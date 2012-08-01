Paris-Corrèze past winners
Champions from 2001 to 2011
|2011
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2010
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2009
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|2008
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Meitan Hompo - GDR
|2007
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Maxbo Bianchi
|2006
|Didier Rous (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|2005
|Frédéric Finot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2004
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) FDJeux.com
|2003
|Cédric Vasseur (Fra) Cofidis
|2002
|Baden Cooke (Aus) FDJeux.com
|2001
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Credit Agricole
