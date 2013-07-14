Wells solos to victory at Subaru Cup Pro XCT
Ettinger and Plaxton round out top three while Bishop loses points
Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) rode to victory in the Subaru Cup Pro XCT in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. He finished ahead of Stephen Ettinger (BMC) and Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale).
The prologue lead-out started with a bit of confusion as some riders turned rather than following the lead ATV. This allowed local pro Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder) to take the lead into the first full lap. Matter held his lead for most of the first lap before settling into his pace.
Wells said that even though the confusion at the start of the race set him back a few places, the leaders had not yet gapped the rest of the field, leaving opportunity to pass.
The cross country course is was filled with steep climbs and very technical descents. The leaders cautiously descended throughout the first lap which gave Wells and others a chance to regroup. Plaxton and Ettinger joined Wells as they pushed away from the rest of the field.
Plaxton took his turn leading, but it was not enough to hold off Olympian Wells. Plaxton dropped back to third place while Ettinger moved up into the second spot.
The highest points in the WORS series went to Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) who made serious movement in the final laps, progressing from 16th place to an overall finish in ninth. He finished by passing his worthy WORS opponent and close friend Matter, who ended with a 10th place overall finish.
Series leader Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) had some misfortunes during the race and finished in seventh place.
Based on the model of World Cup races, Subaru Cup challenges participants while offering several popular spectator points for crowd participation. The day started of with Cat.2 men's and women's races followed by Cat. 1 as part of the ever popular Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS). Riders were treated to cool temperatures early in the morning that got increasingly hotter and more humid as the day progressed.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)
|1:39:35
|2
|Stephen Ettinger (BMC Moutain Bike Racing)
|0:01:14
|3
|Max Plaxton (Sho-Air / Cannondale)
|0:02:17
|4
|Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Development Team)
|0:02:48
|5
|Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing)
|0:03:09
|6
|Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing)
|0:04:23
|7
|Jeremiah Bishop (Sho Air Cannondale)
|0:05:22
|8
|Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles)
|0:05:48
|9
|Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima wheels)
|0:06:15
|10
|Brian Matter (RACC / TREK Gear Grinder)
|0:06:50
|11
|Mitchell Hoke (Kenda Felt)
|0:07:15
|12
|Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar)
|0:07:35
|13
|Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)
|0:07:41
|14
|Casey Williams (Whole Athlete /Specialized)
|0:07:47
|15
|Corey Stelljes (RACC- Gear Grinder)
|0:08:15
|16
|Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)
|0:08:28
|17
|Ben Forbes (Kenmore Cycles, Cyclinic, SRAM)
|0:08:52
|18
|Menso de Jong (Team Cliff Bar)
|0:09:43
|19
|Zach McDonald (Focus Bikes)
|0:09:54
|20
|Ryan Standish (Ultimate Ride/Lapierre Austral)
|0:09:54
|21
|Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:10:09
|22
|Sepp Kuss (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Facto)
|0:10:09
|23
|Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling)
|0:12:05
|24
|Robert McCarty (AG Bicycles)
|0:12:08
|25
|Skyler Trujillo (Jamis Factory Team)
|0:12:18
|26
|Colin Cares (Kenda / Felt)
|0:12:20
|27
|Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/Specialized)
|0:12:24
|28
|Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)
|0:12:32
|29
|Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill powered by Quick)
|0:12:38
|30
|Payson McElveen (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Facto)
|0:13:11
|31
|Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers)
|0:13:29
|32
|Ernie Watenpaugh (Jack Daniel's)
|0:13:58
|33
|Eric Thompson (Mt. Borah)
|0:15:52
|34
|Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:16:06
|35
|Isaac Neff (5Nines/Cannondale)
|0:16:44
|36
|Sam Chovan (Pabst / Mafia Racing)
|0:50:25
|37
|Lewis Gaffney (Sycamore Cycles)
|1:20:25
|38
|Dallas Fowler (Kuhl / Rocky Mountain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Newcomb (Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|1:25:57
|2
|Stephan Davoust (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Facto)
|0:00:59
|3
|Garrett Gerchar (BJC / Tokyo Joe's)
|0:01:29
|4
|Zach Peterson (KUHL)
|0:03:01
|5
|Landen Beckner (BMC MTB Development Team)
|0:03:51
|6
|Marcus Warrington (SPH/Wheelhouse Cycles)
|0:03:57
|7
|Grant Ellwood (Tokyo Joes/BJC)
|0:04:14
|8
|Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)
|0:04:37
|9
|Matthew Turner (Summit Bike Club)
|0:05:58
|10
|Andris Delins (Gopher Wheelmen)
|0:07:02
|11
|Daniel Henderson (Midwest Devo)
|0:08:09
|12
|Fletcher Arlen (Team Magnus)
|0:08:17
|13
|Steffen Andersen (Whole Athlete Specialized)
|0:08:40
|14
|Luke Beemer (Team World Bicycle Relief)
|0:09:36
|15
|Brett Poulton (Gear Grinder)
|0:37:03
|16
|Collin Kytta (Border Grill Racing)
|0:43:03
|17
|Christian Tucker (Midwest Devo)
|0:56:03
|18
|Drew Palmer-Leger (Summit Bike Club)
|0:58:04
|19
|Connor McColl (Midwest Devo)
|1:03:03
|20
|Parker McColl (Midwest Devo)
|1:11:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Doug Long (360 Racing)
|1:13:29
|2
|Bob Boone
|0:03:36
|3
|James Schulz (Athens Bicycle)
|0:04:52
|4
|kevin seydel
|0:04:55
|5
|Kent Jenema (PenInsula Pharmacy. Ace)
|0:06:00
|6
|Brad Tennis
|0:06:29
|7
|Bob Benedum (Wookiee Juice)
|0:07:01
|8
|Steve Kapaun (team extreme)
|0:07:16
|9
|David Carignan
|0:08:48
|10
|Keith Westendorf (Alterra MTB)
|0:10:27
|11
|Rich Mennenoh (TreadHead Cycling)
|0:10:44
|12
|Gary Bender (Morvello)
|0:10:47
|13
|Jerry Leair (Vision)
|0:11:46
|14
|William Peters (Titletown Flyers)
|0:11:48
|15
|Bill Styer
|0:12:09
|16
|Brad Swenson (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:12:27
|17
|Jim Feuerstein (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:14:11
|18
|Mike Sherman (Single Speed TNT)
|0:14:33
|19
|Bob Ferrara
|0:14:50
|20
|Mike Brauer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:16:44
|21
|Frank Sniadajewski (Point Pursuit)
|0:17:20
|22
|Larry Reimer (JVC / Michaels Cycles)
|0:20:14
|23
|Kenneth Pearson (Michaels Cycles)
|0:21:47
|24
|Jeff Cummisford (Bike Doctors)
|0:23:19
|25
|Frank Lobello (Muddy Cup)
|0:23:37
|26
|Randy Feuillerat (MIchaels Cycles JVC)
|0:27:33
|27
|James Heinecke (I RIDE BIKES- GET OVER IT)
|0:31:59
|28
|Robert Langlois
|0:46:13
|29
|David Poulton (Activator Cycling Club)
|1:16:31
|31
|Amy Michaels (Down Wind Sports.com)
|0:03:55
|32
|Lynne Senkerik (Team Extreme)
|0:07:13
|33
|Helmy Tennis (Sharks)
|0:12:13
|34
|Christine Griesbach
|0:14:56
|35
|Marnie Pearsall (ISCORP)
|0:23:48
|36
|Cheryl Post (Point Pursuit)
|0:27:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kip Biese
|1:03:28
|2
|Erik Vangsnes
|0:02:26
|3
|Tristan Brown
|0:03:14
|4
|Keenan Desplanques
|0:03:22
|5
|Taylor Bogdanske
|0:03:34
|6
|Cody McGrath
|0:03:37
|7
|David Carew
|0:03:40
|8
|Mike Spiro
|0:03:42
|9
|Zach Giffey
|0:03:44
|10
|Adam Gipril
|0:03:53
|11
|Rodney Moon
|0:03:53
|12
|David Knauf
|0:03:57
|13
|Christopher Schmidt
|0:04:05
|14
|Stathy Touloumis
|0:04:07
|15
|Mike Sherven
|0:04:10
|16
|Mikey Verhagen
|0:04:33
|17
|Ben Wizner
|0:04:48
|18
|Dean Howard
|0:04:49
|19
|Paul-Brian McInerney
|0:04:50
|20
|Marc Ano
|0:04:55
|21
|Fred Hubley
|0:05:11
|22
|Mike Bishop
|0:05:17
|23
|Jason Gibson
|0:05:34
|24
|Jan Van Nuffelen
|0:05:41
|25
|Jonathan Kloppenburg
|0:05:57
|26
|Bill Burkholder
|0:06:01
|27
|Matthew Bohm
|0:06:04
|28
|Matt Palomaki
|0:06:05
|29
|Chuck Girkins
|0:06:08
|30
|Jeremy Ostrowski
|0:06:08
|31
|Levi Ballou
|0:06:12
|32
|Mitchell Dreher
|0:06:21
|33
|Mark Olski
|0:06:24
|34
|Nolan Steig
|0:06:43
|35
|Chris Fischer
|0:06:52
|36
|Preston Bernsteen
|0:07:03
|37
|Steve Jeske
|0:07:03
|38
|Payton Parkridge
|0:07:04
|39
|Brett May
|0:07:04
|40
|Maxwell Ackermann
|0:07:05
|41
|Michael Hartzell
|0:07:05
|42
|Aaron Roecker
|0:07:08
|43
|Brad Jalonen
|0:07:15
|44
|Carl Morse
|0:07:15
|45
|Billy Graef
|0:07:24
|46
|Steven Schaefer
|0:07:31
|47
|Thomas Eaton
|0:07:36
|48
|Chris Fellows
|0:07:39
|49
|Stephen Kobs
|0:07:45
|50
|Brandon Teske
|0:07:47
|51
|Joe Greatens
|0:07:54
|52
|John Hughes
|0:08:03
|53
|Mark Cole
|0:08:03
|54
|Martin Reza
|0:08:06
|55
|Cory Marty
|0:08:14
|56
|Jake (13) Yackle
|0:08:18
|57
|Peter Coenen
|0:08:21
|58
|Marek Kulesza
|0:08:23
|59
|Matthew Paterson
|0:08:28
|60
|Anthony Ferrara
|0:08:30
|61
|Will Berger
|0:08:44
|62
|Jason Balden
|0:08:46
|63
|Paul Roltgen
|0:09:01
|64
|Ted Kretzmann
|0:09:02
|65
|Jonathan Wollner
|0:09:03
|66
|Justin Koski
|0:09:03
|67
|Sean Shields
|0:09:05
|68
|Chad Tucker
|0:09:09
|69
|Brian Paterson
|0:09:10
|70
|Ryan Rollins
|0:09:11
|71
|Nathan Tock
|0:09:21
|72
|Aivis Lindems
|0:09:22
|73
|Christopher Richmond
|0:09:26
|74
|Kyle Krause
|0:09:26
|75
|Jason Ruesch
|0:09:31
|76
|Andrew Jennings
|0:09:32
|77
|Peter Hall
|0:09:41
|78
|Nathan Long
|0:09:54
|79
|Ken Krebs
|0:09:57
|80
|Ross Lemke
|0:09:58
|81
|Jordan Boyea
|0:10:01
|82
|Glen Stroik
|0:10:06
|83
|Chris Harold
|0:10:06
|84
|Blake Mezo
|0:10:13
|85
|Michael Ziegler
|0:10:24
|86
|Nathan Schneeberger
|0:10:26
|87
|Scott Nyland
|0:10:30
|88
|Martin Tank II
|0:10:34
|89
|Brayden Schott
|0:10:50
|90
|Chris Tamborino
|0:10:51
|91
|Shawn Cooper
|0:10:52
|92
|Dan Szczepanski
|0:10:56
|93
|William Ringenoldus
|0:11:05
|94
|Krystian Pac
|0:11:05
|95
|Patrick Dowd
|0:11:06
|96
|Chris Roddick
|0:11:07
|97
|Mark Cheyne
|0:11:08
|98
|Michael Owens
|0:11:17
|99
|Jason Mork
|0:11:18
|100
|Terry Prewitt
|0:11:21
|101
|Christopher Gabrielson
|0:11:23
|102
|Eric Roche
|0:11:35
|103
|Brian Christensen
|0:11:35
|104
|Eric Grissom
|0:11:36
|105
|Jesse Jaehnig
|0:11:54
|106
|Pete Ignasiak
|0:11:57
|107
|Matthew Tucker
|0:12:23
|108
|Dain Trittau
|0:12:31
|109
|Todd Fletcher
|0:12:41
|110
|Jesse Kusserow
|0:12:41
|111
|Dwight Ingalls
|0:12:44
|112
|Jon Stoltz
|0:12:47
|113
|Lowell Johnson
|0:12:48
|114
|Greg Love
|0:12:48
|115
|David Dokman
|0:12:48
|116
|Darrell Scheppman
|0:12:56
|117
|Egor Korneev
|0:13:05
|118
|Neil Statz
|0:13:11
|119
|Jim Parman
|0:13:25
|120
|Michael Giesen
|0:13:25
|121
|Jim Marietti
|0:13:33
|122
|Jeff Steckbauer
|0:13:38
|123
|Michael Jeschke
|0:13:43
|124
|Quentin Gniot
|0:13:43
|125
|Dave Reich
|0:13:47
|126
|Rennis Delgado
|0:13:54
|127
|Andrew Douglass
|0:14:02
|128
|Daniel Trupp
|0:14:06
|129
|Nye Yackle
|0:14:20
|130
|Tim Vangilder
|0:14:21
|131
|Brendan George
|0:14:27
|132
|Christopher Osborne
|0:14:31
|133
|Nick Christofalos
|0:14:38
|134
|Ben Lasecki
|0:14:41
|135
|Emmanuel,Jr. Tinga
|0:14:44
|136
|Marty Leum
|0:14:46
|137
|Roy Bailey
|0:14:52
|138
|Aaron Holtebeck
|0:14:55
|139
|George Kapitz
|0:14:59
|140
|Joe Vanderpuy
|0:14:59
|141
|Larry Hipps
|0:15:05
|142
|Darin Olski
|0:15:29
|143
|Jason Jilbert
|0:15:29
|144
|Bennett Bork
|0:15:43
|145
|Steve Ericksen
|0:16:16
|146
|Edward Piontek
|0:16:18
|147
|James Grenier
|0:16:19
|148
|Alvin Ang
|0:16:27
|149
|Dale Crowell
|0:16:29
|150
|Derek Murphy
|0:16:30
|151
|Kevin Lisowe
|0:16:32
|152
|Paul Baltus
|0:16:36
|153
|Andy Summers
|0:16:38
|154
|Jody Arlen
|0:16:44
|155
|Matt Luger
|0:16:52
|156
|Scott Palmersheim
|0:17:01
|157
|Wade Flisram
|0:17:12
|158
|Don Iwen
|0:17:15
|159
|Ruben Valdez
|0:17:24
|160
|Don Freitag
|0:17:30
|161
|Blake Schraft
|0:17:34
|162
|Robert Zimmerman
|0:17:53
|163
|Wally Kunstman
|0:18:15
|164
|Alan Myers
|0:18:17
|165
|Troy Sable
|0:18:27
|166
|Casey Griesemer
|0:18:55
|167
|Michael Laufenberg
|0:18:59
|168
|Ruperto Caminar
|0:19:02
|169
|Nicholas Armstrong
|0:19:03
|170
|Jon Holcomb
|0:19:19
|171
|Jeff Greatens
|0:19:23
|172
|Jeff Wren
|0:19:24
|173
|Kevin Crow
|0:19:25
|174
|Aaron McGinnis
|0:19:47
|175
|Ron Smith
|0:19:52
|176
|Jeffrey Hatton
|0:19:55
|177
|Seth Boyea
|0:20:01
|178
|Matthew Prest
|0:20:16
|179
|Brian Benson
|0:20:26
|180
|Steve Drecoll
|0:20:38
|181
|Mark Badger
|0:20:41
|182
|Jim Splittgerber
|0:20:51
|183
|Isaiah Schwinn
|0:20:55
|184
|John Gretzinger
|0:20:58
|185
|Loren Darling
|0:20:58
|186
|Cory Spaetti
|0:21:01
|187
|Erik Backhaus
|0:21:13
|188
|Justin Schroeter
|0:21:17
|189
|Thom Hineline
|0:21:25
|190
|Dave Hanrahan
|0:21:25
|191
|Alexander Dorschner
|0:21:55
|192
|Terry Fletcher
|0:21:57
|193
|John Senkerik
|0:22:03
|194
|Demetrius Banks
|0:22:05
|195
|Mike Mennenoh
|0:22:13
|196
|Jacek Ubaka
|0:22:24
|197
|Tom Macone
|0:22:34
|198
|Mason Skudlarek
|0:22:48
|199
|Warren Heise
|0:22:51
|200
|Dave Diamond
|0:23:10
|201
|Brian Coppock
|0:23:15
|202
|Arthur O'Neil
|0:23:33
|203
|Michael Turner
|0:23:42
|204
|Jason Dahlby
|0:24:03
|205
|Randy Johnson
|0:24:08
|206
|Jesse Steinhoff
|0:24:26
|207
|Brad Jorsch
|0:24:53
|208
|Cal Collins
|0:25:03
|209
|Joe Kuick
|0:25:52
|210
|Steven Pirelli
|0:27:09
|211
|Paul Cybulski
|0:27:38
|212
|Casey Brauer
|0:27:50
|213
|John Hocker
|0:28:09
|214
|Mark Go
|0:28:31
|215
|Scott Knutsen
|0:28:31
|216
|Andrew Schirpke
|0:28:47
|217
|Riley Kunstman
|0:28:59
|218
|Joseph Kuckuk
|0:29:50
|219
|Ben Leach
|0:30:13
|220
|Kent Kallsen
|0:30:17
|221
|Paul Traeger
|0:30:26
|222
|Dennis Malmanger
|0:31:09
|223
|Elginn Cordes
|0:31:39
|224
|Michael Calonia
|0:31:42
|225
|Dan Spengler
|0:32:10
|226
|Allan Else
|0:33:24
|227
|Andrew Hill
|0:34:49
|228
|Michael Olm
|0:34:50
|229
|Troy Olm
|0:35:22
|230
|Erick Braaksma
|0:35:49
|231
|Karl Baumeister
|0:37:40
|232
|Kevin Schmitt
|0:37:43
|233
|David Duecker
|0:38:37
|234
|Matt Knowles
|0:40:28
|235
|Dave Dahlman
|0:41:45
|236
|Marvin Go
|0:45:11
|237
|Kevin Knutson
|0:45:39
|238
|Ron Kapaun
|0:46:56
