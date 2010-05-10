Trending

Oyarzún overcomes quality field

Evans adds gold in the women's event

Image 1 of 20

Carlos Oyarzún (Chile), the new Pan American champion

Carlos Oyarzún (Chile), the new Pan American champion
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 2 of 20

The elite men's podium: Carlos Oyarzún (Chile - center) with Arnold Alcolea and Raúl Grangel (Cuba) 2nd and 3rd.

The elite men's podium: Carlos Oyarzún (Chile - center) with Arnold Alcolea and Raúl Grangel (Cuba) 2nd and 3rd.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 3 of 20

Carlos Oyarzún (Chile) solos to the pan am championship

Carlos Oyarzún (Chile) solos to the pan am championship
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 4 of 20

The men's field gets ready to start.

The men's field gets ready to start.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 5 of 20

Ben King (USA) tops the men's U23 podium

Ben King (USA) tops the men's U23 podium
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 6 of 20

The first attack of the elite men's race

The first attack of the elite men's race
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 7 of 20

Carlos Oyarzun thrilled after winning the Pan Am championship.

Carlos Oyarzun thrilled after winning the Pan Am championship.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 8 of 20

Carlos Oyarzún (Chile) on his way to the gold medal

Carlos Oyarzún (Chile) on his way to the gold medal
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 9 of 20

Ben King (USA)

Ben King (USA)
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 10 of 20

Ben King (USA) is the U23 champion

Ben King (USA) is the U23 champion
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 11 of 20

Ben King rides in as top U23 in the Pan Am championship

Ben King rides in as top U23 in the Pan Am championship
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 12 of 20

Shelley Evans is one happy customer after winning the women's road race.

Shelley Evans is one happy customer after winning the women's road race.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez /WRS IMAGENES)
Image 13 of 20

Colombian Ivan Casas works at the front on lap 1

Colombian Ivan Casas works at the front on lap 1
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 14 of 20

The American riders line up at the head of the field.

The American riders line up at the head of the field.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez /WRS IMAGENES)
Image 15 of 20

The first lap saw the women's field stay together.

The first lap saw the women's field stay together.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez /WRS IMAGENES)
Image 16 of 20

The first atack came from Mexican rider Giussepna Grassi and Cuba's Daila Rodriguez.

The first atack came from Mexican rider Giussepna Grassi and Cuba's Daila Rodriguez.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez /WRS IMAGENES)
Image 17 of 20

The field comes into the last lap in Aguascalientes.

The field comes into the last lap in Aguascalientes.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez /WRS IMAGENES)
Image 18 of 20

Shelley Evans wins the women's PanAm road race.

Shelley Evans wins the women's PanAm road race.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez /WRS IMAGENES)
Image 19 of 20

The women's podium (l-r): Joelle Numainville, Shelley Evans and Dalila Rodríguez

The women's podium (l-r): Joelle Numainville, Shelley Evans and Dalila Rodríguez
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez /WRS IMAGENES)
Image 20 of 20

Shelley Evans stands proudly on the podium as the women's champion.

Shelley Evans stands proudly on the podium as the women's champion.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez /WRS IMAGENES)

Brief results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Oyarzún (Chile)4:15:03
2Arnold Alcolea (Cuba)0:00:53
3Raúl Grangel (Cuba)
4Gregorio Ladino (Colombia)
5Florencio Ramos (Mexico)
6Luis Pulido (Mexico)0:01:02
7Francisco Matamoros (Mexico)0:01:09
8Marco Arriagada (Chile)0:01:19
9Juan Casas (Colombia)0:01:26
10Benjamín King (USA)0:03:44
11Juan Juárez (Colombia)
12Gonzalo Garrido (Chile)0:04:58
13Matias Medici (Argentina)0:06:26
14José Adrian Bonilla (Costa Rica)
15Charles Dione (Canada)0:09:38

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Evans (USA)2:41:09
2Joelle Numainville (Canada)
3Dalila Rodríguez (Cuba)
4Angie González (Venezuela)
5Danielys García (Venezuela)
6Yeima Torres (Cuba)
7Dulce Pliego (Mexico)0:00:06
8Denisse Ramsden (Canada)0:00:07
9Marie Rosado (Puerto Rica)
10Guiseppina Grassi (Mexico)
11Verónica Leal (Mexico)
12Ana Madriñán (Colombia)
13Mayra Rocha (Mexico)
14Adriana Rojas (Costa Rica)
15Berenice Castro (Mexico)0:00:09

Latest on Cyclingnews