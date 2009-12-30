Dieter Vanthourenhout scores in Bredene
Zlamalik tops Albert in podium fight
Dieter Vanthourenhout took home his first elite victory of the season in the Sylvester Cross in Bredene. The BKCP-Powerplus rider bested Czech rider Martin Zlamalik and teammate Niels Albert for the win in the C2 event.
The winning group formed only on the second lap when Zdenek Stybar, Albert and Vanthourenhout got away. On the penultimate lap, Albert was distanced by his companions, but fought back to the front along with Zlamalik, setting up the four-man duel for the win.
Albert would then play an important part in securing his 24-year-old teammate's victory.
"In the finale I had the full support of Niels Albert and took out the sprint," said Vanthourenhout to sport.be. "I was in the front from the start, even though I went too deep yesterday in Loenhout. I am extremely happy with my first win in the pros in my own country."
"I had said beforehand that I would do something for Dieter Vanthourenhout when the opportunity arose," said Albert. "Today was so-so. I was on the red line and couldn't play a significant role, then crashed into a pole and then went over the bars. Still, I managed re-establish contact. In the final meters I covered a gap and was able help Dieter win a little easier. "
|1
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:58:43
|2
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:04
|4
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|5
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)
|0:01:03
|6
|Ben Berden (Bel)
|0:01:29
|7
|Geert Wellens (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|8
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|0:02:16
|9
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|0:02:21
|10
|Jan Van Dael (Bel) Sunweb-Projob
|0:02:32
|11
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Palmans-Cras
|0:02:44
|12
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb ProJob
|0:02:50
|13
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Arctic - Premier RT
|14
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|0:03:02
|15
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV
|0:03:24
|16
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:32
|17
|Mathieu Boulo (Fra) AC Lanester
|0:03:35
|18
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers Team
|0:03:36
|19
|Andreas Kugler (Swi) Coop BMC
|0:03:38
|20
|Brecht Lippens (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare
|0:04:09
|21
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|0:04:22
|22
|Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel) SDC - Rogelli Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|23
|Mattias Nilsson (Swe)
|0:05:12
|24
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|0:05:29
|25
|Tom Vannoppen (Bel) Team Mooserwirt Ridley Bike's
|0:05:46
|26
|Yann Le Queau (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|0:06:37
|27
|Sébastien Le Naour (Fra)
|0:06:39
|28
|Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)
|0:07:24
|29
|Naran Khangarid (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclocross Team
|0:07:25
|30
|Robert Glajza (Svk)
|0:07:28
|31
|Michael Bleuzen (Fra)
|0:07:51
|32
|Marek Canecky (Svk)
|33
|Boldbaatar Bold-Erdene (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclocross Team
|34
|Ariunbold Naranbat (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclocross Team
|35
|Gareth Whittall (GBr) Beauvale CC
|36
|Baasankhuu Myagmarsuren (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclocross Team
|37
|Matej Medved (Svk)
|38
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|39
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|40
|Ralph Näf (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|41
|Glenn Le Queau (Fra)
|42
|Steven De Decker (Bel) Josan - Mercedes-Benz Aalst Ct
|43
|Mike Garrigan (Can)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy