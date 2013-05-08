Rhône-Alpes Isère Tour past winners
Champions from 1991 to 2012
|2012
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2011
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2010
|Jeróme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2009
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Agritubel
|2008
|Jérémie Derangere (Fra) SCO Dijon
|2007
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Maxbo Bianchi
|2006
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Perutnina Ptuj
|2005
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Trientalis Apac Team
|2004
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) SCO Dijon
|2003
|Christophe Morel (Fra) Bressuire A.C
|2002
|Jeff Peteers (Bel) Think Media Cycling Team
|2001
|David Pagnier (Fra) Charvieu-Chavagneux Isère Cyclisme
|2000
|Marlon Perez (Col) RDM Bianchi Team
|1999
|Eric Drubay (Fra) CC Etupes
|1998
|Marc Thevenin (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|1997
|Eric Drubay (Fra) CC Etupes
|1996
|Stéphane Houillon (Fra) Bataillon De Joinville
|1995
|Dominique Mollard (Fra) CC Chatillon/Chalaronne
|1994
|Frédéric Gabriel (Fra) CM Aubervilliers
|1993
|David Orcel (Fra) VC Lyon/Vaulx-En-Velin
|1992
|Francisque Teyssier (Fra) VC Lyon/Vaulx-En-Velin
|1991
|Denis Moretti (Fra) CC Etupes
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: The day I stop moving and meeting people will be my deathL'Equipe publishes a moving interview with the Tour de France legend
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy