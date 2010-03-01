Image 1 of 22 Sid Taberly (Team Sho-Air/Specialized) wins by 2:39 over Bishop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 22 Men's Podium (L to R) Vincent Lombardi (Sho-Air) 4th, Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) 2nd, Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) 1st, Manuel Prado (Sho-Air/Specialized) 3rd, Dana Weber (Trek/World) 5th (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 22 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) leading the second chase group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 22 Ty Kady (Team Sho-Air-Specialized) on his way to winning the Cat 1, 30-34 field (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 22 Dezmin Wilder (Sobe/Cannondale) on a fire road climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 22 Diego Mendonna (Sho-Air) at the finish line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 22 Sid Taberly (Team Sho-Air/Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 22 A rider in the downhill S-Turns (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 22 Zach Valdez riding the burms (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 22 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) flying up the fire road climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 22 Vincent Lombard (Sho-Air) pacing the chase group up a climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 22 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) hammering out of the saddle (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 22 A lone rider leads up the four mile road climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 22 The main contenders are content to ride tempo up the road climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 22 Sid Taberly (Team Sho-Air/Specialized) was second onto the singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 22 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) chasing Taberlay (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 22 Manuel Prado (Team Sho-Air/Specialized) riding thrid (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 22 Miguel Valadez riding to an 8th place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 22 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) descending in 8th place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 22 Riders warmed up quickly today due to the big road climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 22 Sid Taberly (Team Sho-Air/Specialized) with a two minute lead at the end of the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 22 Zach Valdez seemed to be enjoying his winning ride in the 17-18 class (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

On a magnificent day in the Cleveland National Forest, Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) used his free ride skills on the descents to motor away from Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) and take the victory. Bishop rode a strong race to take second place, finishing several minutes ahead of the rest of the field. Costa Rican champion Manuel Prado (Sho-Air/Specialized) finished third, followed by Vincent Lombardi (Sho-Air) in fourth, and Dana Weber (Trek/World) in fifth.

The mountainous course was saturated with rain over the past several days but drained exceptionally well to make the racing far less muddy than expected. Riders were treated to a grueling, four-mile road climb through Morena County Park before tackling two difficult loops in the mountains.

Total climbing on the 24-mile course was nearly 3,500 feet. The rocky terrain proved to be a challenging due to downhill drop-offs and steep fire road climbs. Following the mountain loops, the racers were rewarded with nearly four miles of downhill singletrack to the finish.

Most of the main contenders were content to stay together up the initial climb so that they would not blow themselves up before hitting the singletrack. Sid Taberlay said "On the first climb I was happy to sit in and ride tempo with everyone else but wanted to get to the singletrack first."

Bishop arrived at the singletrack behind Taberlay, followed by Prado. That positioning would not change for the whole race as the three essentially rode individual time trials.

"Today was a rude awakening having been playing in the snow last week," said Bishop. "It was a tough one but I still felt good about it." He added, "Sid was killing the downhills and riding the drop-offs so I decided to back it off a little."

Bishop is planning to compete in somewhat more cross country events this year including the new Triple Crown Series and the World Cup race at Windham, New York.

"I was content to have a clean run and not have someone else's mud flying in my face," said Taberlay. "The (Specialized) Epic was doing its thing on the descents. I just let the bike go and I was just having fun. The second lap I was a bit more conservative…once I couldn't see him (Bishop) I was content with just riding my own pace."

Behind the leaders, two chase groups formed. The first included La Ruta Champion Manny Prado, Vincent Lombardi, and Dana Weber. Prado finally wore the other down and was able to claim third place.

"I'm a good endurance rider so usually the last thirty minutes of a two hour race is where I start feeling good," said Prado. "The guy riding fourth was strong on the climbs so every time I would hit a descent I would just pin it. I'm happy with third."

The second chase group was led by Jamis factory rider Adam Snyder. He put in some impressive moves to distance himself from the group and take sixth place.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sid Taberlay (Shoair/Specilaized) 2:00:21 2 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory) 0:02:39 3 Manuel Prado (Shoair/Specilaized) 0:07:11 4 Vincent Lombardi (Velosport) 0:07:42 5 Dana Weber (Trek/World Bicycle) 0:07:46 6 Adam Snyder (Jamis Bikes) 0:07:47 7 Romolo Forcino (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:07:57 8 Miguel Valadez 0:09:43 9 Menso De Jong (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:11:45 10 Jason Siegle (Bike Religion) 0:14:22 11 Doug Andrews 0:14:41 12 Charles Jenkins (KHS G50 Crew) 0:16:08 13 Sean Donovan (Cytomax/KHS) 0:16:11 14 Dezmin Wilder (Sobe Cannond) 0:18:05 15 John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:18:47 16 Paul Freiwald (Pivot Cycles) 0:18:49 17 Tsering Alleyne (Marin Bikes) 0:19:08 18 Matthew Connors (Bicycle Ranch) 0:19:52 19 Eric Bierman (Steven K Sports) 0:21:08 20 Alex Boone (Trek MTN Co-Op) 0:21:30 21 Robert Herber (Dixon Art) 0:21:48 22 Ryan Clark (Cynergy Cycles) 0:22:09 23 Tom Koerner (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:23:18 24 Chris Heinrich (The Path Bike Shop) 0:24:19 25 Noah Holcomb (Revo/Cannondale) 0:28:48 26 Matt Freeman (Fisher 29Er Crew) 0:32:14 27 Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:33:06 DNF Dain Zaffke (Wtb/Santa Cruz) DNF Randall Jacobs (Wheelworks Racing) DNF Bryan Vanvleet (KHS Bicycles) DNF Chad Wells (3D Racing)

Elite singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garin Frost 2:44:30 DNF Adam Hart (29Er Crew Fisher)

Cat. 1 Men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zachary Valdez 1:22:49 2 Ryan Odle (Gary Fisher 29Er Crew) 0:06:14 3 Brady Kiss (Team Mata) 0:07:32 4 Garrett Garcia (Rock N Road) 0:08:44 5 Travis Glysson 0:09:38 6 Chris Johnson (Sho-Air) 0:13:05 7 Peter Morris (Bike Religon) 0:20:53 8 Brandon Droese (Platinum Performance) 0:29:03

Cat. 1 Men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Casey Williams (Bear Valley Bikes) 1:26:16 2 Shane Skelton (Montrose Bike Shop) 0:05:36 3 Gene Capinas (Team Mata) 0:05:55 4 Quint Berkemeier 0:18:29

Cat. 1 Men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Munoz (Sho-Air Velosport) 2:21:36 2 Tucker Trotter (Mata) 0:04:00 3 Brian Crooks (Pure Power Outhguard) 0:05:34 4 Chris Stein (UC Santa Barbara) 0:13:08 5 Vu Le (Trek MTN Co-Op) 0:21:26 6 Stephane Roch (Bike Empire) 0:21:31 DNF John Muller (Sho-Air Specialized)

Cat. 1 Men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Monell (Trek MTN Co-Op) 2:21:43 2 Anton Petrov (Bike Religion) 0:01:55 3 Chris Burke (Platinum Performance) 0:02:38 4 Eric Schuda (Shoair/Specialized) 0:05:05 5 Nicholas Ducharme (Felt Bicycles/Mafia) 0:05:53 6 John Cordoba 0:07:54 7 Justin Libby (Turner Bikes) 0:08:27 8 Andrew Ordelheide 0:13:18 9 Ryan La Bar (Zaffke) 0:18:27 10 Barret Fishner (Mountains Edge) 0:18:30 11 Ara Movsessian (Backbone Adventure ) 0:27:41 12 D.J. Limardi (Velo Pro ) 0:30:41 DNF Peter Tonn

Cat. 1 Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ty Kady (Sho-Air/Specialized) 2:10:59 2 Gerry Cody (Dons Bikes Rialto) 0:01:34 3 Marco Arocha (Shoair/Sonance) 0:05:11 4 Wesley Reutimann (Paa) 0:07:31 5 Michael Barbee (Bear Velley Bikes) 0:09:29 6 James Walsh (Celo Pacific) 0:12:16 7 Alfredo Marquez (Cycle-World) 0:13:06 8 Jason Rusnak (Shoair/Sonance) 0:14:31 9 Griffith Vertican (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:15:50 10 Humberto Castro (Backbone Racing) 0:16:15 11 Adam Poytress (Platinum Performance) 0:18:11 12 David Ruiz (Sc Velo) 0:22:20 13 Jon Holdener 0:36:04 DNF Daniel Perez (Bear Valley Bikes) DNF Ryan Hernandez (Sc Velo)

