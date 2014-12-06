Anthony wins women's race at NBX Gran Prix day 1
White wins men's race
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Crystal Anthony (Optum) won the opening round at the NBX Gran Prix of Cross on Saturday in Warwick. It was a close race between three riders with Anthony taking the win ahead of Ellen Noble (JAM Fund) and Elizabeth White (UVM Cycling).
Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) took the win in the elite men's race. There were three men who sprinted for the finish line with White taking the win ahead of Dan Timmerman (House Industries) and Kerry Werner (Optum).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:46:48
|2
|Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:00:03
|3
|Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Maureen Bruno roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:00:33
|5
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:01:08
|6
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/PowerBar
|0:01:18
|7
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:01:40
|8
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:02:00
|9
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:02:13
|10
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:02:20
|11
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RICHAR
|0:02:42
|12
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:02:48
|13
|Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport
|0:02:58
|14
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:03:26
|15
|Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:03:31
|16
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:03:42
|17
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:03:48
|18
|Julie Wright (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:03:53
|19
|Roni Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy Ride
|0:04:00
|20
|Katina Walker (USA) Verge/VeloNRS Team
|0:04:43
|21
|Nicole Pisani (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:05:56
|22
|Melissa Seib (USA) BIKEMAN.COM
|0:06:32
|23
|Allison Linnell (USA) All4Cycling
|0:06:43
|24
|Michele Smith (USA) Hup United
|25
|Melissa Lafleur (USA) Royal Mills p/b Graphic Innovations
|0:07:30
|26
|Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:07:47
|27
|Jane Sheridan rossi (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
|0:08:17
|28
|Jordan Dubé (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:08:25
|DNF
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) PB2 Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|1:00:48
|2
|Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries
|0:00:01
|3
|Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX
|0:00:04
|5
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:00:14
|6
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles
|0:01:08
|7
|Christian Favata (USA) TRT BICYCLES
|0:01:09
|8
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM Fund / NCC / Family Bike
|0:01:35
|9
|Sam O'keefe (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:01:44
|10
|Michael Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/Shimano?POC
|0:01:49
|11
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com
|0:01:50
|12
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:02:02
|13
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team
|14
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|0:02:39
|15
|Josh Thornton (USA) Giant Regional On Road Team
|0:03:07
|16
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) Tufts University
|0:03:16
|17
|Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching pb Bicy
|0:03:30
|18
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) HiFi/TheFeed/CraftHairStudio
|0:03:35
|19
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Tea
|0:03:43
|20
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross
|0:04:04
|21
|Tim Ratta (USA) Expo wheelmen
|0:04:11
|22
|Evan Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross
|0:04:22
|23
|Jules Goguely (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
|0:04:35
|24
|Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
|0:04:38
|25
|Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCross p/b Craft
|0:04:41
|26
|Jonathan Schottler (USA) Cannondale
|0:04:44
|27
|Joseph Clemenzi (USA) team POC+Ritte
|0:05:12
|28
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:05:38
|29
|Andrew Louiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin
|0:05:56
|30
|Cory Small (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:06:06
|31
|Sean Pantellere (USA) Stampede
|0:06:16
|32
|Sylvain Jean (Can) Icebreaker merino
|0:06:26
|33
|Austin Pferd (USA) Free Healthcare for All
|0:06:37
|34
|Matthew Sousa (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|0:06:44
|35
|Charlie Schubert (USA) CUPPOW/Geekhouse/B2C2
|0:06:58
|36
|Cary Fridrich (USA) JRA Cycles
|0:07:00
|37
|Nathan Dugan (USA) Columbia University Cycling
|0:07:46
|38
|Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson-Flash Cyclocross
|0:08:18
|39
|William Johnson (USA) Deluxe/No.22/Cadence
|0:08:20
|40
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|0:09:06
|41
|John Eckert (USA) STAMPEDE!
|0:09:11
|42
|Alec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours
|-1Lap
|43
|David Devine (USA) unattached
|44
|Ian Schon (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|45
|Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expo Wheelmen
|46
|AJ Moran (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
|DNF
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries
|DNF
|Adam St. germain (USA) ENGVT - Specialized
|DNF
|Mark Shannon (USA) Seasucker/UNOVelo
|DNF
|Jesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|DNF
|Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|DNF
|Case Butler (USA) Race CF | racecf.org@racecf.org
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy