Descending skills net Taberlay victory
Bishop takes second to speedy Australian
On a magnificent day in the Cleveland National Forest, Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) used his free ride skills on the descents to motor away from Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) and take the victory. Bishop rode a strong race to take second place, finishing several minutes ahead of the rest of the field. Costa Rican champion Manuel Prado (Sho-Air/Specialized) finished third, followed by Vincent Lombardi (Sho-Air) in fourth, and Dana Weber (Trek/World) in fifth.
The mountainous course was saturated with rain over the past several days but drained exceptionally well to make the racing far less muddy than expected. Riders were treated to a grueling, four-mile road climb through Morena County Park before tackling two difficult loops in the mountains.
Total climbing on the 24-mile course was nearly 3,500 feet. The rocky terrain proved to be a challenging due to downhill drop-offs and steep fire road climbs. Following the mountain loops, the racers were rewarded with nearly four miles of downhill singletrack to the finish.
Most of the main contenders were content to stay together up the initial climb so that they would not blow themselves up before hitting the singletrack. Sid Taberlay said "On the first climb I was happy to sit in and ride tempo with everyone else but wanted to get to the singletrack first."
Bishop arrived at the singletrack behind Taberlay, followed by Prado. That positioning would not change for the whole race as the three essentially rode individual time trials.
"Today was a rude awakening having been playing in the snow last week," said Bishop. "It was a tough one but I still felt good about it." He added, "Sid was killing the downhills and riding the drop-offs so I decided to back it off a little."
Bishop is planning to compete in somewhat more cross country events this year including the new Triple Crown Series and the World Cup race at Windham, New York.
"I was content to have a clean run and not have someone else's mud flying in my face," said Taberlay. "The (Specialized) Epic was doing its thing on the descents. I just let the bike go and I was just having fun. The second lap I was a bit more conservative…once I couldn't see him (Bishop) I was content with just riding my own pace."
Behind the leaders, two chase groups formed. The first included La Ruta Champion Manny Prado, Vincent Lombardi, and Dana Weber. Prado finally wore the other down and was able to claim third place.
"I'm a good endurance rider so usually the last thirty minutes of a two hour race is where I start feeling good," said Prado. "The guy riding fourth was strong on the climbs so every time I would hit a descent I would just pin it. I'm happy with third."
The second chase group was led by Jamis factory rider Adam Snyder. He put in some impressive moves to distance himself from the group and take sixth place.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sid Taberlay (Shoair/Specilaized)
|2:00:21
|2
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)
|0:02:39
|3
|Manuel Prado (Shoair/Specilaized)
|0:07:11
|4
|Vincent Lombardi (Velosport)
|0:07:42
|5
|Dana Weber (Trek/World Bicycle)
|0:07:46
|6
|Adam Snyder (Jamis Bikes)
|0:07:47
|7
|Romolo Forcino (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:07:57
|8
|Miguel Valadez
|0:09:43
|9
|Menso De Jong (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|0:11:45
|10
|Jason Siegle (Bike Religion)
|0:14:22
|11
|Doug Andrews
|0:14:41
|12
|Charles Jenkins (KHS G50 Crew)
|0:16:08
|13
|Sean Donovan (Cytomax/KHS)
|0:16:11
|14
|Dezmin Wilder (Sobe Cannond)
|0:18:05
|15
|John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:18:47
|16
|Paul Freiwald (Pivot Cycles)
|0:18:49
|17
|Tsering Alleyne (Marin Bikes)
|0:19:08
|18
|Matthew Connors (Bicycle Ranch)
|0:19:52
|19
|Eric Bierman (Steven K Sports)
|0:21:08
|20
|Alex Boone (Trek MTN Co-Op)
|0:21:30
|21
|Robert Herber (Dixon Art)
|0:21:48
|22
|Ryan Clark (Cynergy Cycles)
|0:22:09
|23
|Tom Koerner (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:23:18
|24
|Chris Heinrich (The Path Bike Shop)
|0:24:19
|25
|Noah Holcomb (Revo/Cannondale)
|0:28:48
|26
|Matt Freeman (Fisher 29Er Crew)
|0:32:14
|27
|Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:33:06
|DNF
|Dain Zaffke (Wtb/Santa Cruz)
|DNF
|Randall Jacobs (Wheelworks Racing)
|DNF
|Bryan Vanvleet (KHS Bicycles)
|DNF
|Chad Wells (3D Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garin Frost
|2:44:30
|DNF
|Adam Hart (29Er Crew Fisher)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zachary Valdez
|1:22:49
|2
|Ryan Odle (Gary Fisher 29Er Crew)
|0:06:14
|3
|Brady Kiss (Team Mata)
|0:07:32
|4
|Garrett Garcia (Rock N Road)
|0:08:44
|5
|Travis Glysson
|0:09:38
|6
|Chris Johnson (Sho-Air)
|0:13:05
|7
|Peter Morris (Bike Religon)
|0:20:53
|8
|Brandon Droese (Platinum Performance)
|0:29:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Casey Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
|1:26:16
|2
|Shane Skelton (Montrose Bike Shop)
|0:05:36
|3
|Gene Capinas (Team Mata)
|0:05:55
|4
|Quint Berkemeier
|0:18:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Munoz (Sho-Air Velosport)
|2:21:36
|2
|Tucker Trotter (Mata)
|0:04:00
|3
|Brian Crooks (Pure Power Outhguard)
|0:05:34
|4
|Chris Stein (UC Santa Barbara)
|0:13:08
|5
|Vu Le (Trek MTN Co-Op)
|0:21:26
|6
|Stephane Roch (Bike Empire)
|0:21:31
|DNF
|John Muller (Sho-Air Specialized)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Monell (Trek MTN Co-Op)
|2:21:43
|2
|Anton Petrov (Bike Religion)
|0:01:55
|3
|Chris Burke (Platinum Performance)
|0:02:38
|4
|Eric Schuda (Shoair/Specialized)
|0:05:05
|5
|Nicholas Ducharme (Felt Bicycles/Mafia)
|0:05:53
|6
|John Cordoba
|0:07:54
|7
|Justin Libby (Turner Bikes)
|0:08:27
|8
|Andrew Ordelheide
|0:13:18
|9
|Ryan La Bar (Zaffke)
|0:18:27
|10
|Barret Fishner (Mountains Edge)
|0:18:30
|11
|Ara Movsessian (Backbone Adventure )
|0:27:41
|12
|D.J. Limardi (Velo Pro )
|0:30:41
|DNF
|Peter Tonn
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ty Kady (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|2:10:59
|2
|Gerry Cody (Dons Bikes Rialto)
|0:01:34
|3
|Marco Arocha (Shoair/Sonance)
|0:05:11
|4
|Wesley Reutimann (Paa)
|0:07:31
|5
|Michael Barbee (Bear Velley Bikes)
|0:09:29
|6
|James Walsh (Celo Pacific)
|0:12:16
|7
|Alfredo Marquez (Cycle-World)
|0:13:06
|8
|Jason Rusnak (Shoair/Sonance)
|0:14:31
|9
|Griffith Vertican (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:15:50
|10
|Humberto Castro (Backbone Racing)
|0:16:15
|11
|Adam Poytress (Platinum Performance)
|0:18:11
|12
|David Ruiz (Sc Velo)
|0:22:20
|13
|Jon Holdener
|0:36:04
|DNF
|Daniel Perez (Bear Valley Bikes)
|DNF
|Ryan Hernandez (Sc Velo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gary Douville (Platinum Performance)
|2:11:04
|2
|Ben Jones (Celo Pacific / B & L)
|0:09:16
|3
|Philip Thistman (No Fear)
|0:09:23
|4
|Alexis Seletzky (Cynergy)
|0:11:22
|5
|Justin Mann (Velosport)
|0:12:34
|6
|Ryan Cox (Linked Cycling)
|0:13:00
|7
|Mike Oceguera (Sc Velo)
|0:13:35
|8
|Timothy Sparks (Metal MTN)
|0:14:10
|9
|Jermaine Brown (Velo Pro/Kon)
|0:16:53
|10
|Stuart Gonzalez (Powerbar/Fox/Kenda)
|0:17:14
|11
|Larry Tanzo (Tanzo Electric)
|0:18:32
|12
|Jason Williams
|0:20:33
|13
|Chris Mckee (Shoair/Sonance)
|0:23:36
|14
|Matthew Gutowski (Arts Cyclery)
|0:26:10
|15
|Jason Charlebois (Linked Cycling)
|0:29:38
|16
|Robert Snyder (Backbone)
|0:32:31
|17
|Rene Pulido (Sc Velo)
|0:35:14
|18
|Gregory Klein (Adams Ave Bike Shop)
|0:36:17
|19
|Javier Vega
|0:46:10
|DNF
|Ryan Damato (Linked Cycling)
|DNF
|Scott Mckelvey (Palm Springs)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Saliamonas (Paa/Remax)
|2:24:33
|2
|Toby Gaerin
|0:00:02
|3
|Bill Mosher (Shoair/Sonance)
|0:02:39
|4
|Chris Marsiguerra (Joselyns)
|0:02:44
|5
|Sean Smith (Linked Cycling)
|0:13:27
|6
|Mark Woodward (Shoair/Sonance)
|0:17:29
|7
|Gabriel Garcia (Chicken Ranc)
|0:19:26
|8
|Trevor Oxborrow
|0:19:47
|9
|Sean Davidson
|0:26:43
|10
|Theodore Posch (Fullerton)
|0:30:28
|11
|Brendan Shepherd
|0:30:37
|12
|Tim Glatfelter (Linked Cycyling)
|0:43:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Stephenson (Shoair/Sonance)
|2:18:32
|2
|David Sullivan (Shoair/Sonance)
|0:00:32
|3
|Tim Zandbergen (Shoair/Sonance)
|0:07:26
|4
|Art Macfarland (Hammerhead Bikes.Com)
|0:17:16
|5
|Robert Martinez (Rocket Sport Racing)
|0:37:29
|DNF
|Robert Kmetz (Shoair/Sonance)
|DNF
|Tony Trattenero
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Langin Sr (Platinum Performance)
|1:28:05
|2
|John Swanguen (Cerro Bike)
|0:01:32
|3
|John Biron (Platinum Performance)
|0:01:34
|4
|Randy Liechty (Bike Empire)
|0:03:06
|5
|Charles Morris (Bike Religon)
|0:06:50
|6
|Tom Gabehart (Cal Coast Bi)
|0:19:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dean Swank (Bear Valley Bikes)
|1:26:54
|2
|Jon Miller (Platinum Performance)
|0:03:52
|3
|Mike Weber (Platinum Performance)
|0:10:20
|4
|Jorge Hernandez (Turbo)
|0:16:33
|5
|Ben Eisley
|0:35:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Blatner (Bikes4Life)
|1:42:44
|2
|Stan Ford (Socal Endurance)
|0:03:41
|3
|Steve Hughes
|0:08:31
|4
|Eric Storm
|0:20:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Buz Brockway (Team Ape)
|2:06:06
|2
|Frederic Schmid (360 Cycle Works)
|0:01:49
|3
|Ron Riley (Scccc)
|0:09:12
|4
|Russ Fay (Sho-Air/Sonance)
|0:11:20
|5
|Brian Kiniry
|0:13:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Stephenson (Shoair/Sonance)
|2:12:16
|2
|Kurt Gensheimer (Buy-Cell.Com/Ibis)
|0:12:13
|3
|Mark Scheetz (Coates Cyclery)
|0:18:53
|4
|John Cline (Team Ape)
|0:36:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Perez
|1:43:59
|2
|Cole Avery (Fast Friday)
|0:08:21
|3
|Jarred Jordan (Spy/No Fear/Jett)
|1:02:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eliel Anttila
|1:33:51
|2
|Cameron Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:00:56
|3
|Josh Larson (Linked)
|0:32:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryce Semonian (North Of The Border)
|1:44:32
|2
|Dallin Davidson
|0:10:53
|3
|Tyler Rodgers
|0:12:13
|4
|Christian Yellott (Linked Cycling)
|0:23:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Ellin (Swamis)
|1:32:24
|2
|Christian Vizcaya
|0:11:41
|3
|Brett Stevens (Palm Springs)
|0:11:49
|4
|Steven Carcano (Sc Velo)
|0:12:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Osborn
|1:37:27
|2
|Ryan Kershek
|0:02:47
|3
|Alvin Chen (Paa / Remax)
|0:06:51
|4
|Allen Lin (Pasadena Athletic)
|0:06:55
|5
|Diego Mendonca (Shoair/Rebecca Higgs)
|0:08:10
|6
|Chris Brooks
|0:08:58
|7
|Josh Kompa
|0:09:08
|8
|Josh Oskins (Sand Canyon Cyclery)
|0:14:45
|9
|Tyler Miller
|0:16:31
|10
|Jon Embrey
|0:18:42
|11
|Cheyne Mckeever (Backbone Racing)
|0:29:06
|12
|Sean Robman (Paa / Remax)
|0:30:15
|13
|Calvin Lefebvre (Shoair/Sonance)
|1:10:52
|DNF
|Michael Cockroft (Incycle)
|DNF
|Dan Profeta (Sho-Air/Sona)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Smith (Shoair/Sonance)
|1:34:20
|2
|Erik Dekold (Skuld Racing)
|0:01:51
|3
|Mykyta Yurtyn
|0:02:00
|4
|Jaramie Duke
|0:06:28
|5
|John Dang (Shoair/Sonance)
|0:09:17
|6
|Bryan Brusick (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:12:29
|7
|Christoph Bassett (Mafia Racing)
|0:16:11
|8
|Jesse Daniels
|0:16:12
|9
|Laureanoramos Jose (Shoair/Sonance)
|0:18:08
|10
|Chad Holcomb (Sd Cyclo Velo)
|0:18:27
|11
|Arvydas Stropus
|0:19:25
|12
|Goro Kataoka
|0:19:53
|13
|Aidas Stropus
|0:23:29
|14
|Alexander Flinn (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:36:52
|DNF
|Nick Gualtieri (Sc Velo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Stainton
|1:34:18
|2
|Nicholas Snider
|0:02:35
|3
|Paul Chia (Santa Clarita Velo)
|0:04:46
|4
|Nathanal Graham (Linkedcycling)
|0:05:44
|5
|Michael Mongiello (Team Mongiello)
|0:06:40
|6
|Chris Wellbaum
|0:07:44
|7
|Chris Guyer (Paa / Remax)
|0:07:47
|8
|Louie Felix
|0:09:57
|9
|Colin Hart
|0:11:40
|10
|Omar Estrada (Aqua Al2/SDBC)
|0:11:53
|11
|Michael Farkas (Del Sur Rednecks)
|0:12:01
|12
|Jeff Stanners (Dons Bikes)
|0:13:48
|13
|Dustin Summerville (Harney Sushi)
|0:14:49
|14
|Jason Miyagishima (Miyagi)
|0:15:19
|15
|Tim Vanglider
|0:15:44
|16
|Norberto Oropez (Paa / Remax)
|0:16:00
|17
|Craig Kirkbride (Romdos)
|0:16:11
|18
|Jeff Spillers (Yosemite Wat)
|0:18:15
|19
|Benjamin Yalung (Padjack Racing)
|0:19:47
|20
|Greg Ledesma
|0:27:28
|21
|Jason Martel (Big Axe)
|0:28:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Umale (Santa Clarita Velo)
|1:33:27
|2
|Derric Swinfard (Monster Media)
|0:01:12
|3
|Clinton Campbell (Velosport/Ance)
|0:02:18
|4
|Joe Pusl (Swamis)
|0:02:47
|5
|Paul Lorusso (Outer Circle Racing)
|0:04:01
|6
|Charlie Gilmore (Troupe Racing)
|0:04:41
|7
|Jim Spotts (Simi Cycling)
|0:07:19
|8
|Gordon Smith
|0:07:22
|9
|Patrick Day (Shoair/Sonance)
|0:10:32
|10
|Chris Duburg (Tri-Sport)
|0:12:01
|11
|Peter Nesmith (Etna Brewing Co)
|0:12:22
|12
|Paul Donohoe (Chicken Ranc)
|0:13:10
|13
|Mike Henderson (The Team)
|0:13:48
|14
|Ryan Campbell
|0:16:55
|15
|Chris Johnson
|0:17:07
|16
|Matthias Jezek (Shoair/Sonance)
|0:18:52
|17
|Michael Dowdle (Coates Cyclery)
|0:20:08
|18
|Glenn Hardcastle
|0:22:49
|DNF
|Omar Almaguer (Sc Velo)
|DNF
|Christoph Bautista (Sc Velo)
|DNF
|Chris Johnson (Zumacrae)
|DNF
|Michael Vert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Teno (Outer Circle Racing)
|1:34:16
|2
|Jon Redline
|0:03:16
|3
|Jaime Espinoza (Backbone Racing)
|0:05:42
|4
|Paul Vujovich (Purple Haze)
|0:06:13
|5
|William Schellenger
|0:07:25
|6
|Randy Rush (Backbone Racing)
|0:08:19
|7
|Tom Robe
|0:08:53
|8
|Wade Arnold (Sc Velo/Incycle)
|0:09:06
|9
|David Culbertson (Sho-Air)
|0:10:04
|10
|Kenneth Healy
|0:10:13
|11
|Steve Glick
|0:16:43
|12
|Andrew Markham (Shoair/Sonance)
|0:17:37
|13
|Andrew Hart (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:24:38
|14
|Gavin Burke (Bear Valley)
|0:40:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Vidal
|1:35:06
|2
|Steve Vaughan
|0:02:17
|3
|Robert Rodgers (Sho-Air Team Velospo)
|0:03:50
|4
|Adam Conaway
|0:05:15
|5
|Mike Gourley (Metal MTN)
|0:06:16
|6
|Mark Luke (Platinum Performance)
|0:12:27
|7
|Barry Jones
|0:13:08
|8
|Scott Skelton (Montrose Bike Shop)
|0:14:43
|9
|Steve Ellis (Sho-Air/Velosport)
|0:16:26
|10
|Jeff Kinney (E Cycling Store)
|0:20:50
|11
|Pete Kirkham (Hemet High School)
|0:27:35
|12
|Peter Eaton (Shoair/Sonance)
|0:29:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tod Hostetler (Team Ape)
|1:44:05
|2
|Steve Colford (Boure')
|0:02:26
|3
|Fred Uttke
|0:07:30
|4
|Bryan Benson
|0:12:52
|5
|Scott Sampson (Da Hui Race)
|0:18:36
|6
|Philippe Minniti (Team Ape)
|0:19:19
|7
|Steve Engelgau (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:28:19
|8
|Scott Mettugh (Active On)
|0:33:26
|DNF
|Randy Profeta (Shoair/Sonance)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis Orrantia (World Cycles)
|1:58:21
|2
|Roger Sexton (Team Ape)
|0:17:21
|3
|Roland Russ (Bikeman.Com)
|1:02:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dean Ferrandini
|2:34:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Woodruff (The Agency Boardshop)
|1:44:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Turner (Giant)
|1:32:28
|2
|Michael Dulin (Back Alley)
|0:25:54
|3
|Damon Mann (X Fusion/Crank Bros)
|0:26:09
|4
|Rick Watts
|0:29:08
|5
|Ross Thompson (Coates/On Deck Found)
|0:39:53
|DNF
|Matt Dodd (Sc Velo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Don Jackson (Shoair/Sonance)
|1:43:20
|2
|Samuel Dogan
|0:00:37
|3
|Charlie Stone (Sc Velo)
|0:02:32
|4
|Jason Butler (Aqua Al2/SDBC)
|0:03:47
|5
|Rudy Melendez (Pasadena Athletic)
|0:11:25
|6
|Alfredo Cabrera (Paa / Remax)
|0:14:32
|7
|Kathryn Lapointe (Quality Bicycyle)
|0:22:28
|8
|Brian Itzaina (Hidden Valley)
|0:29:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clay Bennett (Bear Valley Bikes)
|2:08:07
|2
|Carl Tsang
|0:44:31
|3
|Robert Wells
|1:18:26
|4
|David Turner (Turner Bikes)
|1:18:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Kronfli (Paa/Re-Max)
|1:45:08
|2
|Devin Arenas (Paa / Remax)
|0:11:22
|3
|Garrett Gaither
|0:15:00
|4
|Steven Shushnar (St Francis)
|0:23:41
|5
|Roberto Encinas (Armando Gama)
|0:29:11
|6
|Christoph Sercel
|0:36:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zac Tomlinson (Bikebling.Com)
|1:42:54
|2
|Derek Bergfeld (Shoair)
|0:16:24
|3
|Paul Greve
|0:19:32
|4
|Armando Gama
|0:41:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Colton
|1:38:59
|2
|Christoph Woodruff
|0:05:42
|3
|Ray Snoke (Aqua Al2/SDBC)
|0:06:47
|4
|Matt Jackson
|0:27:33
|5
|Quillan Trombley
|0:31:56
|DNF
|Matthew Parker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorenzo Cervantes
|1:40:03
|2
|Kevins Mehrens (Sho-Air)
|0:04:14
|3
|Manuel Doblado
|0:06:29
|4
|Alfredo Gallegos
|0:06:31
|5
|Michael Page
|0:17:49
|6
|Andy Glatfelter (Linked Cycling)
|0:18:36
|7
|Jason Fabiny
|0:18:43
|8
|Edward Frost (Soul Cycles)
|0:22:34
|9
|Nick Humphrey
|0:24:30
|10
|Steve Berg
|0:24:47
|11
|Edwin Ramos
|0:51:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Metcalfe
|1:38:56
|2
|Brian Sanchez
|0:01:52
|3
|Ovidio Veliz
|0:04:21
|4
|David Mcweeny
|0:12:53
|5
|Joe Trussell
|0:17:05
|6
|Gerardo Martinez
|0:22:57
|7
|John Obrien
|0:25:51
|8
|Genaro Meza
|0:26:23
|9
|Harold Mendoza (Aloyracing)
|0:31:22
|10
|Alex Papike
|0:32:24
|11
|Glenn Garvida
|0:32:49
|12
|Mark Wilson
|1:03:20
|DNF
|Seth Sproul (Chicken Ranc)
|DNF
|Albert Ubieta
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Barense
|1:38:57
|2
|James Sabelis (Paa / Remax)
|0:03:21
|3
|David Turner (Paa/Remax)
|0:03:34
|4
|John Meissner (Unicel)
|0:08:19
|5
|Chad Smart (Shoair/Sonance)
|0:16:19
|6
|Steve Copeland (Surf City Cylery)
|0:16:44
|7
|Louis King
|0:17:39
|8
|Todd Luman (Amgen)
|0:17:54
|9
|Rob De Los Reyes (San Diego Bicycle)
|0:18:27
|10
|Sean Hickey (Vantassel B Team)
|0:22:37
|11
|James Lycklama
|0:24:54
|12
|Darius Khayat
|0:25:36
|13
|Edward Flanigan
|0:26:55
|14
|Jeff Olson (Sho-Air/Sonance)
|0:27:51
|15
|Michael Ho (Linked Cycling)
|0:28:05
|16
|Alex Huerta
|0:31:29
|17
|Tom Gundlock
|0:38:10
|18
|Cesar Ramos
|1:04:01
|DNF
|Deron Dodero
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dave Andersen
|1:44:01
|2
|Bill Brock (Velosport)
|0:05:21
|3
|Steve Marucheau
|0:20:20
|4
|Mark Thome (Backbone/PMBC)
|0:27:32
|5
|Greg Keene
|0:39:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Sarter
|1:53:45
|2
|Dave Gehrer
|0:01:46
|3
|Roy Collins
|0:08:54
|4
|Taylor Coffroth (Aqua Al2/SDBC)
|0:13:02
|5
|Ricardo Ruiz (2 Team)
|0:30:34
|DNF
|Greg Knight (Shoair/Sonance)
|DNF
|Mike Dannelley
|DNF
|Robert Leclair
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Douville (Manchester Cycle)
|1:53:38
|2
|Kurt Wiese
|0:08:20
|3
|Dennis Chandler (Wmd)
|0:28:49
|4
|Butch Yellott
|0:52:19
|5
|Paul Stuverud
|0:56:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Waldman (Rodder Racing)
|2:14:33
|2
|Noel Tabor (Acqua Al 2/SDBC)
|0:00:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alan Kadlec
|1:53:56
|2
|Jim Burleson
|0:07:24
|3
|Scott Delaurentis (Dinos Bike Shop)
|0:12:11
|4
|Joel Sercel
|0:29:22
|5
|Dave Boxley
|0:30:23
|DNF
|Christoph M Lewis (Linked Cycling)
|DNF
|Matt Little
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Hickey (Vantassel)
|0:21:17
|2
|Jonah Sanchez
|0:04:00
|3
|Andrew Comer (Acqua Al2/SDBC)
|0:04:01
|4
|Dylan Eaton (Sho-Air/Velosport)
|0:07:54
|5
|Gareth Eaton (Sho-Air/Velosport)
|0:14:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikey Mongiello (Team Mongiello)
|0:23:34
|2
|Derek Flanigan
|0:04:09
