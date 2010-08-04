Trending

Post Danmark Rundt past winners

From 1985 to 2009

Past winners
2009Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
2008Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Designa Køkken
2007Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC
2006Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team CSC
2005Ivan Basso (Ita) Team CSC
2004Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC
2003Sebastian Lang (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2002Jakob Piil Storm (Den) CSC-Tiscali
2001David Millar (Gbr) Cofidis
2000Rolf Sörensen (Den) Rabobank
1999Tyler Hamilton (USA) US Postal Service
1998Marc Streel (Bel) Casino-C'est Votre Équipe
1997Servais Knaven (Ned) T.V.M.
1996Fabrizio Guidi (Ita) Scrigno-Blue Storm
1995Bjarne Rijs (Den) Gewiss-Ballan
1988Guido Bomtempi (Ita) Carrera
1987Kim Andersen (Den) Toshiba
1986Jesper Worre (Den) Santini
1985Moreno Argentin (Ita) Sammontana

