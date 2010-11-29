Medals galore at final session in Adelaide
Hoskins, Archbold, Benson win omnium titles
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Ellis (Australia)
|0:00:44.811
|Jason Niblett (Australia)
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|2
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:44.930
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|3
|Alex Bird (Australia)
|0:00:45.495
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|Peter Lewis (Australia)
|4
|Mitchell Bullen (Australia)
|0:00:46.262
|James Glasspool (Australia)
|Andrew Taylor (Australia)
|5
|Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)
|0:00:46.305
|Nathan Seddon (New Zealand)
|Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
|6
|Jonathan Bathe (Australia)
|0:00:48.203
|Duane Johansen (Australia)
|Alexander Trumble (Australia)
|7
|Alexander Bubner (Australia)
|0:00:49.089
|Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Australia)
|Patrick Norton (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Australia)
|21
|pts
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|-1lap
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|24
|pts
|Myron Simpson (New Zealand)
|-1lap
|Alexander Edmondson (Australia)
|8
|pts
|Mitchell Benson (Australia)
|-2laps
|George Tansley (Australia)
|7
|pts
|Caleb Ewan (Australia)
|-3laps
|Damien Howson (Australia)
|6
|pts
|Phillip Mundy (Australia)
|-3laps
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Australia)
|Miles Scotson (Australia)
|DNF
|Jack Cummings (Australia)
|Evan Hull (Australia)
|DNF
|Rick Sanders (Australia)
|Alexander Morgan (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Benson (Australia)
|0:04:15.676
|Alexander Edmondson (Australia)
|Evan Hull (Australia)
|Alexander Morgan (Australia)
|2
|Jacob Junghanns (New Zealand)
|0:04:18.744
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand)
|Pieter Bulling (New Zealand)
|3
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Australia)
|Phillip Mundy (Australia)
|Miles Scotson (Australia)
|George Tansley (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Zac Deller (Australia)
|2
|Jaron Gardiner (Australia)
|3
|Timothy Mcmillan (Australia)
|4
|Luke Zaccaria (Australia)
|5
|Jacob Schmid (Australia)
|6
|Nathan Hart (Australia)
|1
|Emerson Harwood (Australia)
|2
|Tom Beadle (New Zealand)
|3
|Luke Parker (Australia)
|4
|Jack Ward (Australia)
|DNS
|Edward Coad (Australia)
|DNS
|Ben Fergusson (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Ellis (Australia)
|0:00:44.713
|Jason Niblett (Australia)
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|2
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:44.967
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|3
|Alex Bird (Australia)
|0:00:45.698
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|Peter Lewis (Australia)
|4
|Mitchell Bullen (Australia)
|0:00:46.975
|James Glasspool (Australia)
|Gary Ryan (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rick Sanders (Australia)
|0:01:06.020
|2
|Alexander Edmondson (Australia)
|0:00:00.265
|3
|Mitchell Benson (Australia)
|0:00:00.644
|4
|Jack Cummings (Australia)
|0:00:00.810
|5
|Tirian Mcmanus (Australia)
|0:00:01.213
|6
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|0:00:01.620
|7
|Kristoff Ford (New Zealand)
|0:00:01.826
|8
|George Tansley (Australia)
|0:00:02.476
|9
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Australia)
|0:00:03.234
|10
|Lachlan Glasspool (Australia)
|0:00:03.420
|11
|Patrick Jones (New Zealand)
|0:00:05.037
|12
|Miles Scotson (Australia)
|0:00:05.221
|13
|Phillip Mundy (Australia)
|0:00:05.384
|14
|Samuel Croft (Australia)
|0:00:05.480
|15
|Fraser Northey (Australia)
|0:00:05.526
|16
|Jack Mcculloch (Australia)
|0:00:05.716
|17
|Matthew Witts (Australia)
|0:00:09.340
|18
|Alexander Morgan (Australia)
|0:00:09.575
|19
|Michael Astell (Australia)
|0:00:10.520
|20
|Oliver Anderson (Australia)
|0:00:11.996
|21
|Justin Gassner (Australia)
|0:00:13.240
|DNS
|Caleb Ewan (Australia)
|DNS
|Evan Hull (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mitchell Benson (Australia)
|2
|Jack Cummings (Australia)
|3
|Rick Sanders (Australia)
|4
|Alexander Edmondson (Australia)
|5
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|6
|Tirian Mcmanus (Australia)
|7
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Australia)
|8
|Phillip Mundy (Australia)
|9
|Kristoff Ford (New Zealand)
|10
|Patrick Jones (New Zealand)
|11
|Evan Hull (Australia)
|12
|Jack Mcculloch (Australia)
|13
|George Tansley (Australia)
|14
|Miles Scotson (Australia)
|15
|Fraser Northey (Australia)
|16
|Caleb Ewan (Australia)
|17
|Alexander Morgan (Australia)
|18
|Lachlan Glasspool (Australia)
|42
|Samuel Croft (Australia)
|43
|Michael Astell (Australia)
|44
|Justin Gassner (Australia)
|45
|Oliver Anderson (Australia)
|46
|Matthew Witts (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Australia)
|0:04:02.270
|Michael Hepburn (Australia)
|Leigh Howard (Australia)
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|2
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|0:04:08.280
|Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand)
|Myron Simpson (New Zealand)
|Jason Allen (New Zealand)
|3
|Edward Bissaker (Australia)
|Jordan Kerby (Australia)
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Australia)
|Mitchell Mulhern (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Bates (Australia)
|0:03:27.856
|Sarah Kent (Australia)
|Josephine Tomic (Australia)
|2
|Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)
|0:03:28.638
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|Jaime Neilsen (New Zealand)
|3
|Georgia Baker (Australia)
|0:03:35.433
|Allison Rice (Australia)
|Jessica Mundy (Australia)
|4
|Sequoia Cooper (New Zealand)
|0:03:38.089
|Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)
|Alexandra Neems (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|2
|Imogen Jelbart (Australia)
|3
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|4
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|5
|Paige Paterson (New Zealand)
|6
|Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|2
|Holly Williams (Australia)
|3
|Taylah Jennings (Australia)
|4
|Cassandra Kell (Australia)
|5
|Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand)
|6
|Catherine Culvenor (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|2
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|3
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|4
|Taylah Jennings (Australia)
|5
|Holly Williams (Australia)
|6
|Imogen Jelbart (Australia)
|7
|Cassandra Kell (Australia)
|8
|Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)
|9
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|10
|Paige Paterson (New Zealand)
|11
|Catherine Culvenor (Australia)
|12
|Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|9
|pts
|2
|Myron Simpson (New Zealand)
|16
|3
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|19
|4
|Brent Nelson (Australia)
|25
|5
|Jason Allen (New Zealand)
|31
|6
|Stephen Hall (Australia)
|36
|DNF
|Edward Bissaker (Australia)
|DNF
|Scott Law (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
|15
|pts
|2
|Isabella King (Australia)
|16
|3
|Sarah Kent (Australia)
|26
|4
|Megan Dunn (Australia)
|29
|5
|Katherine Bates (Australia)
|31
|6
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|32
|7
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|32
|8
|Laura Mccaughey (Australia)
|46
|9
|Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)
|56
|10
|Elizabeth Georgouras (Australia)
|63
|11
|Carly Light (Australia)
|65
|12
|Nikolina Orlic (Australia)
|73
|13
|Georgia Baker (Australia)
|75
|14
|Jessica Mundy (Australia)
|76
|DNF
|Rebecca Werner (Australia)
|DNF
|Catherine Culvenor (Australia)
|DNF
|Belinda Goss (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Benson (Australia)
|16
|pts
|2
|Alexander Edmondson (Australia)
|18
|3
|Jack Cummings (Australia)
|28
|4
|Rick Sanders (Australia)
|31
|5
|Tirian Mcmanus (Australia)
|36
|6
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|45
|7
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Australia)
|54
|8
|George Tansley (Australia)
|57
|9
|Alexander Morgan (Australia)
|65
|10
|Phillip Mundy (Australia)
|65
|11
|Kristoff Ford (New Zealand)
|72
|12
|Patrick Jones (New Zealand)
|72
|13
|Miles Scotson (Australia)
|76
|14
|Jack Mcculloch (Australia)
|89
|15
|Fraser Northey (Australia)
|92
|16
|Lachlan Glasspool (Australia)
|97
|17
|Samuel Croft (Australia)
|124
|18
|Matthew Witts (Australia)
|138
|19
|Oliver Anderson (Australia)
|141
|20
|Michael Astell (Australia)
|149
|21
|Justin Gassner (Australia)
|177
|DNF
|Evan Hull (Australia)
|DNF
|Caleb Ewan (Australia)
