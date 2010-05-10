Oyarzún overcomes quality field
Evans adds gold in the women's event
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Oyarzún (Chile)
|4:15:03
|2
|Arnold Alcolea (Cuba)
|0:00:53
|3
|Raúl Grangel (Cuba)
|4
|Gregorio Ladino (Colombia)
|5
|Florencio Ramos (Mexico)
|6
|Luis Pulido (Mexico)
|0:01:02
|7
|Francisco Matamoros (Mexico)
|0:01:09
|8
|Marco Arriagada (Chile)
|0:01:19
|9
|Juan Casas (Colombia)
|0:01:26
|10
|Benjamín King (USA)
|0:03:44
|11
|Juan Juárez (Colombia)
|12
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chile)
|0:04:58
|13
|Matias Medici (Argentina)
|0:06:26
|14
|José Adrian Bonilla (Costa Rica)
|15
|Charles Dione (Canada)
|0:09:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA)
|2:41:09
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Canada)
|3
|Dalila Rodríguez (Cuba)
|4
|Angie González (Venezuela)
|5
|Danielys García (Venezuela)
|6
|Yeima Torres (Cuba)
|7
|Dulce Pliego (Mexico)
|0:00:06
|8
|Denisse Ramsden (Canada)
|0:00:07
|9
|Marie Rosado (Puerto Rica)
|10
|Guiseppina Grassi (Mexico)
|11
|Verónica Leal (Mexico)
|12
|Ana Madriñán (Colombia)
|13
|Mayra Rocha (Mexico)
|14
|Adriana Rojas (Costa Rica)
|15
|Berenice Castro (Mexico)
|0:00:09
