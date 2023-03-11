Live coverage
Live report - Paris-Nice stage 7 sees major summit finish
All the action from a decisive day finishing atop the Col de la Couillole
This was always likely to generate breakaway interest but when you take an entire stage out of the race - one tailor-made for breakaway artists no less - then the appetite only intensifies.
As expected, it's a ripper of a start - over 50km/h so far.
Some non-starters
Two-times Paris-Nice winner Max Schachmann is technically a non-starter, even if Bora-Hansgrohe announced his exit with illness after stage 5 and before stage 6 didn't take place. His teammate Sam Bennett is also heading home, as is Lotto-Dstny's Arnaud De Lie - there's little left for the sprinters now. Aslo gone are no fewer than three Israel-Premier Tech riders: Taj Jones, Gay Sagiv and Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel Premier-Tech) did not start.
We're off!
The stage has been waved underway and I'd bet we'll see a fair bit of interest in today's breakaway.
A reminder of the overall standings
We're on the move. The riders roll out of Nice but it'll still be a little while before this stage really gets underway.
Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action, or lack thereof. Extreme winds forced the complete cancellation of stage 6, so there was no stage winner and no change to the general classification.
Here's what's in store today. The Côte de Tourette-du-Château has been given ASO's liberal Paris-Nice approach to climb ratings but the final climb of the Col de la Couillole looks every bit a category-1 summit finish. It's the same average gradient as the Loge des Gardes a few days ago, but twice as long. We saw some drama then, this promises more.
The riders are steadily signing on and they'll be rolling away at 10:40 local time. They then have a lengthy neutral zone to negotiate so the stage proper should get underway at 11, so in just over half an hour.
Here's the scene at the start. No, I don't really like the fact we're already in Nice, a day before the end of Paris-Nice, but I have seen many many worse views from sign-on podiums.
Good morning from a very normal country. I'm coming to you impartially and apolitically and I'm being treated very well indeed.
It's Paris-Nice final weekend time - when has it ever let us down before? Sunday's rolling thriller in the hills behind Nice will have the final say but first up is this, more of a set-piece mountain stage with a summit finish on the Col de la Couillole. We'll have every pedal stroke covered right here.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Live report: Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6 takes in the 'walls' of OsimoAll the action as the punchy climbs stack up
-
Live report - Paris-Nice stage 7 sees major summit finishAll the action from a decisive day finishing atop the Col de la Couillole
-
'It breaks my heart' - Tom Boonen regrets Colnago comments'When I was a young rider I dreamed about one day winning Paris-Roubaix on a Colnago' says former Classics star
-
Drentse Acht van Westerveld cancelled due to snow'If the jury and the police think it is no longer responsible, of course, I agree' says race organiser
-
Primoz Roglic says 'It's crazy to win again' in Tirreno-AdriaticoJumbo-Visma rider takes race lead after a hard day in the wind
-
Tirreno-Adriatico eye witness: the race to survive beyond the windswept finish line of Sassotetto'It was magnifique, a lovely stage' Alaphilippe said as riders raced to wrap-up for the descent to their team buses
-
Do women need women's specific helmets?We delve into whether or not women require specific helmets and what the science suggests
-
'One of the strangest mountain finishes I’ve ever done' - Tao Geoghegan Hart goes close at Tirreno-AdriaticoBriton takes third behind Roglic in Sassotetto summit sprint
-
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 - As it happened liveRoglic edges the GC showdown on the wind-shortened queen stage