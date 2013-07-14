Image 1 of 18 Todd Wells in Nitro Amphitheater boulder drop (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 2 of 18 Howard Grotts in Nitro Amphitheater boulder drop (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 3 of 18 Subaru Cup Pro XCT Men's Start (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 4 of 18 Stephen Ettinger in Nitro Amphitheater boulder drop (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 5 of 18 Russell Finsterwald in Nitro Amphitheater boulder drop (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 6 of 18 Max Plaxton in Nitro Amphitheater boulder drop (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 7 of 18 Todd Wells in Nitro Amphitheater boulder drop (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 8 of 18 Max Plaxton in Nitro Amphitheater (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 9 of 18 Brian Matter from Sheboygan, WI in Nitro Amphitheater boulder drop (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 10 of 18 Kerry Werner in Nitro Amphitheater boulder drop (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 11 of 18 Howard Grotts followed by Russell Finsterwald in Nitro Amphitheater boulder drop (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 12 of 18 Max Plaxton in Nitro Amphitheater boulder drop (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 13 of 18 Todd Wells in Nitro Amphitheater boulder drop (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 14 of 18 Russell Finsterwald in Fire Lane rock garden (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 15 of 18 Stephen Ettinger in Fire Lane rock garden (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 16 of 18 Max Plaxton in Fire Lane rock garden (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 17 of 18 Brian Matter followed by Ben Forbes in the Fire Lane rock garden (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 18 of 18 From left to right. Kerry Werner 4th, Stephen Ettinger 2nd, Todd Wells 1st, Max Plaxton 3rd, Russel Finsterwald 5th (Image credit: Nathan Long)

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) rode to victory in the Subaru Cup Pro XCT in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. He finished ahead of Stephen Ettinger (BMC) and Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale).

The prologue lead-out started with a bit of confusion as some riders turned rather than following the lead ATV. This allowed local pro Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder) to take the lead into the first full lap. Matter held his lead for most of the first lap before settling into his pace.

Wells said that even though the confusion at the start of the race set him back a few places, the leaders had not yet gapped the rest of the field, leaving opportunity to pass.

The cross country course is was filled with steep climbs and very technical descents. The leaders cautiously descended throughout the first lap which gave Wells and others a chance to regroup. Plaxton and Ettinger joined Wells as they pushed away from the rest of the field.

Plaxton took his turn leading, but it was not enough to hold off Olympian Wells. Plaxton dropped back to third place while Ettinger moved up into the second spot.

The highest points in the WORS series went to Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) who made serious movement in the final laps, progressing from 16th place to an overall finish in ninth. He finished by passing his worthy WORS opponent and close friend Matter, who ended with a 10th place overall finish.

Series leader Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) had some misfortunes during the race and finished in seventh place.

Based on the model of World Cup races, Subaru Cup challenges participants while offering several popular spectator points for crowd participation. The day started of with Cat.2 men's and women's races followed by Cat. 1 as part of the ever popular Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS). Riders were treated to cool temperatures early in the morning that got increasingly hotter and more humid as the day progressed.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) 1:39:35 2 Stephen Ettinger (BMC Moutain Bike Racing) 0:01:14 3 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air / Cannondale) 0:02:17 4 Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Development Team) 0:02:48 5 Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing) 0:03:09 6 Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing) 0:04:23 7 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho Air Cannondale) 0:05:22 8 Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles) 0:05:48 9 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima wheels) 0:06:15 10 Brian Matter (RACC / TREK Gear Grinder) 0:06:50 11 Mitchell Hoke (Kenda Felt) 0:07:15 12 Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar) 0:07:35 13 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) 0:07:41 14 Casey Williams (Whole Athlete /Specialized) 0:07:47 15 Corey Stelljes (RACC- Gear Grinder) 0:08:15 16 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 0:08:28 17 Ben Forbes (Kenmore Cycles, Cyclinic, SRAM) 0:08:52 18 Menso de Jong (Team Cliff Bar) 0:09:43 19 Zach McDonald (Focus Bikes) 0:09:54 20 Ryan Standish (Ultimate Ride/Lapierre Austral) 0:09:54 21 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:10:09 22 Sepp Kuss (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Facto) 0:10:09 23 Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) 0:12:05 24 Robert McCarty (AG Bicycles) 0:12:08 25 Skyler Trujillo (Jamis Factory Team) 0:12:18 26 Colin Cares (Kenda / Felt) 0:12:20 27 Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/Specialized) 0:12:24 28 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 0:12:32 29 Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill powered by Quick) 0:12:38 30 Payson McElveen (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Facto) 0:13:11 31 Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers) 0:13:29 32 Ernie Watenpaugh (Jack Daniel's) 0:13:58 33 Eric Thompson (Mt. Borah) 0:15:52 34 Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:16:06 35 Isaac Neff (5Nines/Cannondale) 0:16:44 36 Sam Chovan (Pabst / Mafia Racing) 0:50:25 37 Lewis Gaffney (Sycamore Cycles) 1:20:25 38 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl / Rocky Mountain)

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Newcomb (Whole Athlete / Specialized) 1:25:57 2 Stephan Davoust (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Facto) 0:00:59 3 Garrett Gerchar (BJC / Tokyo Joe's) 0:01:29 4 Zach Peterson (KUHL) 0:03:01 5 Landen Beckner (BMC MTB Development Team) 0:03:51 6 Marcus Warrington (SPH/Wheelhouse Cycles) 0:03:57 7 Grant Ellwood (Tokyo Joes/BJC) 0:04:14 8 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:04:37 9 Matthew Turner (Summit Bike Club) 0:05:58 10 Andris Delins (Gopher Wheelmen) 0:07:02 11 Daniel Henderson (Midwest Devo) 0:08:09 12 Fletcher Arlen (Team Magnus) 0:08:17 13 Steffen Andersen (Whole Athlete Specialized) 0:08:40 14 Luke Beemer (Team World Bicycle Relief) 0:09:36 15 Brett Poulton (Gear Grinder) 0:37:03 16 Collin Kytta (Border Grill Racing) 0:43:03 17 Christian Tucker (Midwest Devo) 0:56:03 18 Drew Palmer-Leger (Summit Bike Club) 0:58:04 19 Connor McColl (Midwest Devo) 1:03:03 20 Parker McColl (Midwest Devo) 1:11:03

Cat. 1/2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Doug Long (360 Racing) 1:13:29 2 Bob Boone 0:03:36 3 James Schulz (Athens Bicycle) 0:04:52 4 kevin seydel 0:04:55 5 Kent Jenema (PenInsula Pharmacy. Ace) 0:06:00 6 Brad Tennis 0:06:29 7 Bob Benedum (Wookiee Juice) 0:07:01 8 Steve Kapaun (team extreme) 0:07:16 9 David Carignan 0:08:48 10 Keith Westendorf (Alterra MTB) 0:10:27 11 Rich Mennenoh (TreadHead Cycling) 0:10:44 12 Gary Bender (Morvello) 0:10:47 13 Jerry Leair (Vision) 0:11:46 14 William Peters (Titletown Flyers) 0:11:48 15 Bill Styer 0:12:09 16 Brad Swenson (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket) 0:12:27 17 Jim Feuerstein (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:14:11 18 Mike Sherman (Single Speed TNT) 0:14:33 19 Bob Ferrara 0:14:50 20 Mike Brauer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:16:44 21 Frank Sniadajewski (Point Pursuit) 0:17:20 22 Larry Reimer (JVC / Michaels Cycles) 0:20:14 23 Kenneth Pearson (Michaels Cycles) 0:21:47 24 Jeff Cummisford (Bike Doctors) 0:23:19 25 Frank Lobello (Muddy Cup) 0:23:37 26 Randy Feuillerat (MIchaels Cycles JVC) 0:27:33 27 James Heinecke (I RIDE BIKES- GET OVER IT) 0:31:59 28 Robert Langlois 0:46:13 29 David Poulton (Activator Cycling Club) 1:16:31 31 Amy Michaels (Down Wind Sports.com) 0:03:55 32 Lynne Senkerik (Team Extreme) 0:07:13 33 Helmy Tennis (Sharks) 0:12:13 34 Christine Griesbach 0:14:56 35 Marnie Pearsall (ISCORP) 0:23:48 36 Cheryl Post (Point Pursuit) 0:27:32