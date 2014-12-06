Image 1 of 2 Crystal Anthony tried to chase down Katerina Nash and Courtney McFadden. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 2 of 2 Curtis White down a screaming descent (Image credit: Todd Prekaski)

Crystal Anthony (Optum) won the opening round at the NBX Gran Prix of Cross on Saturday in Warwick. It was a close race between three riders with Anthony taking the win ahead of Ellen Noble (JAM Fund) and Elizabeth White (UVM Cycling).

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) took the win in the elite men's race. There were three men who sprinted for the finish line with White taking the win ahead of Dan Timmerman (House Industries) and Kerry Werner (Optum).

Full Results

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:46:48 2 Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC 0:00:03 3 Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling 0:00:06 4 Maureen Bruno roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 0:00:33 5 Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement 0:01:08 6 Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/PowerBar 0:01:18 7 Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC 0:01:40 8 Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club 0:02:00 9 Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot 0:02:13 10 Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company 0:02:20 11 Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RICHAR 0:02:42 12 Rebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund / NCC 0:02:48 13 Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport 0:02:58 14 Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com 0:03:26 15 Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund / NCC 0:03:31 16 Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com 0:03:42 17 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel 0:03:48 18 Julie Wright (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco 0:03:53 19 Roni Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy Ride 0:04:00 20 Katina Walker (USA) Verge/VeloNRS Team 0:04:43 21 Nicole Pisani (USA) Bikeman.com 0:05:56 22 Melissa Seib (USA) BIKEMAN.COM 0:06:32 23 Allison Linnell (USA) All4Cycling 0:06:43 24 Michele Smith (USA) Hup United 25 Melissa Lafleur (USA) Royal Mills p/b Graphic Innovations 0:07:30 26 Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing 0:07:47 27 Jane Sheridan rossi (USA) Rhode Island School of Design 0:08:17 28 Jordan Dubé (USA) Keough Cyclocross 0:08:25 DNF Arley Kemmerer (USA) PB2 Pro Cycling