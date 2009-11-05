Image 1 of 5 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 Cameron Meyer (Image credit: John Veage) Image 3 of 5 Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion) rides to victory in the men's kilo. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 4 of 5 Cristin Walker (Momentum) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 5 of 5 An emotional Anna Meares listens as the Australian national anthem fills the Manchester Velodrome. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

This weekend's Perth International Track Cycling Grand Prix has been given a boost after organisers confirmed the addition of a number of high-profile international riders to the event's start list.

The USA's current men's sprint, keirin and kilo champion Giddeon Massie will line up against Australia's Shane Perkins and Scott Sunderland, who both competed at the opening round of the track World Cup in Manchester last weekend.

US women's sprint and keirin Champion Cristin Walker will also be in action.

Points race World Champion Cameron Meyer (Australia) will display his rainbow jersey for the first time. He will be joined by brother and future Garmin-Slipstream teammate Travis Meyer. Rabobank professional Graeme Brown has also entered the event.

The Netherlands has also confirmed its representation in Perth, with Willy Kanis, Yvonne Hijgenaar and Ellen van Dijk all registered for the event. Silver medallists to Australia's Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch in the team sprint at the Manchester World Cup, Kanis and Hijgennar will once again face off against the Australian duo.

Race manager Murray Hall said that the decision to place the Grand Prix a fortnight prior to the World Cup had been justified by the world class additions to the weekend's field.

"The profile of the Perth International Track Cycling Grand Prix has been lifted through the roof this year, we are now registered by the International Cycling Union (UCI) as a Category 3 track event. The rationale of running between the Manchester and Melbourne World Cups has proven to be a great move," he said.

"The calibre of athlete we have captured on their way through to Melbourne puts us on the map as a truly International event."

The US, Dutch and Australian riders will also be joined by competitors from Canada, Malaysia, South Africa, Switzerland, Great Britain and The Philippines.

The Perth International Track Cycling Grand Prix begins on Friday at the Perth SpeedDome. The event will be opened by World road race Champion Cadel Evans.