Weinberg wins a wet singlespeed nationals

McDonald takes women's title

The rain stopped just long enough for the 82 racers participating in the New Zealand Singlespeed Championships to compete. Garth Weinberg and Anya McDonald took the open men's and women's titles.

They were fastest over five laps of a 6-kilometer course at the 7 Mile Reserve Venue. Each lap contained 330m of climbing.

Racers faced an unusual start, with a 1km run with their front wheel.

Brief Results

Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garth Weinberg2:18:00

Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anya McDonald2:49:00

Old Bugger Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Moore2:51:00

Old Bugger Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denise Thorne3:36:00

Retro
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stu Greig3:30:00

