59 17 Mark Rault 0:16:22 18 Pierre Durandt 0:16:55 DNF Pierre Nel DNS Gerhard Kruger DNS Craig Brown

Grand master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aubrey Higgs 0:59:56 2 Wendell Bole 0:01:11 3 Clifford Barker 0:04:43 4 Gerhard Degener 0:10:44 5 Cobus Du Plessis 0:11:31

Sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sunet Dercksen 1:27:09 -2laps Sheelagh Constan-Tatos