Post Danmark Rundt past winners
From 1985 to 2009
|2009
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2008
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Designa Køkken
|2007
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC
|2006
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team CSC
|2005
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Team CSC
|2004
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC
|2003
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2002
|Jakob Piil Storm (Den) CSC-Tiscali
|2001
|David Millar (Gbr) Cofidis
|2000
|Rolf Sörensen (Den) Rabobank
|1999
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) US Postal Service
|1998
|Marc Streel (Bel) Casino-C'est Votre Équipe
|1997
|Servais Knaven (Ned) T.V.M.
|1996
|Fabrizio Guidi (Ita) Scrigno-Blue Storm
|1995
|Bjarne Rijs (Den) Gewiss-Ballan
|1988
|Guido Bomtempi (Ita) Carrera
|1987
|Kim Andersen (Den) Toshiba
|1986
|Jesper Worre (Den) Santini
|1985
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Sammontana
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy