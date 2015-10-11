Hello and welcome to live coverage from Paris-Tours.

Just over 45km to go in today's race. To bring you up to speed we already have groups all over the road today. There have been cross winds throughout the day and it's had a huge impact on the race.

There are 25 riders up front and in contention for the win today. There's little chance of the race coming back together today - there's simply not enough riders left to chase.

A few riders in the lead group today include former winner Greg van Avermaet (BMC), and Tony Gallopin and Heinrich Haussler. Etixx, MTN, Giant Alpecin are also represented and Tersptra and Demare are there too, although the FDJ rider is without any teammates. Etixx have three men in the move though.

The terrain is fairly demanding in the final 40km so there are a number of places and opportunities to see riders attack - men like Gallopin who will not want to wait for the sprint with a group this big.

Trentin is there for Etixx too and he's been in good form for the las few weeks as he takes a turn on the front of the peloton. IAM have three men in the move too, and they will be trying to set up Haussler for the sprint.

Just over 40km to and the lead group is still working well together. They have over two minutes on the next group, having broken free in the opening stages of the race. A few riders have already been dropped but there's still 19 men in the lead group.

Wallays, the defending champion is currently in the second group on the road but they're 2'41 down with 38km to go.

Bouhanni is in the second group too so his chances aren't looking great either. He has a couple of men helping with the chase but that's not going to be enough at this stage.

Apologies it's Terpstra in the chase group and he's helping with the work on the front.

It's been a cross-tailwind for most of the stage and that's really helped to split the race and keep the lead group out in front. Also, most teams have or had riders in the lead group so that's stunted the chase today.

There's no let up in the pace and there's now just 33km to go. The gap to the chase is at 2'39.

Trek, Cofidis, and Europcar all missed the break and they should be leading the chase but they simply don't have the numbers in reserve. Terpstra is still helping with the chase, despite three teammates being up the road and the move.

And we're climbing, three more ascents to go and Lotto ups with the pace with Gallopin on the front. 28km to go and the gap is at 2'13.

And now Terpstra is starting to split the chase group and he's bringing Wallays and a few more riders with him.

The Dutch national road champion is clearly feeling strong as Lotto launch another rider from the lead group group.

It's Pim Ligthart for Lotto as he stretches the leading group out. There are four Lotto Soudal riders in the move and they need to work together.

Julien Duval has attacked and he's created a gap on the rest of the main break with 23km to go. LottoNL are now leading the chase, as they have three men present. The gap between the first major break and the chasers is still just over two minutes.

Duval's move has been shut down but the leading group has started to split once more. They should come back together but despite the high pace there's little collaboration left in the race. The Terpstra group is at 2'08 with 20km to go.

No Bouhanni in the Terpstra group, he's out of the picture for today.

Jarrier has now attacked and gained a small lead over the main break. It's LottoNL who are once again trying to close it down.

Combaud is the next rider to try his luck from the main move but the WorldTour teams are looking to keep this together for the last two climbs of the race.

Gerard and Combaud are riding together and leading the race with 17km to go. It's all action in the next group with LottoNL and Lotto Soudal both having strength in numbers. They can't afford to underestimate this attack from the two Frenchmen.

This pair have 15 seconds on the chase with Etixx now working to bring them back. 15km to go and just two climbs remaining.

Van Avermaet is alone now, his one teammate dropped from the move. Surely, the Belgian will save his energy for one major attack. He's sitting in second wheel at the moment.

The two leaders have 10 seconds but with 11km to go it's going to be a huge ask for the pair.

10km to go and the two-man break are about to be caught by the chasers. There's no time gap on the Terpstra group but last we heard they were at 2'08.

Demare is just sitting in at the moment and with no teammates that's the best tactic but he may want to try and respond if there's a serious attack on the next climb. Meersman has pulled over, his work down for the day. LottoNL lead onto the penultimate climb.

And there's an attack from Trentin. He doesn't go clear but he's put the leading group under huge pressure. Brutt and Van Avermaet are with the Etixx rider. There's one more rider in the lead group.

Demare, Haussler have missed this split. Could this be the winning move of the day?

Brutt, Trentin, Van Avermaet and one rider from Lotto Soudal are clear with 8km to go.

We're on the final climb and this time Van Avermaet tries to lift the pace and Brutt has been dropped. Tosh Van der Sande is the Lotto Soudal rider so now we have three riders leading.

Tosh Van der Sande, Van Avermaet and Trentin have just over 5km to go and they need to work together.

The gap is around 15 seconds and this could be good enough. It's LottoNL who have draw this one back together.

Trentin is on the front and taking a turn but he'll want support from Tosh Van der Sande and Van Avermaet. The gap to the chase is now 24 seconds. Tosh Van der Sande is a real dark horse here and he realises it and just sits on.

The Lotto Soudal rider comes through and takes a turn and with 4km to go these three still have 23 seconds. The chasers are sitting up as well so the three leaders will decide the race without doubt.

Trentin and Van Avermaet are quite evenly matched but Tosh Van der Sande can't be ignored in this situation.

3km to go and the gap is at 27 seconds.

Trentin looks very good as he sits on Van Avermaet's wheel. All three leaders still look fresh as riders start to attack from the chase group.

2km to go and the gap holds at 29 seconds.

Van Avermaet leads and just checks over his shoulder. Trentin then comes through, and he'll want this to be his last turn on the front.

They're starting to play games and its 1km to go. Van Avermaet has his hand up. Does he have a puncture?

Trentin is going to lead out.

The start to slow with 800m to go.

Tosh Van der Sande is second wheel.

The Italian goes first.

Van Avermaet doesn't sprint. He sits up!

Can Tosh Van der Sande come around the Italian?

Trentin takes it, the Lotto Soudal rider can't take it. It looked like Van Avermaet had a mechanical of some sort in the finale. He didn't even get out of the saddle in the sprint. It may have been a front wheel flat.

The win marked Trentin’s fourth success of the season. “I’m really happy. After the World Championships I stayed focused and trained at home. I lived the life of a rider for the last few races of the season,” Trentin said at the finish. “This is my fifth race win in France out of seven wins so I always wins in France.”

1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step 04:39:12

2 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 00:00:00

3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Bmc Racing Team 00:00:04

4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 00:00:20

5 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 00:00:20

6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 00:00:20

7 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Iam Cycling 00:00:20

8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 00:00:20

9 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 00:00:20

10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Soudal 00:00:02