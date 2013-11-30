Caleb Ewan and Lauren Kitchen win opening races
Sutton and Palmer round out men's podium
A fast finishing Caleb Ewan beat local favourite Chris Sutton and Thomas Palmer (Drapac) to take round one of the NSW Grand Prix. In an entertaining race with numerous breakaways, it was Ewan who had the fastest legs coming on the outside of Sutton to snare a narrow win.
Mark Renshaw lead the race on the downward entry to the finishing line but saw Sutton and then Ewan surge past him as he faded to tenth. Palmer was a wheel behind Ewan and Sutton as he snuck home for third ahead of Aaron Donnelly (Huon Genesys).
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS
|20
|pts
|2
|Chris Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|18
|3
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon Genesys
|15
|5
|Ryan McAnally (Aus) Data#3 Cisco
|14
|6
|Scott Law (Aus) NSWIS
|13
|7
|Nicholas Yallouris (Aus) Skoda St George
|12
|8
|Grayson Napier (NZl) Nelson
|11
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin
|10
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Dream Team Rabobank
|20
|pts
|2
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle-Honda
|18
|3
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle-Honda
|16
|4
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-Securitor
|15
|5
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle-Honda
|14
|6
|Sophie Williamson (NZl) Wakatipu
|13
|7
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Roxsolt Sydney Uni
|12
|8
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized-Securitor
|11
|9
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle-Honda
|10
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Roxsolt Sydney Uni
