Weinberg wins a wet singlespeed nationals
McDonald takes women's title
The rain stopped just long enough for the 82 racers participating in the New Zealand Singlespeed Championships to compete. Garth Weinberg and Anya McDonald took the open men's and women's titles.
They were fastest over five laps of a 6-kilometer course at the 7 Mile Reserve Venue. Each lap contained 330m of climbing.
Racers faced an unusual start, with a 1km run with their front wheel.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garth Weinberg
|2:18:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anya McDonald
|2:49:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Moore
|2:51:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denise Thorne
|3:36:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stu Greig
|3:30:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy