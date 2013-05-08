Trending

Rhône-Alpes Isère Tour past winners

Champions from 1991 to 2012

Past winners
2012Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
2011Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
2010Jeróme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
2009Yann Huguet (Fra) Agritubel
2008Jérémie Derangere (Fra) SCO Dijon
2007Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Maxbo Bianchi
2006Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Perutnina Ptuj
2005Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Trientalis Apac Team
2004Laurent Mangel (Fra) SCO Dijon
2003Christophe Morel (Fra) Bressuire A.C
2002Jeff Peteers (Bel) Think Media Cycling Team
2001David Pagnier (Fra) Charvieu-Chavagneux Isère Cyclisme
2000Marlon Perez (Col) RDM Bianchi Team
1999Eric Drubay (Fra) CC Etupes
1998Marc Thevenin (Fra) CR4C Roanne
1997Eric Drubay (Fra) CC Etupes
1996Stéphane Houillon (Fra) Bataillon De Joinville
1995Dominique Mollard (Fra) CC Chatillon/Chalaronne
1994Frédéric Gabriel (Fra) CM Aubervilliers
1993David Orcel (Fra) VC Lyon/Vaulx-En-Velin
1992Francisque Teyssier (Fra) VC Lyon/Vaulx-En-Velin
1991Denis Moretti (Fra) CC Etupes

