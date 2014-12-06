Trending

Anthony wins women's race at NBX Gran Prix day 1

White wins men's race

Crystal Anthony tried to chase down Katerina Nash and Courtney McFadden.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Curtis White down a screaming descent

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)

Crystal Anthony (Optum) won the opening round at the NBX Gran Prix of Cross on Saturday in Warwick. It was a close race between three riders with Anthony taking the win ahead of Ellen Noble (JAM Fund) and Elizabeth White (UVM Cycling).

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) took the win in the elite men's race. There were three men who sprinted for the finish line with White taking the win ahead of Dan Timmerman (House Industries) and Kerry Werner (Optum).

Full Results

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:46:48
2Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:00:03
3Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling0:00:06
4Maureen Bruno roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:00:33
5Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:01:08
6Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/PowerBar0:01:18
7Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:01:40
8Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club0:02:00
9Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot0:02:13
10Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:02:20
11Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RICHAR0:02:42
12Rebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:02:48
13Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport0:02:58
14Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:03:26
15Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:03:31
16Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com0:03:42
17Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:03:48
18Julie Wright (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco0:03:53
19Roni Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy Ride0:04:00
20Katina Walker (USA) Verge/VeloNRS Team0:04:43
21Nicole Pisani (USA) Bikeman.com0:05:56
22Melissa Seib (USA) BIKEMAN.COM0:06:32
23Allison Linnell (USA) All4Cycling0:06:43
24Michele Smith (USA) Hup United
25Melissa Lafleur (USA) Royal Mills p/b Graphic Innovations0:07:30
26Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing0:07:47
27Jane Sheridan rossi (USA) Rhode Island School of Design0:08:17
28Jordan Dubé (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:08:25
DNFArley Kemmerer (USA) PB2 Pro Cycling

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com1:00:48
2Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries0:00:01
3Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX0:00:04
5Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:00:14
6Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles0:01:08
7Christian Favata (USA) TRT BICYCLES0:01:09
8Scott Smith (USA) JAM Fund / NCC / Family Bike0:01:35
9Sam O'keefe (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:01:44
10Michael Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/Shimano?POC0:01:49
11Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com0:01:50
12Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:02:02
13Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team
14Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX0:02:39
15Josh Thornton (USA) Giant Regional On Road Team0:03:07
16Jack Kisseberth (USA) Tufts University0:03:16
17Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching pb Bicy0:03:30
18Nicholas Lemke (USA) HiFi/TheFeed/CraftHairStudio0:03:35
19Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Tea0:03:43
20Kyle Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross0:04:04
21Tim Ratta (USA) Expo wheelmen0:04:11
22Evan Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross0:04:22
23Jules Goguely (USA) Rhode Island School of Design0:04:35
24Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale0:04:38
25Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCross p/b Craft0:04:41
26Jonathan Schottler (USA) Cannondale0:04:44
27Joseph Clemenzi (USA) team POC+Ritte0:05:12
28Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:05:38
29Andrew Louiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin0:05:56
30Cory Small (USA) UVM Cycling0:06:06
31Sean Pantellere (USA) Stampede0:06:16
32Sylvain Jean (Can) Icebreaker merino0:06:26
33Austin Pferd (USA) Free Healthcare for All0:06:37
34Matthew Sousa (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C20:06:44
35Charlie Schubert (USA) CUPPOW/Geekhouse/B2C20:06:58
36Cary Fridrich (USA) JRA Cycles0:07:00
37Nathan Dugan (USA) Columbia University Cycling0:07:46
38Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson-Flash Cyclocross0:08:18
39William Johnson (USA) Deluxe/No.22/Cadence0:08:20
40John Burns (USA) Burns Racing0:09:06
41John Eckert (USA) STAMPEDE!0:09:11
42Alec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours-1Lap
43David Devine (USA) unattached
44Ian Schon (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
45Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expo Wheelmen
46AJ Moran (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
DNFDaniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries
DNFAdam St. germain (USA) ENGVT - Specialized
DNFMark Shannon (USA) Seasucker/UNOVelo
DNFJesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
DNFPreston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
DNFCase Butler (USA) Race CF | racecf.org@racecf.org

