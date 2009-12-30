Trending

Dieter Vanthourenhout scores in Bredene

Zlamalik tops Albert in podium fight

Dieter Vanthourenhout took home his first elite victory of the season in the Sylvester Cross in Bredene. The BKCP-Powerplus rider bested Czech rider Martin Zlamalik and teammate Niels Albert for the win in the C2 event.

The winning group formed only on the second lap when Zdenek Stybar, Albert and Vanthourenhout got away. On the penultimate lap, Albert was distanced by his companions, but fought back to the front along with Zlamalik, setting up the four-man duel for the win.

Albert would then play an important part in securing his 24-year-old teammate's victory.

"In the finale I had the full support of Niels Albert and took out the sprint," said Vanthourenhout to sport.be. "I was in the front from the start, even though I went too deep yesterday in Loenhout. I am extremely happy with my first win in the pros in my own country."

"I had said beforehand that I would do something for Dieter Vanthourenhout when the opportunity arose," said Albert. "Today was so-so. I was on the red line and couldn't play a significant role, then crashed into a pole and then went over the bars. Still, I managed re-establish contact. In the final meters I covered a gap and was able help Dieter win a little easier. "

Full Results
1Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:58:43
2Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team0:00:01
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:04
4Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:07
5José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)0:01:03
6Ben Berden (Bel)0:01:29
7Geert Wellens (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team0:01:41
8Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)0:02:16
9Marco Ponta (Ita)0:02:21
10Jan Van Dael (Bel) Sunweb-Projob0:02:32
11Stijn Huys (Bel) Palmans-Cras0:02:44
12Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb ProJob0:02:50
13Jody Crawforth (GBr) Arctic - Premier RT
14Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:03:02
15Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV0:03:24
16Gianni Denolf (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:32
17Mathieu Boulo (Fra) AC Lanester0:03:35
18Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers Team0:03:36
19Andreas Kugler (Swi) Coop BMC0:03:38
20Brecht Lippens (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare0:04:09
21Milan Barenyi (Svk)0:04:22
22Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel) SDC - Rogelli Cycling Team0:04:55
23Mattias Nilsson (Swe)0:05:12
24Martin Haring (Svk)0:05:29
25Tom Vannoppen (Bel) Team Mooserwirt Ridley Bike's0:05:46
26Yann Le Queau (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20000:06:37
27Sébastien Le Naour (Fra)0:06:39
28Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)0:07:24
29Naran Khangarid (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclocross Team0:07:25
30Robert Glajza (Svk)0:07:28
31Michael Bleuzen (Fra)0:07:51
32Marek Canecky (Svk)
33Boldbaatar Bold-Erdene (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclocross Team
34Ariunbold Naranbat (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclocross Team
35Gareth Whittall (GBr) Beauvale CC
36Baasankhuu Myagmarsuren (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclocross Team
37Matej Medved (Svk)
38Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
39David Lozano Riba (Spa)
40Ralph Näf (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
41Glenn Le Queau (Fra)
42Steven De Decker (Bel) Josan - Mercedes-Benz Aalst Ct
43Mike Garrigan (Can)

Latest on Cyclingnews