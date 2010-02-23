Trending

Past winners of Women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Champions from 2006 to 2009

Past winners
2009Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung
2008Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink
2007Mie Bekker Lacota (Den) Team Flexpoint
2006Suzanne de Goede (Ned) AA Drink

Latest on Cyclingnews