Dieter Vanthourenhout took home his first elite victory of the season in the Sylvester Cross in Bredene. The BKCP-Powerplus rider bested Czech rider Martin Zlamalik and teammate Niels Albert for the win in the C2 event.

The winning group formed only on the second lap when Zdenek Stybar, Albert and Vanthourenhout got away. On the penultimate lap, Albert was distanced by his companions, but fought back to the front along with Zlamalik, setting up the four-man duel for the win.

Albert would then play an important part in securing his 24-year-old teammate's victory.

"In the finale I had the full support of Niels Albert and took out the sprint," said Vanthourenhout to sport.be. "I was in the front from the start, even though I went too deep yesterday in Loenhout. I am extremely happy with my first win in the pros in my own country."

"I had said beforehand that I would do something for Dieter Vanthourenhout when the opportunity arose," said Albert. "Today was so-so. I was on the red line and couldn't play a significant role, then crashed into a pole and then went over the bars. Still, I managed re-establish contact. In the final meters I covered a gap and was able help Dieter win a little easier. "