Image 1 of 8 Caleb Ewan takes a narrow win over CJ Sutton (Image credit: John Veage) Image 2 of 8 Sutton congratulates Ewan on the win (Image credit: John Veage) Image 3 of 8 Men's Podium. Thomas Palmer (Drapac), Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) and CJ Sutton (Team Sky) (Image credit: John Veage) Image 4 of 8 Caleb Ewan (Image credit: John Veage) Image 5 of 8 Drapac on the front of the peloton (Image credit: John Veage) Image 6 of 8 Lauren Kitchen (Wiggle-Honda) takes the win (Image credit: John Veage) Image 7 of 8 The victorious Wiggle-Honda team (Image credit: John Veage) Image 8 of 8 Women's podium, Emily Collins, Lauren Kitchen and Charlotte Becker (Image credit: John Veage)

A fast finishing Caleb Ewan beat local favourite Chris Sutton and Thomas Palmer (Drapac) to take round one of the NSW Grand Prix. In an entertaining race with numerous breakaways, it was Ewan who had the fastest legs coming on the outside of Sutton to snare a narrow win.

Mark Renshaw lead the race on the downward entry to the finishing line but saw Sutton and then Ewan surge past him as he faded to tenth. Palmer was a wheel behind Ewan and Sutton as he snuck home for third ahead of Aaron Donnelly (Huon Genesys).





Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS 20 pts 2 Chris Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 18 3 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling Team 16 4 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon Genesys 15 5 Ryan McAnally (Aus) Data#3 Cisco 14 6 Scott Law (Aus) NSWIS 13 7 Nicholas Yallouris (Aus) Skoda St George 12 8 Grayson Napier (NZl) Nelson 11 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin 10 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge