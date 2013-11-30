Trending

Caleb Ewan and Lauren Kitchen win opening races

Sutton and Palmer round out men's podium

Caleb Ewan takes a narrow win over CJ Sutton

(Image credit: John Veage)
Sutton congratulates Ewan on the win

(Image credit: John Veage)
Men's Podium. Thomas Palmer (Drapac), Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) and CJ Sutton (Team Sky)

(Image credit: John Veage)
Caleb Ewan

(Image credit: John Veage)
Drapac on the front of the peloton

(Image credit: John Veage)
Lauren Kitchen (Wiggle-Honda) takes the win

(Image credit: John Veage)
The victorious Wiggle-Honda team

(Image credit: John Veage)
Women's podium, Emily Collins, Lauren Kitchen and Charlotte Becker

(Image credit: John Veage)

A fast finishing Caleb Ewan beat local favourite Chris Sutton and Thomas Palmer (Drapac) to take round one of the NSW Grand Prix. In an entertaining race with numerous breakaways, it was Ewan who had the fastest legs coming on the outside of Sutton to snare a narrow win.

Mark Renshaw lead the race on the downward entry to the finishing line but saw Sutton and then Ewan surge past him as he faded to tenth. Palmer was a wheel behind Ewan and Sutton as he snuck home for third ahead of Aaron Donnelly (Huon Genesys).

 

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS20pts
2Chris Sutton (Aus) Team Sky18
3Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling Team16
4Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon Genesys15
5Ryan McAnally (Aus) Data#3 Cisco14
6Scott Law (Aus) NSWIS13
7Nicholas Yallouris (Aus) Skoda St George12
8Grayson Napier (NZl) Nelson11
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin
10Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Dream Team Rabobank20pts
2Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle-Honda18
3Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle-Honda16
4Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-Securitor15
5Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle-Honda14
6Sophie Williamson (NZl) Wakatipu13
7Sarah Roy (Aus) Roxsolt Sydney Uni12
8Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized-Securitor11
9Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle-Honda
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Roxsolt Sydney Uni