Cat. 1 Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gary Douville (Platinum Performance) 2:11:04 2 Ben Jones (Celo Pacific / B & L) 0:09:16 3 Philip Thistman (No Fear) 0:09:23 4 Alexis Seletzky (Cynergy) 0:11:22 5 Justin Mann (Velosport) 0:12:34 6 Ryan Cox (Linked Cycling) 0:13:00 7 Mike Oceguera (Sc Velo) 0:13:35 8 Timothy Sparks (Metal MTN) 0:14:10 9 Jermaine Brown (Velo Pro/Kon) 0:16:53 10 Stuart Gonzalez (Powerbar/Fox/Kenda) 0:17:14 11 Larry Tanzo (Tanzo Electric) 0:18:32 12 Jason Williams 0:20:33 13 Chris Mckee (Shoair/Sonance) 0:23:36 14 Matthew Gutowski (Arts Cyclery) 0:26:10 15 Jason Charlebois (Linked Cycling) 0:29:38 16 Robert Snyder (Backbone) 0:32:31 17 Rene Pulido (Sc Velo) 0:35:14 18 Gregory Klein (Adams Ave Bike Shop) 0:36:17 19 Javier Vega 0:46:10 DNF Ryan Damato (Linked Cycling) DNF Scott Mckelvey (Palm Springs)

Cat. 1 Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Saliamonas (Paa/Remax) 2:24:33 2 Toby Gaerin 0:00:02 3 Bill Mosher (Shoair/Sonance) 0:02:39 4 Chris Marsiguerra (Joselyns) 0:02:44 5 Sean Smith (Linked Cycling) 0:13:27 6 Mark Woodward (Shoair/Sonance) 0:17:29 7 Gabriel Garcia (Chicken Ranc) 0:19:26 8 Trevor Oxborrow 0:19:47 9 Sean Davidson 0:26:43 10 Theodore Posch (Fullerton) 0:30:28 11 Brendan Shepherd 0:30:37 12 Tim Glatfelter (Linked Cycyling) 0:43:43

Cat. 1 Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Stephenson (Shoair/Sonance) 2:18:32 2 David Sullivan (Shoair/Sonance) 0:00:32 3 Tim Zandbergen (Shoair/Sonance) 0:07:26 4 Art Macfarland (Hammerhead Bikes.Com) 0:17:16 5 Robert Martinez (Rocket Sport Racing) 0:37:29 DNF Robert Kmetz (Shoair/Sonance) DNF Tony Trattenero

Cat. 1 Men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bobby Langin Sr (Platinum Performance) 1:28:05 2 John Swanguen (Cerro Bike) 0:01:32 3 John Biron (Platinum Performance) 0:01:34 4 Randy Liechty (Bike Empire) 0:03:06 5 Charles Morris (Bike Religon) 0:06:50 6 Tom Gabehart (Cal Coast Bi) 0:19:44

Cat. 1 Men 55-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dean Swank (Bear Valley Bikes) 1:26:54 2 Jon Miller (Platinum Performance) 0:03:52 3 Mike Weber (Platinum Performance) 0:10:20 4 Jorge Hernandez (Turbo) 0:16:33 5 Ben Eisley 0:35:08

Cat. 1 Men 60-64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Blatner (Bikes4Life) 1:42:44 2 Stan Ford (Socal Endurance) 0:03:41 3 Steve Hughes 0:08:31 4 Eric Storm 0:20:45

Cat. 1 Men 65+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Buz Brockway (Team Ape) 2:06:06 2 Frederic Schmid (360 Cycle Works) 0:01:49 3 Ron Riley (Scccc) 0:09:12 4 Russ Fay (Sho-Air/Sonance) 0:11:20 5 Brian Kiniry 0:13:11

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brad Stephenson (Shoair/Sonance) 2:12:16 2 Kurt Gensheimer (Buy-Cell.Com/Ibis) 0:12:13 3 Mark Scheetz (Coates Cyclery) 0:18:53 4 John Cline (Team Ape) 0:36:47

Cat. 2 Men 14 & Under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Perez 1:43:59 2 Cole Avery (Fast Friday) 0:08:21 3 Jarred Jordan (Spy/No Fear/Jett) 1:02:51

Cat. 2 Men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eliel Anttila 1:33:51 2 Cameron Williams (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:00:56 3 Josh Larson (Linked) 0:32:57

Cat. 2 Men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryce Semonian (North Of The Border) 1:44:32 2 Dallin Davidson 0:10:53 3 Tyler Rodgers 0:12:13 4 Christian Yellott (Linked Cycling) 0:23:26

Cat. 2 Men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Ellin (Swamis) 1:32:24 2 Christian Vizcaya 0:11:41 3 Brett Stevens (Palm Springs) 0:11:49 4 Steven Carcano (Sc Velo) 0:12:21

Cat. 2 Men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Osborn 1:37:27 2 Ryan Kershek 0:02:47 3 Alvin Chen (Paa / Remax) 0:06:51 4 Allen Lin (Pasadena Athletic) 0:06:55 5 Diego Mendonca (Shoair/Rebecca Higgs) 0:08:10 6 Chris Brooks 0:08:58 7 Josh Kompa 0:09:08 8 Josh Oskins (Sand Canyon Cyclery) 0:14:45 9 Tyler Miller 0:16:31 10 Jon Embrey 0:18:42 11 Cheyne Mckeever (Backbone Racing) 0:29:06 12 Sean Robman (Paa / Remax) 0:30:15 13 Calvin Lefebvre (Shoair/Sonance) 1:10:52 DNF Michael Cockroft (Incycle) DNF Dan Profeta (Sho-Air/Sona)

Cat. 2 Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Smith (Shoair/Sonance) 1:34:20 2 Erik Dekold (Skuld Racing) 0:01:51 3 Mykyta Yurtyn 0:02:00 4 Jaramie Duke 0:06:28 5 John Dang (Shoair/Sonance) 0:09:17 6 Bryan Brusick (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:12:29 7 Christoph Bassett (Mafia Racing) 0:16:11 8 Jesse Daniels 0:16:12 9 Laureanoramos Jose (Shoair/Sonance) 0:18:08 10 Chad Holcomb (Sd Cyclo Velo) 0:18:27 11 Arvydas Stropus 0:19:25 12 Goro Kataoka 0:19:53 13 Aidas Stropus 0:23:29 14 Alexander Flinn (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:36:52 DNF Nick Gualtieri (Sc Velo)

Cat. 2 Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Stainton 1:34:18 2 Nicholas Snider 0:02:35 3 Paul Chia (Santa Clarita Velo) 0:04:46 4 Nathanal Graham (Linkedcycling) 0:05:44 5 Michael Mongiello (Team Mongiello) 0:06:40 6 Chris Wellbaum 0:07:44 7 Chris Guyer (Paa / Remax) 0:07:47 8 Louie Felix 0:09:57 9 Colin Hart 0:11:40 10 Omar Estrada (Aqua Al2/SDBC) 0:11:53 11 Michael Farkas (Del Sur Rednecks) 0:12:01 12 Jeff Stanners (Dons Bikes) 0:13:48 13 Dustin Summerville (Harney Sushi) 0:14:49 14 Jason Miyagishima (Miyagi) 0:15:19 15 Tim Vanglider 0:15:44 16 Norberto Oropez (Paa / Remax) 0:16:00 17 Craig Kirkbride (Romdos) 0:16:11 18 Jeff Spillers (Yosemite Wat) 0:18:15 19 Benjamin Yalung (Padjack Racing) 0:19:47 20 Greg Ledesma 0:27:28 21 Jason Martel (Big Axe) 0:28:26

Cat. 2 Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Umale (Santa Clarita Velo) 1:33:27 2 Derric Swinfard (Monster Media) 0:01:12 3 Clinton Campbell (Velosport/Ance) 0:02:18 4 Joe Pusl (Swamis) 0:02:47 5 Paul Lorusso (Outer Circle Racing) 0:04:01 6 Charlie Gilmore (Troupe Racing) 0:04:41 7 Jim Spotts (Simi Cycling) 0:07:19 8 Gordon Smith 0:07:22 9 Patrick Day (Shoair/Sonance) 0:10:32 10 Chris Duburg (Tri-Sport) 0:12:01 11 Peter Nesmith (Etna Brewing Co) 0:12:22 12 Paul Donohoe (Chicken Ranc) 0:13:10 13 Mike Henderson (The Team) 0:13:48 14 Ryan Campbell 0:16:55 15 Chris Johnson 0:17:07 16 Matthias Jezek (Shoair/Sonance) 0:18:52 17 Michael Dowdle (Coates Cyclery) 0:20:08 18 Glenn Hardcastle 0:22:49 DNF Omar Almaguer (Sc Velo) DNF Christoph Bautista (Sc Velo) DNF Chris Johnson (Zumacrae) DNF Michael Vert

Cat. 2 Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Teno (Outer Circle Racing) 1:34:16 2 Jon Redline 0:03:16 3 Jaime Espinoza (Backbone Racing) 0:05:42 4 Paul Vujovich (Purple Haze) 0:06:13 5 William Schellenger 0:07:25 6 Randy Rush (Backbone Racing) 0:08:19 7 Tom Robe 0:08:53 8 Wade Arnold (Sc Velo/Incycle) 0:09:06 9 David Culbertson (Sho-Air) 0:10:04 10 Kenneth Healy 0:10:13 11 Steve Glick 0:16:43 12 Andrew Markham (Shoair/Sonance) 0:17:37 13 Andrew Hart (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:24:38 14 Gavin Burke (Bear Valley) 0:40:46

Cat. 2 Men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Vidal 1:35:06 2 Steve Vaughan 0:02:17 3 Robert Rodgers (Sho-Air Team Velospo) 0:03:50 4 Adam Conaway 0:05:15 5 Mike Gourley (Metal MTN) 0:06:16 6 Mark Luke (Platinum Performance) 0:12:27 7 Barry Jones 0:13:08 8 Scott Skelton (Montrose Bike Shop) 0:14:43 9 Steve Ellis (Sho-Air/Velosport) 0:16:26 10 Jeff Kinney (E Cycling Store) 0:20:50 11 Pete Kirkham (Hemet High School) 0:27:35 12 Peter Eaton (Shoair/Sonance) 0:29:30

Cat. 2 Men 55-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tod Hostetler (Team Ape) 1:44:05 2 Steve Colford (Boure') 0:02:26 3 Fred Uttke 0:07:30 4 Bryan Benson 0:12:52 5 Scott Sampson (Da Hui Race) 0:18:36 6 Philippe Minniti (Team Ape) 0:19:19 7 Steve Engelgau (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:28:19 8 Scott Mettugh (Active On) 0:33:26 DNF Randy Profeta (Shoair/Sonance)

Cat. 2 Men 60-65 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francis Orrantia (World Cycles) 1:58:21 2 Roger Sexton (Team Ape) 0:17:21 3 Roland Russ (Bikeman.Com) 1:02:40

Cat. 2 Men 65+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dean Ferrandini 2:34:51

Cat. 2 Clydesdale 34 & Under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Woodruff (The Agency Boardshop) 1:44:52

Cat. 2 Clydesdale 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Turner (Giant) 1:32:28 2 Michael Dulin (Back Alley) 0:25:54 3 Damon Mann (X Fusion/Crank Bros) 0:26:09 4 Rick Watts 0:29:08 5 Ross Thompson (Coates/On Deck Found) 0:39:53 DNF Matt Dodd (Sc Velo)

Cat. 2 singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Don Jackson (Shoair/Sonance) 1:43:20 2 Samuel Dogan 0:00:37 3 Charlie Stone (Sc Velo) 0:02:32 4 Jason Butler (Aqua Al2/SDBC) 0:03:47 5 Rudy Melendez (Pasadena Athletic) 0:11:25 6 Alfredo Cabrera (Paa / Remax) 0:14:32 7 Kathryn Lapointe (Quality Bicycyle) 0:22:28 8 Brian Itzaina (Hidden Valley) 0:29:27

Open long course men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clay Bennett (Bear Valley Bikes) 2:08:07 2 Carl Tsang 0:44:31 3 Robert Wells 1:18:26 4 David Turner (Turner Bikes) 1:18:26

Cat. 3 Men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Kronfli (Paa/Re-Max) 1:45:08 2 Devin Arenas (Paa / Remax) 0:11:22 3 Garrett Gaither 0:15:00 4 Steven Shushnar (St Francis) 0:23:41 5 Roberto Encinas (Armando Gama) 0:29:11 6 Christoph Sercel 0:36:49

Cat. 3 Men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zac Tomlinson (Bikebling.Com) 1:42:54 2 Derek Bergfeld (Shoair) 0:16:24 3 Paul Greve 0:19:32 4 Armando Gama 0:41:15

Cat. 3 Men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Colton 1:38:59 2 Christoph Woodruff 0:05:42 3 Ray Snoke (Aqua Al2/SDBC) 0:06:47 4 Matt Jackson 0:27:33 5 Quillan Trombley 0:31:56 DNF Matthew Parker

Cat. 3 Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorenzo Cervantes 1:40:03 2 Kevins Mehrens (Sho-Air) 0:04:14 3 Manuel Doblado 0:06:29 4 Alfredo Gallegos 0:06:31 5 Michael Page 0:17:49 6 Andy Glatfelter (Linked Cycling) 0:18:36 7 Jason Fabiny 0:18:43 8 Edward Frost (Soul Cycles) 0:22:34 9 Nick Humphrey 0:24:30 10 Steve Berg 0:24:47 11 Edwin Ramos 0:51:32

Cat. 3 Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Metcalfe 1:38:56 2 Brian Sanchez 0:01:52 3 Ovidio Veliz 0:04:21 4 David Mcweeny 0:12:53 5 Joe Trussell 0:17:05 6 Gerardo Martinez 0:22:57 7 John Obrien 0:25:51 8 Genaro Meza 0:26:23 9 Harold Mendoza (Aloyracing) 0:31:22 10 Alex Papike 0:32:24 11 Glenn Garvida 0:32:49 12 Mark Wilson 1:03:20 DNF Seth Sproul (Chicken Ranc) DNF Albert Ubieta

Cat. 3 Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Barense 1:38:57 2 James Sabelis (Paa / Remax) 0:03:21 3 David Turner (Paa/Remax) 0:03:34 4 John Meissner (Unicel) 0:08:19 5 Chad Smart (Shoair/Sonance) 0:16:19 6 Steve Copeland (Surf City Cylery) 0:16:44 7 Louis King 0:17:39 8 Todd Luman (Amgen) 0:17:54 9 Rob De Los Reyes (San Diego Bicycle) 0:18:27 10 Sean Hickey (Vantassel B Team) 0:22:37 11 James Lycklama 0:24:54 12 Darius Khayat 0:25:36 13 Edward Flanigan 0:26:55 14 Jeff Olson (Sho-Air/Sonance) 0:27:51 15 Michael Ho (Linked Cycling) 0:28:05 16 Alex Huerta 0:31:29 17 Tom Gundlock 0:38:10 18 Cesar Ramos 1:04:01 DNF Deron Dodero

Cat. 3 Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dave Andersen 1:44:01 2 Bill Brock (Velosport) 0:05:21 3 Steve Marucheau 0:20:20 4 Mark Thome (Backbone/PMBC) 0:27:32 5 Greg Keene 0:39:59

Cat. 3 Men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Sarter 1:53:45 2 Dave Gehrer 0:01:46 3 Roy Collins 0:08:54 4 Taylor Coffroth (Aqua Al2/SDBC) 0:13:02 5 Ricardo Ruiz (2 Team) 0:30:34 DNF Greg Knight (Shoair/Sonance) DNF Mike Dannelley DNF Robert Leclair

Cat. 3 Men 55+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Douville (Manchester Cycle) 1:53:38 2 Kurt Wiese 0:08:20 3 Dennis Chandler (Wmd) 0:28:49 4 Butch Yellott 0:52:19 5 Paul Stuverud 0:56:38

Cat. 3 Clydesdales 34 & Under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kerry Waldman (Rodder Racing) 2:14:33 2 Noel Tabor (Acqua Al 2/SDBC) 0:00:22

Cat. 3 Clydesdales 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alan Kadlec 1:53:56 2 Jim Burleson 0:07:24 3 Scott Delaurentis (Dinos Bike Shop) 0:12:11 4 Joel Sercel 0:29:22 5 Dave Boxley 0:30:23 DNF Christoph M Lewis (Linked Cycling) DNF Matt Little

Junior men 10 & Under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Hickey (Vantassel) 0:21:17 2 Jonah Sanchez 0:04:00 3 Andrew Comer (Acqua Al2/SDBC) 0:04:01 4 Dylan Eaton (Sho-Air/Velosport) 0:07:54 5 Gareth Eaton (Sho-Air/Velosport) 0:14:44