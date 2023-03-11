Live report - Paris-Nice stage 7 sees major summit finish

Refresh

This was always likely to generate breakaway interest but when you take an entire stage out of the race - one tailor-made for breakaway artists no less - then the appetite only intensifies.

As expected, it's a ripper of a start - over 50km/h so far.

Some non-starters Two-times Paris-Nice winner Max Schachmann is technically a non-starter, even if Bora-Hansgrohe announced his exit with illness after stage 5 and before stage 6 didn't take place. His teammate Sam Bennett is also heading home, as is Lotto-Dstny's Arnaud De Lie - there's little left for the sprinters now. Aslo gone are no fewer than three Israel-Premier Tech riders: Taj Jones, Gay Sagiv and Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel Premier-Tech) did not start.

We're off! The stage has been waved underway and I'd bet we'll see a fair bit of interest in today's breakaway.

A reminder of the overall standings Results powered by FirstCycling (Image credit: FirstCycling)

We're on the move. The riders roll out of Nice but it'll still be a little while before this stage really gets underway.

Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action, or lack thereof. Extreme winds forced the complete cancellation of stage 6, so there was no stage winner and no change to the general classification. Full details in this report

Here's what's in store today. The Côte de Tourette-du-Château has been given ASO's liberal Paris-Nice approach to climb ratings but the final climb of the Col de la Couillole looks every bit a category-1 summit finish. It's the same average gradient as the Loge des Gardes a few days ago, but twice as long. We saw some drama then, this promises more. (Image credit: paris-nice)

The riders are steadily signing on and they'll be rolling away at 10:40 local time. They then have a lengthy neutral zone to negotiate so the stage proper should get underway at 11, so in just over half an hour.

Here's the scene at the start. No, I don't really like the fact we're already in Nice, a day before the end of Paris-Nice, but I have seen many many worse views from sign-on podiums. (Image credit: paris-nice)