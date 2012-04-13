Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium past winners
Champions from 2004 to 2011
|2011
|Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|2010
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|2009
|David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2008
|Alejandro Borrajo (Colavita Sutter Home p/b Cooking Light)
|2007
|Frank Pipp (Health Net p/b Maxxis)
|2006
|Shawn Milne (Navigators Insurance Cycling Team)
|2005
|Juan Jose Haedo (Colavita - Sutter Home)
|2004
|Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Colavita Olive Oil
|2011
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|2010
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
|2009
|Brooke Miller (Tibco)
|2008
|Katharine Carroll (Aaron's)
|2007
|Tina Pic (USA) Colavita/ Sutter Home
|2006
|Tina Pic (USA) Colavita/Cooking Light
|2005
|Ina Teutenberg (T-Mobile)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy