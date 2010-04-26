The rain stopped just long enough for the 82 racers participating in the New Zealand Singlespeed Championships to compete. Garth Weinberg and Anya McDonald took the open men's and women's titles.

They were fastest over five laps of a 6-kilometer course at the 7 Mile Reserve Venue. Each lap contained 330m of climbing.

Racers faced an unusual start, with a 1km run with their front wheel.

Brief Results

Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garth Weinberg 2:18:00

Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anya McDonald 2:49:00

Old Bugger Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Moore 2:51:00

Old Bugger Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denise Thorne 3:36:00