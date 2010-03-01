Trending

Descending skills net Taberlay victory

Bishop takes second to speedy Australian

Image 1 of 22

Sid Taberly (Team Sho-Air/Specialized) wins by 2:39 over Bishop

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 22

Men's Podium (L to R) Vincent Lombardi (Sho-Air) 4th, Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) 2nd, Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) 1st, Manuel Prado (Sho-Air/Specialized) 3rd, Dana Weber (Trek/World) 5th

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 22

Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) leading the second chase group

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 22

Ty Kady (Team Sho-Air-Specialized) on his way to winning the Cat 1, 30-34 field

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 22

Dezmin Wilder (Sobe/Cannondale) on a fire road climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 22

Diego Mendonna (Sho-Air) at the finish line

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 22

Sid Taberly (Team Sho-Air/Specialized)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 22

A rider in the downhill S-Turns

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 22

Zach Valdez riding the burms

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 22

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) flying up the fire road climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 22

Vincent Lombard (Sho-Air) pacing the chase group up a climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 22

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) hammering out of the saddle

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 22

A lone rider leads up the four mile road climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 22

The main contenders are content to ride tempo up the road climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 22

Sid Taberly (Team Sho-Air/Specialized) was second onto the singletrack

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 22

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) chasing Taberlay

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 22

Manuel Prado (Team Sho-Air/Specialized) riding thrid

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 22

Miguel Valadez riding to an 8th place finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 22

Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) descending in 8th place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 22

Riders warmed up quickly today due to the big road climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 22

Sid Taberly (Team Sho-Air/Specialized) with a two minute lead at the end of the first lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 22

Zach Valdez seemed to be enjoying his winning ride in the 17-18 class

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

On a magnificent day in the Cleveland National Forest, Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) used his free ride skills on the descents to motor away from Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) and take the victory. Bishop rode a strong race to take second place, finishing several minutes ahead of the rest of the field. Costa Rican champion Manuel Prado (Sho-Air/Specialized) finished third, followed by Vincent Lombardi (Sho-Air) in fourth, and Dana Weber (Trek/World) in fifth.

The mountainous course was saturated with rain over the past several days but drained exceptionally well to make the racing far less muddy than expected. Riders were treated to a grueling, four-mile road climb through Morena County Park before tackling two difficult loops in the mountains.

Total climbing on the 24-mile course was nearly 3,500 feet. The rocky terrain proved to be a challenging due to downhill drop-offs and steep fire road climbs. Following the mountain loops, the racers were rewarded with nearly four miles of downhill singletrack to the finish.

Most of the main contenders were content to stay together up the initial climb so that they would not blow themselves up before hitting the singletrack. Sid Taberlay said "On the first climb I was happy to sit in and ride tempo with everyone else but wanted to get to the singletrack first."

Bishop arrived at the singletrack behind Taberlay, followed by Prado. That positioning would not change for the whole race as the three essentially rode individual time trials.

"Today was a rude awakening having been playing in the snow last week," said Bishop. "It was a tough one but I still felt good about it." He added, "Sid was killing the downhills and riding the drop-offs so I decided to back it off a little."

Bishop is planning to compete in somewhat more cross country events this year including the new Triple Crown Series and the World Cup race at Windham, New York.

"I was content to have a clean run and not have someone else's mud flying in my face," said Taberlay. "The (Specialized) Epic was doing its thing on the descents. I just let the bike go and I was just having fun. The second lap I was a bit more conservative…once I couldn't see him (Bishop) I was content with just riding my own pace."

Behind the leaders, two chase groups formed. The first included La Ruta Champion Manny Prado, Vincent Lombardi, and Dana Weber. Prado finally wore the other down and was able to claim third place.

"I'm a good endurance rider so usually the last thirty minutes of a two hour race is where I start feeling good," said Prado. "The guy riding fourth was strong on the climbs so every time I would hit a descent I would just pin it. I'm happy with third."

The second chase group was led by Jamis factory rider Adam Snyder. He put in some impressive moves to distance himself from the group and take sixth place.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sid Taberlay (Shoair/Specilaized)2:00:21
2Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)0:02:39
3Manuel Prado (Shoair/Specilaized)0:07:11
4Vincent Lombardi (Velosport)0:07:42
5Dana Weber (Trek/World Bicycle)0:07:46
6Adam Snyder (Jamis Bikes)0:07:47
7Romolo Forcino (Bear Valley Bikes)0:07:57
8Miguel Valadez0:09:43
9Menso De Jong (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:11:45
10Jason Siegle (Bike Religion)0:14:22
11Doug Andrews0:14:41
12Charles Jenkins (KHS G50 Crew)0:16:08
13Sean Donovan (Cytomax/KHS)0:16:11
14Dezmin Wilder (Sobe Cannond)0:18:05
15John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes)0:18:47
16Paul Freiwald (Pivot Cycles)0:18:49
17Tsering Alleyne (Marin Bikes)0:19:08
18Matthew Connors (Bicycle Ranch)0:19:52
19Eric Bierman (Steven K Sports)0:21:08
20Alex Boone (Trek MTN Co-Op)0:21:30
21Robert Herber (Dixon Art)0:21:48
22Ryan Clark (Cynergy Cycles)0:22:09
23Tom Koerner (Bear Valley Bikes)0:23:18
24Chris Heinrich (The Path Bike Shop)0:24:19
25Noah Holcomb (Revo/Cannondale)0:28:48
26Matt Freeman (Fisher 29Er Crew)0:32:14
27Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)0:33:06
DNFDain Zaffke (Wtb/Santa Cruz)
DNFRandall Jacobs (Wheelworks Racing)
DNFBryan Vanvleet (KHS Bicycles)
DNFChad Wells (3D Racing)

Elite singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garin Frost2:44:30
DNFAdam Hart (29Er Crew Fisher)

Cat. 1 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachary Valdez1:22:49
2Ryan Odle (Gary Fisher 29Er Crew)0:06:14
3Brady Kiss (Team Mata)0:07:32
4Garrett Garcia (Rock N Road)0:08:44
5Travis Glysson0:09:38
6Chris Johnson (Sho-Air)0:13:05
7Peter Morris (Bike Religon)0:20:53
8Brandon Droese (Platinum Performance)0:29:03

Cat. 1 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Casey Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)1:26:16
2Shane Skelton (Montrose Bike Shop)0:05:36
3Gene Capinas (Team Mata)0:05:55
4Quint Berkemeier0:18:29

Cat. 1 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Munoz (Sho-Air Velosport)2:21:36
2Tucker Trotter (Mata)0:04:00
3Brian Crooks (Pure Power Outhguard)0:05:34
4Chris Stein (UC Santa Barbara)0:13:08
5Vu Le (Trek MTN Co-Op)0:21:26
6Stephane Roch (Bike Empire)0:21:31
DNFJohn Muller (Sho-Air Specialized)

Cat. 1 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Monell (Trek MTN Co-Op)2:21:43
2Anton Petrov (Bike Religion)0:01:55
3Chris Burke (Platinum Performance)0:02:38
4Eric Schuda (Shoair/Specialized)0:05:05
5Nicholas Ducharme (Felt Bicycles/Mafia)0:05:53
6John Cordoba0:07:54
7Justin Libby (Turner Bikes)0:08:27
8Andrew Ordelheide0:13:18
9Ryan La Bar (Zaffke)0:18:27
10Barret Fishner (Mountains Edge)0:18:30
11Ara Movsessian (Backbone Adventure )0:27:41
12D.J. Limardi (Velo Pro )0:30:41
DNFPeter Tonn

Cat. 1 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Kady (Sho-Air/Specialized)2:10:59
2Gerry Cody (Dons Bikes Rialto)0:01:34
3Marco Arocha (Shoair/Sonance)0:05:11
4Wesley Reutimann (Paa)0:07:31
5Michael Barbee (Bear Velley Bikes)0:09:29
6James Walsh (Celo Pacific)0:12:16
7Alfredo Marquez (Cycle-World)0:13:06
8Jason Rusnak (Shoair/Sonance)0:14:31
9Griffith Vertican (Bear Valley Bikes)0:15:50
10Humberto Castro (Backbone Racing)0:16:15
11Adam Poytress (Platinum Performance)0:18:11
12David Ruiz (Sc Velo)0:22:20
13Jon Holdener0:36:04
DNFDaniel Perez (Bear Valley Bikes)
DNFRyan Hernandez (Sc Velo)

Cat. 1 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gary Douville (Platinum Performance)2:11:04
2Ben Jones (Celo Pacific / B & L)0:09:16
3Philip Thistman (No Fear)0:09:23
4Alexis Seletzky (Cynergy)0:11:22
5Justin Mann (Velosport)0:12:34
6Ryan Cox (Linked Cycling)0:13:00
7Mike Oceguera (Sc Velo)0:13:35
8Timothy Sparks (Metal MTN)0:14:10
9Jermaine Brown (Velo Pro/Kon)0:16:53
10Stuart Gonzalez (Powerbar/Fox/Kenda)0:17:14
11Larry Tanzo (Tanzo Electric)0:18:32
12Jason Williams0:20:33
13Chris Mckee (Shoair/Sonance)0:23:36
14Matthew Gutowski (Arts Cyclery)0:26:10
15Jason Charlebois (Linked Cycling)0:29:38
16Robert Snyder (Backbone)0:32:31
17Rene Pulido (Sc Velo)0:35:14
18Gregory Klein (Adams Ave Bike Shop)0:36:17
19Javier Vega0:46:10
DNFRyan Damato (Linked Cycling)
DNFScott Mckelvey (Palm Springs)

Cat. 1 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Saliamonas (Paa/Remax)2:24:33
2Toby Gaerin0:00:02
3Bill Mosher (Shoair/Sonance)0:02:39
4Chris Marsiguerra (Joselyns)0:02:44
5Sean Smith (Linked Cycling)0:13:27
6Mark Woodward (Shoair/Sonance)0:17:29
7Gabriel Garcia (Chicken Ranc)0:19:26
8Trevor Oxborrow0:19:47
9Sean Davidson0:26:43
10Theodore Posch (Fullerton)0:30:28
11Brendan Shepherd0:30:37
12Tim Glatfelter (Linked Cycyling)0:43:43

Cat. 1 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Stephenson (Shoair/Sonance)2:18:32
2David Sullivan (Shoair/Sonance)0:00:32
3Tim Zandbergen (Shoair/Sonance)0:07:26
4Art Macfarland (Hammerhead Bikes.Com)0:17:16
5Robert Martinez (Rocket Sport Racing)0:37:29
DNFRobert Kmetz (Shoair/Sonance)
DNFTony Trattenero

Cat. 1 Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Langin Sr (Platinum Performance)1:28:05
2John Swanguen (Cerro Bike)0:01:32
3John Biron (Platinum Performance)0:01:34
4Randy Liechty (Bike Empire)0:03:06
5Charles Morris (Bike Religon)0:06:50
6Tom Gabehart (Cal Coast Bi)0:19:44

Cat. 1 Men 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Swank (Bear Valley Bikes)1:26:54
2Jon Miller (Platinum Performance)0:03:52
3Mike Weber (Platinum Performance)0:10:20
4Jorge Hernandez (Turbo)0:16:33
5Ben Eisley0:35:08

Cat. 1 Men 60-64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Blatner (Bikes4Life)1:42:44
2Stan Ford (Socal Endurance)0:03:41
3Steve Hughes0:08:31
4Eric Storm0:20:45

Cat. 1 Men 65+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Buz Brockway (Team Ape)2:06:06
2Frederic Schmid (360 Cycle Works)0:01:49
3Ron Riley (Scccc)0:09:12
4Russ Fay (Sho-Air/Sonance)0:11:20
5Brian Kiniry0:13:11

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Stephenson (Shoair/Sonance)2:12:16
2Kurt Gensheimer (Buy-Cell.Com/Ibis)0:12:13
3Mark Scheetz (Coates Cyclery)0:18:53
4John Cline (Team Ape)0:36:47

Cat. 2 Men 14 & Under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Perez1:43:59
2Cole Avery (Fast Friday)0:08:21
3Jarred Jordan (Spy/No Fear/Jett)1:02:51

Cat. 2 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eliel Anttila1:33:51
2Cameron Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)0:00:56
3Josh Larson (Linked)0:32:57

Cat. 2 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryce Semonian (North Of The Border)1:44:32
2Dallin Davidson0:10:53
3Tyler Rodgers0:12:13
4Christian Yellott (Linked Cycling)0:23:26

Cat. 2 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Ellin (Swamis)1:32:24
2Christian Vizcaya0:11:41
3Brett Stevens (Palm Springs)0:11:49
4Steven Carcano (Sc Velo)0:12:21

Cat. 2 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Osborn1:37:27
2Ryan Kershek0:02:47
3Alvin Chen (Paa / Remax)0:06:51
4Allen Lin (Pasadena Athletic)0:06:55
5Diego Mendonca (Shoair/Rebecca Higgs)0:08:10
6Chris Brooks0:08:58
7Josh Kompa0:09:08
8Josh Oskins (Sand Canyon Cyclery)0:14:45
9Tyler Miller0:16:31
10Jon Embrey0:18:42
11Cheyne Mckeever (Backbone Racing)0:29:06
12Sean Robman (Paa / Remax)0:30:15
13Calvin Lefebvre (Shoair/Sonance)1:10:52
DNFMichael Cockroft (Incycle)
DNFDan Profeta (Sho-Air/Sona)

Cat. 2 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Smith (Shoair/Sonance)1:34:20
2Erik Dekold (Skuld Racing)0:01:51
3Mykyta Yurtyn0:02:00
4Jaramie Duke0:06:28
5John Dang (Shoair/Sonance)0:09:17
6Bryan Brusick (Bear Valley Bikes)0:12:29
7Christoph Bassett (Mafia Racing)0:16:11
8Jesse Daniels0:16:12
9Laureanoramos Jose (Shoair/Sonance)0:18:08
10Chad Holcomb (Sd Cyclo Velo)0:18:27
11Arvydas Stropus0:19:25
12Goro Kataoka0:19:53
13Aidas Stropus0:23:29
14Alexander Flinn (Bear Valley Bikes)0:36:52
DNFNick Gualtieri (Sc Velo)

Cat. 2 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Stainton1:34:18
2Nicholas Snider0:02:35
3Paul Chia (Santa Clarita Velo)0:04:46
4Nathanal Graham (Linkedcycling)0:05:44
5Michael Mongiello (Team Mongiello)0:06:40
6Chris Wellbaum0:07:44
7Chris Guyer (Paa / Remax)0:07:47
8Louie Felix0:09:57
9Colin Hart0:11:40
10Omar Estrada (Aqua Al2/SDBC)0:11:53
11Michael Farkas (Del Sur Rednecks)0:12:01
12Jeff Stanners (Dons Bikes)0:13:48
13Dustin Summerville (Harney Sushi)0:14:49
14Jason Miyagishima (Miyagi)0:15:19
15Tim Vanglider0:15:44
16Norberto Oropez (Paa / Remax)0:16:00
17Craig Kirkbride (Romdos)0:16:11
18Jeff Spillers (Yosemite Wat)0:18:15
19Benjamin Yalung (Padjack Racing)0:19:47
20Greg Ledesma0:27:28
21Jason Martel (Big Axe)0:28:26

Cat. 2 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Umale (Santa Clarita Velo)1:33:27
2Derric Swinfard (Monster Media)0:01:12
3Clinton Campbell (Velosport/Ance)0:02:18
4Joe Pusl (Swamis)0:02:47
5Paul Lorusso (Outer Circle Racing)0:04:01
6Charlie Gilmore (Troupe Racing)0:04:41
7Jim Spotts (Simi Cycling)0:07:19
8Gordon Smith0:07:22
9Patrick Day (Shoair/Sonance)0:10:32
10Chris Duburg (Tri-Sport)0:12:01
11Peter Nesmith (Etna Brewing Co)0:12:22
12Paul Donohoe (Chicken Ranc)0:13:10
13Mike Henderson (The Team)0:13:48
14Ryan Campbell0:16:55
15Chris Johnson0:17:07
16Matthias Jezek (Shoair/Sonance)0:18:52
17Michael Dowdle (Coates Cyclery)0:20:08
18Glenn Hardcastle0:22:49
DNFOmar Almaguer (Sc Velo)
DNFChristoph Bautista (Sc Velo)
DNFChris Johnson (Zumacrae)
DNFMichael Vert

Cat. 2 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Teno (Outer Circle Racing)1:34:16
2Jon Redline0:03:16
3Jaime Espinoza (Backbone Racing)0:05:42
4Paul Vujovich (Purple Haze)0:06:13
5William Schellenger0:07:25
6Randy Rush (Backbone Racing)0:08:19
7Tom Robe0:08:53
8Wade Arnold (Sc Velo/Incycle)0:09:06
9David Culbertson (Sho-Air)0:10:04
10Kenneth Healy0:10:13
11Steve Glick0:16:43
12Andrew Markham (Shoair/Sonance)0:17:37
13Andrew Hart (Bear Valley Bikes)0:24:38
14Gavin Burke (Bear Valley)0:40:46

Cat. 2 Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Vidal1:35:06
2Steve Vaughan0:02:17
3Robert Rodgers (Sho-Air Team Velospo)0:03:50
4Adam Conaway0:05:15
5Mike Gourley (Metal MTN)0:06:16
6Mark Luke (Platinum Performance)0:12:27
7Barry Jones0:13:08
8Scott Skelton (Montrose Bike Shop)0:14:43
9Steve Ellis (Sho-Air/Velosport)0:16:26
10Jeff Kinney (E Cycling Store)0:20:50
11Pete Kirkham (Hemet High School)0:27:35
12Peter Eaton (Shoair/Sonance)0:29:30

Cat. 2 Men 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tod Hostetler (Team Ape)1:44:05
2Steve Colford (Boure')0:02:26
3Fred Uttke0:07:30
4Bryan Benson0:12:52
5Scott Sampson (Da Hui Race)0:18:36
6Philippe Minniti (Team Ape)0:19:19
7Steve Engelgau (Bear Valley Bikes)0:28:19
8Scott Mettugh (Active On)0:33:26
DNFRandy Profeta (Shoair/Sonance)

Cat. 2 Men 60-65
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis Orrantia (World Cycles)1:58:21
2Roger Sexton (Team Ape)0:17:21
3Roland Russ (Bikeman.Com)1:02:40

Cat. 2 Men 65+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Ferrandini2:34:51

Cat. 2 Clydesdale 34 & Under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Woodruff (The Agency Boardshop)1:44:52

Cat. 2 Clydesdale 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Turner (Giant)1:32:28
2Michael Dulin (Back Alley)0:25:54
3Damon Mann (X Fusion/Crank Bros)0:26:09
4Rick Watts0:29:08
5Ross Thompson (Coates/On Deck Found)0:39:53
DNFMatt Dodd (Sc Velo)

Cat. 2 singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Don Jackson (Shoair/Sonance)1:43:20
2Samuel Dogan0:00:37
3Charlie Stone (Sc Velo)0:02:32
4Jason Butler (Aqua Al2/SDBC)0:03:47
5Rudy Melendez (Pasadena Athletic)0:11:25
6Alfredo Cabrera (Paa / Remax)0:14:32
7Kathryn Lapointe (Quality Bicycyle)0:22:28
8Brian Itzaina (Hidden Valley)0:29:27

Open long course men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clay Bennett (Bear Valley Bikes)2:08:07
2Carl Tsang0:44:31
3Robert Wells1:18:26
4David Turner (Turner Bikes)1:18:26

Cat. 3 Men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Kronfli (Paa/Re-Max)1:45:08
2Devin Arenas (Paa / Remax)0:11:22
3Garrett Gaither0:15:00
4Steven Shushnar (St Francis)0:23:41
5Roberto Encinas (Armando Gama)0:29:11
6Christoph Sercel0:36:49

Cat. 3 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zac Tomlinson (Bikebling.Com)1:42:54
2Derek Bergfeld (Shoair)0:16:24
3Paul Greve0:19:32
4Armando Gama0:41:15

Cat. 3 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Colton1:38:59
2Christoph Woodruff0:05:42
3Ray Snoke (Aqua Al2/SDBC)0:06:47
4Matt Jackson0:27:33
5Quillan Trombley0:31:56
DNFMatthew Parker

Cat. 3 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorenzo Cervantes1:40:03
2Kevins Mehrens (Sho-Air)0:04:14
3Manuel Doblado0:06:29
4Alfredo Gallegos0:06:31
5Michael Page0:17:49
6Andy Glatfelter (Linked Cycling)0:18:36
7Jason Fabiny0:18:43
8Edward Frost (Soul Cycles)0:22:34
9Nick Humphrey0:24:30
10Steve Berg0:24:47
11Edwin Ramos0:51:32

Cat. 3 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Metcalfe1:38:56
2Brian Sanchez0:01:52
3Ovidio Veliz0:04:21
4David Mcweeny0:12:53
5Joe Trussell0:17:05
6Gerardo Martinez0:22:57
7John Obrien0:25:51
8Genaro Meza0:26:23
9Harold Mendoza (Aloyracing)0:31:22
10Alex Papike0:32:24
11Glenn Garvida0:32:49
12Mark Wilson1:03:20
DNFSeth Sproul (Chicken Ranc)
DNFAlbert Ubieta

Cat. 3 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Barense1:38:57
2James Sabelis (Paa / Remax)0:03:21
3David Turner (Paa/Remax)0:03:34
4John Meissner (Unicel)0:08:19
5Chad Smart (Shoair/Sonance)0:16:19
6Steve Copeland (Surf City Cylery)0:16:44
7Louis King0:17:39
8Todd Luman (Amgen)0:17:54
9Rob De Los Reyes (San Diego Bicycle)0:18:27
10Sean Hickey (Vantassel B Team)0:22:37
11James Lycklama0:24:54
12Darius Khayat0:25:36
13Edward Flanigan0:26:55
14Jeff Olson (Sho-Air/Sonance)0:27:51
15Michael Ho (Linked Cycling)0:28:05
16Alex Huerta0:31:29
17Tom Gundlock0:38:10
18Cesar Ramos1:04:01
DNFDeron Dodero

Cat. 3 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dave Andersen1:44:01
2Bill Brock (Velosport)0:05:21
3Steve Marucheau0:20:20
4Mark Thome (Backbone/PMBC)0:27:32
5Greg Keene0:39:59

Cat. 3 Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Sarter1:53:45
2Dave Gehrer0:01:46
3Roy Collins0:08:54
4Taylor Coffroth (Aqua Al2/SDBC)0:13:02
5Ricardo Ruiz (2 Team)0:30:34
DNFGreg Knight (Shoair/Sonance)
DNFMike Dannelley
DNFRobert Leclair

Cat. 3 Men 55+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Douville (Manchester Cycle)1:53:38
2Kurt Wiese0:08:20
3Dennis Chandler (Wmd)0:28:49
4Butch Yellott0:52:19
5Paul Stuverud0:56:38

Cat. 3 Clydesdales 34 & Under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Waldman (Rodder Racing)2:14:33
2Noel Tabor (Acqua Al 2/SDBC)0:00:22

Cat. 3 Clydesdales 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alan Kadlec1:53:56
2Jim Burleson0:07:24
3Scott Delaurentis (Dinos Bike Shop)0:12:11
4Joel Sercel0:29:22
5Dave Boxley0:30:23
DNFChristoph M Lewis (Linked Cycling)
DNFMatt Little

Junior men 10 & Under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Hickey (Vantassel)0:21:17
2Jonah Sanchez0:04:00
3Andrew Comer (Acqua Al2/SDBC)0:04:01
4Dylan Eaton (Sho-Air/Velosport)0:07:54
5Gareth Eaton (Sho-Air/Velosport)0:14:44

Junior men 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikey Mongiello (Team Mongiello)0:23:34
2Derek Flanigan0:04:09

