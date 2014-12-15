January 23, Stage 4: Glenelg - Mount Barker 145km
Stage 4: Glenelg - Mount Barker
Matt White says:
"The biggest danger on this stage for the GC contenders, or guys who want to win the stage, will be the wind. Every time we go down south to the Fleurieu Peninsula the danger for cross winds is very large and, weather permitting, the race can change drastically. It's a day for the GC riders, not to lose out, but it's a day for people who don't mind the wind to do some damage on guys who are maybe not as race fit as they are."
Winner - A UniSA rider who is off GC
