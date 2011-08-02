Trending

Champions from 2001 to 2010

2010Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
2009Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
2008Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Meitan Hompo - GDR
2007Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Maxbo Bianchi
2006Didier Rous (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
2005Frédéric Finot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
2004Philippe Gilbert (Bel) FDJeux.com
2003Cédric Vasseur (Fra) Cofidis
2002Baden Cooke (Aus) FDJeux.com
2001Thor Hushovd (Nor) Credit Agricole

