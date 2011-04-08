Trending

Paris-Roubaix Juniors past winners

Champions from 2004 to 2010

Past winners
2010Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium National Team
2009Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Belgium
2008Andrew Fenn (Great Britain)
2007Fabien Taillefer (Fra) French National Team
2006Raymond Kreder (Ned) DCM Voorselaar
2005Michael Baer (Swi) Swiss National Team
2004Geraint Thomas (GBr)

